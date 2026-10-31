A tale of two elections, and the growing risk of another Iran conflict

Undaunted, Lula's camp focused on boosting voter turnout, after 33 million people had stayed away from the polls in the first round. Another factor that appears to have made a difference was the decision by Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin to extend voting hours by two hours across the country. The move followed requests from both Lula and Bolsonaro. Lula's supporters argued that voters in Sao Paulo and Bahia could not reach polling stations because of a lack of buses. Bolsonaro's campaign, meanwhile, cited heavy rain in parts of the south of the country and in Sao Paulo as reasons for seeking an extension of the voting deadline.