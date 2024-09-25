newsletters
Vivek Kaul: Stock market mania and the shrinking case of household deposits
Vivek Kaul 16 min read 25 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- As banks face an asset-liability mismatch, data reveal a concerning trend: individuals are shifting their savings to riskier investments. With RBI’s monetary policy influencing this shift, what does it mean for the future of banking in India?
Bank deposits are not growing at a fast pace because people are investing in the stock market and buying shares directly as well as indirectly through mutual funds and insurance. Or so we have been told over and over again the past few months. But as I explained in the 28 August issue of the Easynomics newsletter, this is basically bunkum.
