Growth in bank deposits has been slow because RBI wants it to be slow

Let’s try understanding this through a simple example. Let’s say one bank decides to become very aggressive when it comes to raising deposits. It organises deposit melas all across the country. And in the process manages to grow deposits at a faster pace than it had in the past. But this faster growth will come at the cost of all the other banks in the financial system simply because at any given point of time there is only so much money going around in the financial system. So, if one bank decides to become aggressive and raise more deposits, it leaves a lesser amount of money for others to borrow, which will also force them to become aggressive.