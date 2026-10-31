A tale of two elections, and the growing risk of another Iran conflict

This week offered a tale of two elections, with very different outcomes. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured an unprecedented fourth term, defying a right-wing challenger. In Israel, the results left the country facing political uncertainty, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition nor the opposition able to command a majority.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its Mecca pact partners sat down with Iran to discuss reining in the Houthis. But will it work, especially as US President Donald Trump appears to be preparing for another strike on Iran? This comes just as oil prices seemed to be cooling. The speculation was that Trump might act after next week's US midterm elections. Now, however, the possibility of action before then appears to be gaining ground.