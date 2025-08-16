Best of the Week | A childhood without pets, and the strays who filled that gap

I grew up in a household where the answer to getting a pet was always a firm “no”. I was fascinated by dogs—their warmth, their friendliness, the comfort they seemed to bring—but every time I brought up the idea with my mother, she would give me the classic Indian mom line: “Pehle khud ko sambhal lo, fir jaanwar paalna”—first learn to take care of yourself, then think about a pet.

So, I made myself a quiet promise: one day, when I could take care of myself and build a peaceful little world of my own, I’d welcome a dog into it.

Until then, I found my companions outside. The stray dogs near my house became my secret friends. I’d play with them, sometimes sneak them food, and in my own way, feel a connection. Then one morning, one of the strays gave birth to six beautiful puppies. I was smitten. Watching them take their first wobbly steps became the highlight of my day, and soon it became a ritual—school first, puppy playtime next.

But one afternoon, I came home to devastating news: one of the puppies had been run over by a car. I was heartbroken. I cried. Yet, that same day, I gathered the courage to talk to my mom. At first, she was visibly unhappy to learn I’d been spending time with strays. But something must have clicked—maybe she saw how much it meant to me—because she told me to make a small shelter for them outside our home.

With bricks and cardboard, I built a little kennel. It wasn’t perfect, but it kept the mother and her babies safe for a while. The odds weren’t kind—lack of medical care, harsh weather, and careless drivers meant only one puppy survived. But for those few months, 11-year-old me tried, against all odds, to give them a home. And in that process, I learned what it truly meant when people say dogs are a man’s best friend.

Yes, they can be defensive and even aggressive when threatened—but in most cases, they’re just loyal protectors, asking for little in return. That’s why the Supreme Court’s recent order saddens me. I understand the fear—fatal dog bite incidents are terrifying—but I believe there are better ways to address the problem. Removing them from human spaces won’t just make our streets emptier; it might also make us more vulnerable to other animals far less friendly than dogs.

Every time I hear about a dog attack, my heart tightens. But just as much, I ache for the countless dogs who have done nothing but guard us, love us, and walk beside us—silently, faithfully.

On to the best of Mint’s stories from this week AI giants race to speak India’s many tongues OpenAI’s GPT-5 now supports 12 Indian languages, matching Google, Meta, Anthropic, and Perplexity in chasing India’s vast linguistic market. With 1.7 billion speakers across 10 Indian languages, more than English or Chinese, India offers scale and complexity. Each language carries unique dialects and cultural nuances, making local adaptation vital. Indian startups like Sarvam, Gnani, CoRover, and Soket are building native models, eyeing global influence much like India’s UPI push. The challenge: can linguistic reach translate into revenue in a market historically hard to monetise?

Debt trap drives Jharkhand’s women to flee homes In Jharkhand’s Koderma district, mounting microfinance loans—often taken in others’ names—are forcing women to abandon their homes. Borrowers juggle multiple high-interest debts, often for medical bills, weddings, or daily expenses, with little means of repayment. Defaults lead to harassment by recovery agents, social stigma, and in some cases, migration under the cover of night. Jharkhand is among the top states relying on non-institutional borrowing, deepening debt cycles. Experts warn that without sustainable livelihoods, women will remain trapped, borrowing merely to survive, while MFIs grapple with rising defaults and write-offs.

Trump’s tariffs put Indian exports on the line US President Donald Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods,—half already in force, the rest from 27 August—put $58 billion of exports at risk, hitting sectors from textiles to auto components. Economists see this as a potential ‘1991 moment’ to trigger sweeping domestic reforms. While diversification to other markets and faster trade deals could offset some losses, experts urge steps like GST rate cuts, fuel price reductions, and labour and land reforms to boost competitiveness. The US remains too big a market to ignore, but negotiations will test India’s trade resolve.

6.5 million voters dropped? The Election Commission of India’s special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls has sparked controversy after over 6.5 million names, 8.3% of voters, were deleted in just weeks. Many affected districts saw razor-thin victory margins in the 2024 national election, raising concerns about disenfranchisement ahead of the state election. Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, has alleged large-scale voter fraud, while the ECI insists no names were removed without notice. Critics question ECI’s timing, rushed process, and lack of transparency.

Hospitals pull out as Ayushman Bharat drowns Seven years after its launch, Ayushman Bharat, India’s flagship health insurance scheme for the poor, is facing a crisis. Over 600 private hospitals in Haryana have stopped treating beneficiaries, citing unpaid dues of nearly ₹500 crore. This is not an isolated case; hospitals across states have long struggled to recover payments from governments, with a recent reply to a right-to-information filing revealing over ₹1.21 trillion in pending claims nationwide. The standoff is straining patient care and fuelling debate over whether package rates under the scheme are too low to sustain. Can India’s biggest health insurance plan survive its growing credibility gap?

Tariffs, Trump, and tough choices Tariffs are piling up—base rates, penalties, maybe more for pharma and semiconductors. Exports, jobs, growth—hit. But is it all bad news? Not quite. The US takes 20% of India’s exports—more than our next three partners combined—making us vulnerable to policy swings. Now, there’s a push to tap Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. “Friend-shored” FDI from nations like Vietnam and the UAE is flowing in, positioning India as a South Asia-Africa export hub. Add RBI’s low-rate cushion and fiscal space for MSME support, and the picture shifts.

Oil chess: Is India rewriting the rules? Russian oil at throwaway prices once had India hooked, but now the discounts are fading, tariffs are biting, and Washington isn’t happy. With Trump slapping an additional 25% duty on Indian goods for buying Russian crude, state-run refiners are eyeing a pivot—more barrels from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq could soon flow into our ports. But will West Asia’s non-discounted rates pinch the pocket? Or can India’s bargaining power—spread across 40 supplier nations—turn this into a win-win? Energy security remains non-negotiable, and in the high-stakes oil chessboard, India seems ready to keep every option open.

Low unemployment, high joblessness! If India’s official unemployment rate is just 3.2%, why do we keep seeing endless queues for a handful of jobs? Are the numbers incorrect, or is the reality more complicated? Experts say the data isn’t inaccurate—our Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) meets global standards—but the headline figure hides the crisis among educated youth, where joblessness touches double digits. Many are stuck in low-quality self-employment or unpaid family work, masking underemployment. The real issue? India isn’t creating enough quality jobs for its skilled population. So, while the stats may be solid, the story they tell is incomplete.

Trump’s tariff twist Remember when India saw Trump as a business-friendly partner? From garlands and conch shells in 2016 to cheering his return in 2024, optimism ran high. But just seven months into his second term, Trump has slapped 25% tariffs on Indian imports and secondary sanctions on Russian oil purchases, leaving New Delhi fuming. The irony? The US once encouraged India to buy Russian oil to keep prices stable. Now, trade talks aiming for a $500 billion boost hang in limbo. Is this pure politics, misplaced optimism, or a high-stakes bargaining ploy? In a world tilting toward multipolarity, India may still hold its leverage.

Satcom in a backpack! What if a soldier could carry an entire satellite network in a backpack? India’s defence forces are testing exactly that—partnering with private satcom players like OneWeb and Jio-SES to swap bulky, slow VSAT receivers for sleek, low-earth orbit (LEO) terminals. These portable units promise lightning-fast, secure connectivity for drones, surveillance, and missions far beyond borders. Elon Musk’s Starlink too is in early talks, though security approvals remain pending. For satcom providers, it’s a billion-dollar opportunity; for India, it’s about gaining an edge in modern warfare.

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have feedback, want to discuss food, movies and shows or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at shravani.sinha@livemint.com or reply to this email. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Shravani Sinha