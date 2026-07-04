America at 250: A superpower at another turning point

Yet, as the US celebrates this milestone, there is perhaps more soul-searching than triumphalism. The country remains deeply polarized. The US-Iran war—or perhaps, depending on the latest developments, the uneasy peace that followed it—has hardly enhanced America's standing. President Donald Trump's approval ratings have slipped. And fresh financial disclosures have revealed that Trump earned at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in the White House, including about $1.4 billion from his family's cryptocurrency ventures.