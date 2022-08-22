Zomato ordered to pay ₹10,000 to customer for cancelling pizza order2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 10:44 PM IST
- Zomato has been asked to ₹10,000 as a compensation to a customer and a free meal for cancelling an order
Zomato, the online food delivery firm, has been ordered to pay ₹10,000 and a free meal to a customer by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh for cancelling an order of pizza. Zomato cancelled the order despite their campaign “Zomato users will now get their food on time guaranteed or get their money back".