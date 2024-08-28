newsletters
Growth in bank deposits has been slow because RBI wants it to be slow
Vivek Kaul 18 min read 28 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST
- The RBI’s deliberate strategy to tighten money supply is slowing down bank deposit growth, challenging the conventional wisdom that deposits fund loans. While this approach aims to control inflation, it raises questions about the broader implications for the banking system's stability.
India has a deposits problem: bank deposits aren’t growing at the same pace as loans. This has everyone from regulators to analysts to bankers to economists to politicians worried.
