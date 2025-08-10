In the space industry, you need such engineers who have a deep understanding of the field—and go beyond the basics to create something striking. But, having such talent requires investments into the education system—universities that support deep research projects and produce engineers who can transform the DNA of companies. India, unfortunately, is at a dearth of that—even as startups say that they’re willing to pay as much as ₹60 lakh for engineers with barely three years of experience, if they’re good enough.