Zomato delivery agent turns civic saviour as Pune chokes in midnight traffic jam | Viral video

In a rare and commendable display of civic responsibility, a Zomato delivery agent in Pune took it upon himself to ease a chaotic traffic situation at Mundhwa Chowk in Pune, late Saturday night. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, has sparked a wave of admiration for the young man, who managed the gridlock with striking calm and efficiency.

The congestion unfolded around 11:30 pm at Mundhwa Chowk, a known traffic hotspot in the eastern part of Pune. The junction frequently suffers from bottlenecks due to its narrow roads, poor traffic management, and heavy vehicular load — problems that residents of nearby areas like Keshavnagar and Koregaon Park face on a near-daily basis.

On that particular night, the situation had spiralled out of control. Long queues of vehicles stretched in all directions, with honking adding to the confusion. No traffic personnel were present at the junction, and tempers among commuters were visibly fraying. It was in this moment of mounting frustration that the Zomato delivery agent decided to intervene.

Also Read | Coldplay concert causes massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Still wearing his company’s signature red shirt, the delivery worker paused his route and began directing traffic by stepping into the road. In the video, he can be seen confidently gesturing to drivers, organising the mess into manageable flows, and steadily restoring order to the area. Despite having no formal authority, his actions quickly caught the attention of onlookers.

The footage was later posted to X , where it quickly went viral. One user captioned the video: “This @zomato guy was handling the traffic of #Pune. Great work done by him. @zomatocare Please increase his salary..!”

The incident reignited discussions about Pune’s longstanding traffic troubles. Despite recent claims by Pune Traffic Police that congestion has been halved due to new measures — such as improved signal systems, off-street parking solutions, and better training of officers — many commuters argue that real change is yet to be felt on the ground.

According to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, Pune ranked fourth globally for traffic congestion. For many, the delivery agent's gesture was a rare silver lining — a symbol of selfless civic engagement in a city where infrastructure often fails to keep pace with the needs of its population.