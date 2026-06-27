The cost of buying anything and everything that’s sold as a great investment pick

You walk into a bank to get a home loan for your dream house, but you walk out with something you never asked for: an insurance policy bundled into your loan because the bank official told you it was mandatory. If that sounds familiar or if you know someone who's had a similar experience, you know the problem is widespread.

Advertisement

Banks, by virtue of their vast branch network, are India's largest distributors of financial products. But when selling third-party products becomes less about finding the right fit for the customer and more about meeting sales targets, like by pitching products as mandatory, promising superior returns or creating a fear of missing out, misselling becomes inevitable.

More often than not, the most vulnerable victims are senior citizens. This is hardly a new problem, but now the regulators are serious about tackling it.

More than a decade ago, I spoke to a retired scientist who was mis-sold a five-year single-premium ULIP at his bank branch. On maturity, his ₹50,000 investment had dwindled to just ₹248 and the culprit was the very high mortality cost for a senior citizen taking an insurance plan. It was a shocking case that eventually forced the courts to intervene.

Advertisement

His story wasn't a one-off. It was symptomatic of a much larger problem. Only now, there appears to be a coordinated push across policymakers and regulators to curb such practices. The Reserve Bank of India's proposed framework seeks to ensure that banks follow three basic principles while selling third-party financial products: customers must be clearly told that the product is not mandatory, the product must be suitable for the customer's needs, and the entire sales process must be transparent and properly documented.

Will this eliminate misselling overnight? Probably not. But it is an important shift from relying on fine print and signed declarations to holding banks accountable for what they recommend. Aprajita Sharma breaks down what the RBI's proposed framework means for banks and, more importantly, for customers.

Advertisement

...

Staying with insurance, here's something worth noting: a critical illness policy has become almost as popular as a regular health insurance plan, but the understanding of the product remains sketchy. Most policyholders don't fully understand what a critical illness policy is and, more importantly, what it isn't.

Advertisement

Unlike a health insurance policy, which reimburses your hospital bills, a critical illness policy is a defined benefit plan. If you're diagnosed with one of the specified illnesses covered under the policy, the insurer pays you the entire sum assured as a lump sum. Think of it as an income replacement policy. While your health insurance takes care of the hospital bills, a critical illness cover provides financial support when you're unable to work and your income takes a hit. It’s definitely an important value-add but not if you don't understand the fine print.

Apart from the usual waiting periods for pre-existing conditions and new policy, two provisions trip up policyholders most often. The first is the survival period—the insured must survive for a specified number of days after diagnosis for the claim to be admissible. The second, and perhaps more important, is the policy's definition of a "critical illness." Every insurer has its own list of covered illnesses in a critical illness policy and each of these illnesses come with a standard definition and specified clinical criteria prescribed by the regulator. So a diagnosis that seems straightforward may not necessarily qualify for a payout. Before buying a critical illness policy, it pays to understand these exclusions as carefully as you compare premiums. Turn to this story by Aprajita Sharma for more details.

Advertisement

...

In the investment space, Mint Money brings you two interesting stories this week. The first explains why credit risk funds, despite the lure of higher yields, deserve a cautious approach. The second busts a long-held myth: diamonds are forever and so, make for good investments.

Advertisement

Let's start with credit risk funds.

After nearly three years of monthly outflows, the category appears to be making a comeback. According to industry data, credit risk funds recorded net inflows of around ₹1,318 crore in April. As the name suggests, these are debt mutual funds that seek higher returns by investing in lower-rated corporate bonds. And that's exactly where the risk lies.

The higher yield comes at the cost of taking on greater credit and liquidity risk. While many experts believe this is a reasonable time to consider the category, thanks to current yields of 8.5-9%, they are equally quick to point out that these risks can get amplified during periods of market stress. Credit risk funds, therefore, are not for everyone. They are best suited for investors who understand the trade-off between higher returns and higher risk and have the right appetite for it. If you are considering this category, read this story by Jash Kriplani who explains how credit risk funds work, the risks they carry, and who should and shouldn't consider investing in them.

Advertisement

...

If our first investment story is about not chasing yield blindly, the second is about not being blinded by the sparkle of diamonds. The "diamond is forever" narrative has, over the years, also fostered the belief that diamonds are valuable investments. But try selling one during a financial emergency and that myth quickly falls apart. Unlike gold, diamonds lack a deep and transparent secondary market, making them difficult to liquidate. The investment case has weakened further with the rise of lab-grown diamonds and slowing demand from China, the world's second-largest diamond market. Together, these trends have pushed prices lower, exposing the cracks in the long held belief that diamonds are valuable investments.

Advertisement

Experts say you should buy diamonds for the joy of owning and wearing them, not with the expectation of building wealth. If wealth creation is the goal, asset classes such as equities, or even gold, to some extent, are far better suited. In this story, Ann Jacob puts diamonds through the investment test and explains why they don't make the cut.

Mint

Advertisement

And finally, to end this week's newsletter on an investor protection note, don't miss Shefali Anand's story on the growing arsenal of tools SEBI has built to help investors navigate the markets safely. From the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) that aims to improve transparency in the performance data reported by market intermediaries to verified UPI handles that help investors identify registered entities, the regulator is taking important steps to battle fraud and misinformation. The bigger problem, however, is awareness. Many retail investors remain unaware that these protections exist. The story walks you through the key tools SEBI has rolled out and, more importantly, how you can use them to protect yourself.

Mint

Advertisement

And finally, in this week’s Money Guru, Aprajita Sharma spoke to Parthanil Ghosh, managing director and chief executive of HDFC Ergo General Insurance on how the insurer is planning to draw some balance between customer acquisition and prudent underwriting especially with regards to customers who choose to port to HDFC Ergo.

That’s all from Mint Money. Until next week!

About the Author Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evol...Read More ✕ Deepti Bhaskaran Deepti Bhaskaran is Editor, Mint Money, and a leading voice in personal finance journalism with nearly two decades of experience tracking India’s evolving financial landscape. She brings deep domain expertise across insurance, pensions and household finance, with a strong focus on consumer protection, financial literacy and regulatory accountability.



A member of the founding team of Mint Money in 2009, Deepti rose to lead the vertical as Editor, shaping it into one of India’s most trusted personal finance platforms. Her work has influenced public discourse and policy, particularly through her reporting on insurance mis-selling, cost structures and claims practices, which contributed to greater regulatory scrutiny and reforms.



She also conceptualised and launched Mint’s Health Insurance Ratings, an industry-first framework that evaluates policies beyond price to prioritise customer needs and outcomes.



Her expertise extends beyond journalism into research and industry practice. She has authored a policy paper, “Examining Reasons Behind Market Failure in Health Insurance,” which analyses structural inefficiencies in India’s retail health insurance market, including under-penetration, product design gaps and weak consumer outcomes. It highlights how regulatory gaps, information asymmetry and misaligned incentives drive market failure, and calls for a more integrated approach to health financing with stronger oversight, product innovation and consumer protection.



She has also worked in the healthtech sector to lead strategic initiatives and product design engaging with regulators and contributing to discussions on managed care and digital claims infrastructure. Her stint with the healthcare start-up allowed her to view the financial universe from the manufacturer and distributor’s side, further sharpening her ability to red-flag harmful industry practices and advocate for market transparency and better consumer products.



Known for her rigorous analysis and strong industry network, Deepti regularly engages with policymakers, regulators, companies and think-tanks and has represented the consumer voice at key industry forums. She has been recognised among India’s Top 100 Women in Finance (AIWMI) and is a recipient of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award (runner-up).



Her work is driven by a commitment to make complex financial systems transparent, accountable and accessible to households.