He’s under 30 and earns over ₹3 crore a year—without a big degree.
Summary
This week, we wrote about the new breed of techies minting money as content creators, AI becoming a doctor, and the evolution of the VC playbook, among other tech developments reshaping the world around us.
He was just 26 when he started training people more than double his age—and with a greater number of years at work and big-ticket degrees—in artificial intelligence (AI).
