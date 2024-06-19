‘Zyadti hui hai,’ says Kumari Selja after Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry join BJP ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja stated that Kiran Choudhry faced ‘injustice’ within the party. This remark came after the sitting MLA, along with her daughter, joined the BJP.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published03:05 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja alleged that Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry faced 'injustice' within the party.
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja alleged that Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry faced ’injustice’ within the party.(Mint)

Congress MP Kumari Selja expressed disappointment on Wednesday, June 19, after senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter, Shruti Choudhry decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress MP described it as a great loss for the party.

According to Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Shruti Choudhry was capable of winning a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by a huge margin if the party had offered her a ticket. She remarked that they had done ‘zyadati’ (injustice) to her. “It is a sad thing... the party will definitely face some loss because of this," ANI quoted Kumari Selja. 

Also Read | Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit Congress to join BJP

She added, "I can confidently say that if her daughter had received the ticket, she would have won by a huge margin...I don't know what happened but injustice has happened with her.”

The mother-daughter duo, accompanied by their supporters, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general Secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders.

Also Read | BJP preps for assembly polls, appoints in-charge for Maha, Haryana, J’hand, J&K

This development came a day after Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry tendered their resignations from the party's primary membership. Kiran Choudhry criticised former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and blamed the party's state unit, which was being run as a “personal fiefdom,” for their decision to leave.

Also Read | Top 10 questions that BJP is looking at in its UP Lok Sabha poll debacle review

During a press conference after joining the BJP, Kiran Choudhry said, “I was a very dedicated worker of the Congress. I dedicated my life to the Congress with hard work. But for a few years, I watched the Haryana Congress become an individual-centric party."

Also Read | Heatwave alert in UP, Delhi today, IMD predicts wet spell in THESE states

She added, “They didn't want Congress to go ahead and follow such policies. So, you can understand that the Congress would never have progressed in Haryana. Big leaders quit the party due to them. I took this step to ensure that my workers get their due rights, equal rights,” reported HT.

Kiran Choudhry is a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district and daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal. Shruti Choudhry served as the president of the Congress's Haryana unit before joining the BJP.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNews‘Zyadti hui hai,’ says Kumari Selja after Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry join BJP ahead of Haryana Assembly polls

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

333.70
09:58 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-10.2 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
09:58 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-8.75 (-2.75%)

HDFC Bank

1,657.00
09:59 AM | 19 JUN 2024
48.25 (3%)

Tata Steel

179.90
09:58 AM | 19 JUN 2024
-1.25 (-0.69%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

556.80
09:45 AM | 19 JUN 2024
41.7 (8.1%)

Alok Industries

29.30
09:46 AM | 19 JUN 2024
1.95 (7.13%)

Shree Renuka Sugars

51.05
09:46 AM | 19 JUN 2024
3.3 (6.91%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

411.45
09:46 AM | 19 JUN 2024
26.55 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,281.00-238.00
    Chennai
    72,711.00-1,095.00
    Delhi
    73,495.00-24.00
    Kolkata
    73,566.00191.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue