AI Tool of the Week | Smarter learning with Google's LearnLM
Summary
- Mint’s TechTalk newsletter this week features an AI-based learning tool from Google that can make understanding new concepts easier and more effective.
AI is no longer just about finding answers, it’s about learning smarter and mastering concepts more efficiently. Hence, the AI hack we feature today is one powered by Google's LearnLM, designed to make education more interactive, personal, and effective, helping users learn smarter using AI.