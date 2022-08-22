Zomato, the online food delivery firm, has been ordered to pay ₹10,000 and a free meal to a customer by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh for cancelling an order of pizza. Zomato cancelled the order despite their campaign “Zomato users will now get their food on time guaranteed or get their money back".

According to a complaint filed by one Ajay Sharma, he placed an order for pizza through Zomato at 10:15 pm. He made a payment of ₹287.70 through Paytm, that included the taxes and ₹10 for on-time delivery. However, Zomato declined the order at 10:30 pm and a refund process was initiated.

Ajay Sharma complained to Chief Commissioner, Consumer Protection Authority, New Delhi. While Ajay Sharma was refunded the amount, he asked Zomato to either fulfill their promise or withdraw their promotional advertisement “kabhi to late ho jaata". He sought a compensation for the harassment. His plea was, however, dismissed. He later filed a plea before the state commission.

The complainant said, "Had there been any difficulty in delivering the item at the relevant time, the respondents should not have made the booking, which they cancelled later on. Thus, grave deficiency in rendering service is attributable on the part of the respondents on this account."

"When the respondents charged ₹10 extra for the "on time or free" campaign launched by them, they were expected to deliver the same on time and in not doing so and simultaneously, cancelling the order on their own, amounted to deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part," Ajay Sharma was quoted as saying by India Today.

The order was announced by President Justice Raj Shekhar Attri and Member Justice Rajesh K Arya. They observed that such alluring advertisements or campaigns should not be published if they cannot be fulfilled.

"For deficiency in rendering service and for indulgence into unfair trade practice on the part of the respondents and also for suffering immense physical harassment & mental agony, the respondents are liable to compensate the appellant," the order said.