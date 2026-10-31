A tale of two elections, and the growing risk of another Iran conflict

This week offered a tale of two elections, with very different outcomes. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured an unprecedented fourth term, defying a right-wing challenger. In Israel, the results left the country facing political uncertainty, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition nor the opposition able to command a majority.
This week offered a tale of two elections, with very different outcomes. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured an unprecedented fourth term, defying a right-wing challenger. In Israel, the results left the country facing political uncertainty, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition nor the opposition able to command a majority.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its Mecca pact partners sat down with Iran to discuss reining in the Houthis. But will it work, especially as US President Donald Trump appears to be preparing for another strike on Iran? This comes just as oil prices seemed to be cooling. The speculation was that Trump might act after next week's US midterm elections. Now, however, the possibility of action before then appears to be gaining ground.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its Mecca pact partners sat down with Iran to discuss reining in the Houthis. But will it work, especially as US President Donald Trump appears to be preparing for another strike on Iran? This comes just as oil prices seemed to be cooling. The speculation was that Trump might act after next week's US midterm elections. Now, however, the possibility of action before then appears to be gaining ground.
Lula's comeback
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured an unprecedented fourth term after a dramatic victory over his right-wing challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro.
Lula, 81, secured 51.79% of the votes polled, about 4.4 million more than his opponent. The results came in just ahead of his birthday on Tuesday (27 October) – a perfect birthday present, wouldn't you say? Lula also has the distinction of being the first president since Brazil returned to civilian rule in 1985 to be elected after losing the first round of voting. On 4 October, Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, had won the first round with 47% of the votes, ahead of Lula's 45%.
Undaunted, Lula's camp focused on boosting voter turnout, after 33 million people had stayed away from the polls in the first round. Another factor that appears to have made a difference was the decision by Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin to extend voting hours by two hours across the country. The move followed requests from both Lula and Bolsonaro. Lula's supporters argued that voters in Sao Paulo and Bahia could not reach polling stations because of a lack of buses. Bolsonaro's campaign, meanwhile, cited heavy rain in parts of the south of the country and in Sao Paulo as reasons for seeking an extension of the voting deadline.
Predictably, Flávio Bolsonaro refused to recognize the election results. Like father, like son? In 2022, Jair Bolsonaro had rejected his election loss to Lula and was later handed a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup to remain in power. He is serving that sentence, with no respite expected now that his son has also lost.
Meanwhile, Flávio Bolsonaro, who faces multiple criminal investigations, has arrived in Florida and will stay there under a temporary status granted by President Trump. He could eventually be granted permanent residency, the New York Times reported. Flávio flew into the US in a private jet after US border guards granted him and his family permission to enter on parole, the report said. This is “usually given for humanitarian reasons,” it added. The jet had been arranged by a White House official.
Brics implications
World leaders have congratulated Lula on his re-election. His victory runs counter to recent trends that have seen right-wing parties cruise to power across Latin America, including in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina.
Lula's win is also a shot in the arm for Brics, the grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with six other members. There had been speculation that a victory for Flávio Bolsonaro could lead Brazil to withdraw from Brics potentially splintering a grouping that now has 11 members and several aspiring ones.
With Lula back as president, could Brics emerge as a stronger anti-US pole? Could de-dollarisation get a boost? And how will he manage relations with Trump? Interesting times lie ahead in the Western Hemisphere.
Israel's verdict
Now to West Asia, where the election results have left Israel with an uncertain political future.
Israel went to the polls on Tuesday (27 October). By Friday (30 October), when the final vote count was released, it was clear that no party or grouping had secured a majority in the 120-member Knesset, the Israeli parliament.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition nor the main opposition alliance won enough seats to form a government. The election was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, and his government, the most right-wing in the country's history. It was also the first vote since the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023.
Netanyahu's Likud party and its hard-right allies won 53 seats, falling short of the 61 needed for an outright majority. That was also below the 64 seats the coalition had won in 2022.
Trump, of course, claimed credit for Netanyahu's stronger-than-expected showing. “I heard my endorsement made a big difference for Bibi,” Trump reportedly said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
The main opposition group, led by Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief who had led opinion polls for months, won 48 seats. Two Arab parties secured 19 seats, their highest-ever tally, putting them in a potential kingmaker position.
There is, however, a complication. Israel's Arab citizens, who make up 20% of its population, are Palestinians whose families remained in Israel after the 1948 war surrounding its creation. They have close ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and largely support their cause, leading many Jewish Israelis to view them with suspicion.
The political uncertainty now puts the focus on Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He has the power to decide who he believes has the best chance of assembling a majority and invite that leader to try to form a government. Herzog has said he will consult party leaders after formally receiving the vote count next week.
If neither side manages to secure a majority, Israel could be headed for another election, likely early next year. Netanyahu's government would remain in a caretaker role in the meantime.
Implications for Iran and the rest
And what does all this mean for the Iran front?
A Carnegie analysis suggests that if Netanyahu returns to power, “he will probably continue pushing the military to strike Iran. His chances of successfully doing so will significantly increase if Trump, who recently sent a third aircraft carrier to the region, follows through on his threat to attack Iran after the US midterm elections next week.”
An Eisenkot-led government, however, would not necessarily mean a more restrained approach. “An Eisenkot government would not necessarily preclude Israel from following the United States into renewed escalation with Iran or from striking it unilaterally. Like a majority of the Israeli public, Eisenkot and his alliance consider Iran and its proxies, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, serious threats to national security that should be dealt with militarily,” the analysis says.
For India, whoever takes charge – Netanyahu or Eisenkot – ties are expected to remain close. Continued hostilities in the Middle East and West Asia are not in India's interests. But New Delhi is not really in a position to influence outcomes in the region, especially with a wild card like Trump in the picture.
There was, meanwhile, an effort by Saudi Arabia to reach out to Iran.
On Monday (26 October), Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish and Iranian officials sat down for talks that reportedly focused on “peace and security in the region”. The meeting was hosted by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, and attended by Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.
In a joint statement after the meeting, the four countries “agreed to continue the dialogue to strengthen cooperation amongst the four regional countries, including for peace and security in the region”, Iran's state-owned Press TV said.
The talks marked the first high-level contact between Iran and the three members of the alliance since Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi armed group escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia last month.
A truce involving the Iran-backed Houthis would be good news for India, potentially making more fuel available while lowering insurance margins. But the bigger question is whether Iran would rein in the Houthis if tensions with the US rise again. Tehran would have little incentive to do so.
Trump's Iran calculus
Which brings us back to Trump. Will he take action that could put further stress on the US and global economies? The signs suggest he may be heading in that direction.
Admiral Brad Cooper, the top US commander in the Middle East, briefed Trump on Thursday (29 October) on military options for Iran, in a rare in-person visit to the White House as the US weighed resuming major combat operations, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Trump administration has already warned its Gulf allies to prepare for a short, intense round of strikes as soon as next week. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier on the administration's briefings to Gulf Arab countries.
This is happening even as Gulf countries push hard for de-escalation, worried about possible Iranian retaliation. Could some of them push back against Washington, perhaps by denying the US permission to launch attacks from military bases on their territory?
Then there are reports that US Vice-President JD Vance has reached out to Iran for talks. But does the initiative have the backing of the US commander-in-chief – Trump?
The picture remains deeply clouded. The only certainty, for now, is the prospect of greater uncertainty.