Transformer by Mint | iPhone day frenzy: Why people still queue up outside Apple stores
Shouvik Das 6 min read 21 Sept 2025, 08:42 pm IST
Summary
Consumer demand for smartphones has been lukewarm at best in India this year. But Apple—which sells at over 3X the average market pricing—is experiencing quite the opposite.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Just before a video of a scuffle outside Apple’s flagship store in Mumbai went viral on Instagram and X, I got a text from a friend proclaiming disbelief: “There are people actually queuing up outside the mall here in Saket (in New Delhi). They’ve all come to buy the iPhone."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story