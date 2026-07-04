America at 250: A superpower at another turning point

America turned 250 on Saturday, 4 July, marking a quarter millennium since the Declaration of Independence proclaimed the break of 13 colonies from British rule.
Yet, as the US celebrates this milestone, there is perhaps more soul-searching than triumphalism. The country remains deeply polarized. The US-Iran war—or perhaps, depending on the latest developments, the uneasy peace that followed it—has hardly enhanced America's standing. President Donald Trump's approval ratings have slipped. And fresh financial disclosures have revealed that Trump earned at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in the White House, including about $1.4 billion from his family's cryptocurrency ventures.
“Mr. Trump’s profits are a haul once unimaginable for any leader of a liberal democracy, particularly a sitting American president. No modern Western leader has ever publicly disclosed such big windfalls while in office,” wrote Jason Horowitz in a New York Times piece. “His gains were all the more striking because the United States has long positioned itself as a standard-bearer for financial regulation, anti-graft measures and the rule of law. Yet his cryptocurrency earnings highlight an unusually glaring conflict: As president, Mr. Trump oversees the regulation of an industry that, as a businessman, he also greatly profits from,” Horowitz added.