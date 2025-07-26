He’s under 30 and earns over ₹3 crore a year—without a big degree.

Meanwhile, there’s a delightful new gaming console out in the market. The iconic 1989 Nintendo Game Boy is back, but this time, it is in collaboration with Lego. To be specific, Lego has lent its building blocks, and the new Game Boy looks delightfully retro. The console is launching on 1 October, and while it’s unlikely to launch in India, do get your hands on one if you’re travelling abroad. Especially if you’re a collector, a Lego-built retro Game Boy sounds like a delightful device to own.