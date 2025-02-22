AI Tool of the Week | AI-powered browsing as your work companion

Modern professionals often work in deep focus, solving complex problems that require their full attention. However, when they suddenly need additional information—such as a relevant code snippet, competitor insights, or technical documentation—they are forced to break their concentration.

This means shifting focus, opening multiple tabs, and sifting through cluttered search results, disrupting their workflow. It not only interrupts productivity but also leads to cognitive overload.

AI-powered browser use, also known as AI-assisted browsing or automated web research, changes the game. These agents, commonly referred to as 'Computer Use' or 'Browser Use' agents, can navigate the web to perform tasks on your behalf.

They handle actions such as clicking, scrolling, or typing—continuing until they determine the task is completed or user input is required. This allows professionals to remain focused on strategic work while AI handles the time-consuming research and data gathering.

A few AI-powered browsing agents

Computer Use by Anthropic

Operator by OpenAI

Proxy by Convergence.ai

Unlike OpenAI’s Operator, Convergence.ai offers a free tier (5 sessions/day), is globally available, and excels in navigating web interfaces to quickly fetch structured insights.

How to access

Access Proxy by Convergence.ai at https://proxy.convergence.ai/

How AI-powered browsing can help you

Automate searches across the web and documentation sites to retrieve relevant information.

Extract competitor feature lists, pricing models, and API documentation for quick comparisons.

Summarize web pages, research papers, or product descriptions without manual browsing.

AI-powered browsing in action

A developer is working on an enterprise automation project, deeply engaged in writing code. Suddenly, they need to find GitHub libraries that automate CI/CD pipelines. Instead of manually searching, they use Proxy by Convergence.ai by following these steps:

Input the query: "Search GitHub for libraries that automate CI/CD pipelines. List their supported platforms, latest updates, and user ratings in a table". Start the browsing process. Resume deep coding work without distractions. Later, check proxy.convergence.ai for the AI-generated results.

What makes AI-powered browsing special?

No context switching: AI fetches what you need while you stay in flow.

Multi-step automation: Handles complex searches across multiple tabs.

Cost-effective: A powerful AI browsing tool at an affordable price.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is a co-founder.