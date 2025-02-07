Zomato is NOT changing name, company reacts to buzz around rebranding: ‘Guys Eternal is...’

Zomato's announcement to rebrand its parent company to Eternal took the internet by storm with netizens indulging in guessing the fate of their favourite food delivery service. The chatter also forced Zomato to come out with a clarification.

Reacting to hilarious social media reactions to Zomato's rebranding buzz, the food delivery platform shared a post on X: " Guys, eternal is the parent company—the app will remain Zomato.” The post also included three loudly crying face emojis and a screenshot of a netizen's reaction.

Zomato reacts to buzz around rebranding to Eternal.

Zomato's quirky statement on rebranding further fuelled the social media discussion around the new name of its parent company.

Social media reacts to Zomato's post A user expressed his confusion over the announcement and wrote, “There won't be an Eternal app which contains all these apps? [sic]”

“Should have named parent company Tomato [sic],” commented another user.

“bhai aap log business kar rahe ho ya family tree bana rahe ho!?!? [sic],”

"customers be like: “Bas khana time pe aajaye, naam chahe 'Eternal Bhookh' rakh lo! [sic]”

“Zomato becoming Eternal gave us eternal pain! [sic]”

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces rename of parent entity to Eternal Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced that the parent entity of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District, will be renamed to Eternal Ltd.

In his social media post, Deepinder Goyal, mentioned that the company officials already used the name to distinguish the parent company from the food delivery brand (or application).

The company's expansion to other segments like quick-commerce service, B2B kitchen supplies, and lifestyle application, drove the need to rename the parent entity, according to Deepinder Goyal

“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd,” Deepinder Goyal said on Thursday.



In the October-December quarter, Zomato reported a drop of 57.3 per cent in net profit to ₹59 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the corresponding period last year. The leading food delivery app major's net profit plunged due to margins, which battles pressure from the high spending on opening more centres to fulfil orders at its quick commerce platform, Blinkit.