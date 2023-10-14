Amidst the exciting cricket fever leading up to the highly-anticipated India vs. Pakistan World Cup match today, Zomato has taken a lighthearted approach to show its support. In a recent post on the social media platform X, Zomato shared a picture featuring a bus stop billboard that caught the eye of many.

The billboard reads, “Dear Pakistan, burger, pizza milega world cup nahi." This humorous message playfully suggests that while Pakistan may enjoy delicious burgers and pizzas, winning the World Cup could be a tougher task. It is all in good spirits to fuel the friendly rivalry between cricket fans on both sides of the border. Zomato's post also featured a slogan that said, “Match Ho Toh Zomato"' highlighting their excitement for the game and implying that they are all set to enjoy the cricket match with some great food options.

As the match day dawns, cricket enthusiasts from both India and Pakistan eagerly await the clash, and Zomato's creative message has added a touch of fun and enthusiasm to the much-anticipated game.

For those who do not know, the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad, starting at 2:00 PM today. A 'sea of Blue' was visible outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, as fans were ready to cheer for the Men in Blue during the match.

Fans were seen queuing outside the stadium from the early hours of the morning. Several of them were sporting the trademark blue Indian cricket team jerseys and carrying the national tricolor, shouting 'India, India' at the top of their lungs.

Many showed their support for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. One fan said, “Pakistan is scared of Virat Kohli... He will make a century today."

Another cricket fan commented, “Virat Kohli will be the hero of the match; he is always special when he plays against Pakistan... he remains unbeaten."

