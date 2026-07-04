America at 250: A superpower at another turning point

Illegal immigration has been one of the defining issues of the Trump administration. The border wall with Mexico became the symbol of that policy. A Guardian report in January noted that 2025—the first year of Trump 2.0—was the deadliest in two decades for detainees held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It reported that 32 people died in custody during the year. The agency was holding 68,440 people in detention by mid-December, with nearly three-quarters having no criminal convictions. December alone accounted for seven deaths in custody.