Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja stated that Kiran Choudhry faced ‘injustice’ within the party. This remark came after the sitting MLA, along with her daughter, joined the BJP.

Congress MP Kumari Selja expressed disappointment on Wednesday, June 19, after senior leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter, Shruti Choudhry decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress MP described it as a great loss for the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Shruti Choudhry was capable of winning a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by a huge margin if the party had offered her a ticket. She remarked that they had done ‘zyadati’ (injustice) to her. “It is a sad thing... the party will definitely face some loss because of this," ANI quoted Kumari Selja.

She added, "I can confidently say that if her daughter had received the ticket, she would have won by a huge margin...I don't know what happened but injustice has happened with her." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mother-daughter duo, accompanied by their supporters, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general Secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders.

This development came a day after Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry tendered their resignations from the party's primary membership. Kiran Choudhry criticised former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and blamed the party's state unit, which was being run as a “personal fiefdom," for their decision to leave.

During a press conference after joining the BJP, Kiran Choudhry said, “I was a very dedicated worker of the Congress. I dedicated my life to the Congress with hard work. But for a few years, I watched the Haryana Congress become an individual-centric party." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added, “They didn't want Congress to go ahead and follow such policies. So, you can understand that the Congress would never have progressed in Haryana. Big leaders quit the party due to them. I took this step to ensure that my workers get their due rights, equal rights," reported HT.

Kiran Choudhry is a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district and daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal. Shruti Choudhry served as the president of the Congress's Haryana unit before joining the BJP.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!