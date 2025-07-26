He’s under 30 and earns over ₹3 crore a year—without a big degree.

He was just 26 when he started training people more than double his age—and with a greater number of years at work and big-ticket degrees—in artificial intelligence (AI).

But what struck me when I first met Sridev Ramesh, aka Sid, in California a couple of months ago was that today, he makes nearly ₹3 crore a year—a figure most engineers don’t reach even after decades in the field.

That's the story of India’s new breed of techies who did not want to follow the conventional career path. Ramesh and his compatriots, like 27-year-old Ansh Mehra and 32-year-old Varun Mayya, are all part of a growing cohort of razor-sharp engineering graduates making content for other tech professionals.

Mayya, for instance, has never worked in a job for a single day of his life—he always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Mehra, meanwhile, is leading a team of 25 who are today working with some of the world’s top corporations—and travelling the world for it.

This is the world of India’s AI influencers, who today are using their public stature to attract corporate clients with a severe case of FOMO as far as AI is concerned.

VCs are, for once, not focusing just on what’s cool

For all the good they do, the world of venture capital investors is undoubtedly riddled with a dash of frown from many. You see, VCs lead some of the swankiest lifestyles in the corporate world. They’re well-connected, have a golden briefcase akin to Marsellus Wallace, and are essentially jet-setting messiahs with an eye out for what’s cool.

But, for the most part, you’d hear of the biggest VCs betting on uber-futuristic tech in hopes of it paying off one day. And that model has worked too, globally. After all, where would SpaceX be if the VCs didn’t open up their coffers for Elon Musk?

Turns out, the VC playbook is undergoing an evolution in India, where a number of VC funds are today targeting strategic manufacturing sectors. They’re not businesses that are trying to be cool, but are gritty operations that are core parts of almost everything.

Why are they suddenly in vogue? Well, their strategic importance in today’s India is practically unlimited, report Mint’s Rwit Ghosh and Priyamvada C.

Banks and MTNL argue it out

State-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has a total outstanding debt of ₹33,000 crore—that’s $3.8 billion, no less.

When thousands of crores of bank money is stuck in a government rut, you can imagine that at some point, the banks would want to take steps toward recovery.

Yet, the case of MTNL’s debt recovery has run into a peculiar roadblock. Even though the beleaguered telecom operator has over ₹5,000 crore worth of land assets, it turns out most of it cannot be liquidated by them.

The reasons are manifold: in some cases, the land was allocated to them for setting up infrastructure, while in other cases, regulations forbid banks from just buying out the land and reducing the debt.

Jatin Grover and Shayan Ghosh break down what happens next.

Can AI do better than your doctor?

This one’s for the future. Microsoft recently introduced the AI Diagnostics Orchestrator as part of its AI research efforts. It seemingly returned 4X greater efficiency and accuracy than the average physician in the UK.

But, Microsoft insists that the AI diagnostics model, which itself coordinates across multiple datasets and models, is not meant to replace doctors—instead, it’s intended to make diagnosis of critical diseases more accurate for them.

The question is, would you trust your doctor if you knew that he’s relying on AI to tell you why you’re facing that sudden pain? Shelley Singh explains.

And in other news…

Elon Musk faced a lot of backlash for his AI platform, Grok, showing no filters for vulgar content when viewed by underage users. His response? A new app, called Baby Grok. Not to be mistaken for the much-adored Baby Groot, Baby Grok itself has also raised many questions.

Should children have their own, dedicated AI service? Do they even need one, especially when reports have indicated that kids today are becoming over-reliant on AI and treating them as friends and therapists? Much remains to be answered.

Meanwhile, there’s a delightful new gaming console out in the market. The iconic 1989 Nintendo Game Boy is back, but this time, it is in collaboration with Lego. To be specific, Lego has lent its building blocks, and the new Game Boy looks delightfully retro. The console is launching on 1 October, and while it’s unlikely to launch in India, do get your hands on one if you’re travelling abroad. Especially if you’re a collector, a Lego-built retro Game Boy sounds like a delightful device to own.

Transformer by Mint is a weekly newsletter that brings India’s most important and interesting technology updates under one umbrella. As the world transforms with every day of innovation, Transformer will keep a tab on the impact that technologies will make in each of our lives. Published every week, the newsletter brings some of India’s tech landscape’s most insightful coverages until date.