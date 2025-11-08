Best of the Week: Bihar votes again — between legacy, caste, and change

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

As Bihar goes to the polls, it’s not just another election headline— it feels deeply personal. I’ve got roots in the state, so every time the political drumbeats start echoing from Patna to Purnea, it hits home.

Bihar’s politics has always fascinated me — maybe because it’s one of those states where every election feels like a family drama with several twists. It’s also one of the few places in the Hindi heartland where the BJP has never managed to win a majority on its own, which speaks volumes about the complex political fabric of the state.

This time, 243 assembly seats are up for grabs, and the race to hit that magic 122 mark is tighter than ever. Nitish Kumar, who’s been steering Bihar’s politics for two decades, is perhaps facing his toughest test yet. And then there’s Prashant Kishor — the political strategist-turned-politician — whose Jan Suraaj Party might just shake up the game.

Bihar’s power equation has changed dramatically over the years. JD(U), once the senior partner in the NDA, now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the BJP — both contesting 101 seats each. That’s a big shift from the days when Nitish’s party was clearly in control.

Caste, of course, still runs deep in Bihar’s political bloodstream. The RJD banks on its Muslim-Yadav vote base, while JD(U) tries to appeal across communities. But what’s interesting is the growing clout of smaller parties in reserved seats — a sign that voters are starting to look beyond traditional loyalties.

And then, there’s the dark side — crime. Almost half of Bihar’s MLAs face serious criminal cases. It’s disheartening, but sadly, not surprising.

Yet, amid this chaos, Bihar’s women give me hope. They’ve been voting in larger numbers than men for over a decade, shaping outcomes in ways few predicted. Still, their representation in the assembly remains painfully low.

That’s Bihar for you — complicated, chaotic, but impossible to ignore. Every election feels like déjà vu — and yet, you can’t help but wonder if this time, things might just change. Read the detailed report by Manjul Paul.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Nvidia’s $5 trillion moment Nvidia just became the world’s first company to touch a jaw-dropping $5 trillion market cap — and analysts are already dreaming bigger, predicting $8–10 trillion by 2030. But the question that’s got everyone talking is this breathtaking rise built on solid ground or hype-fuelled froth? Once just a gaming chipmaker, Nvidia now powers the AI revolution — its GPUs are the heartbeat behind ChatGPTs, Copilots, and AI factories worldwide. It’s riding an unstoppable wave of global demand, yet cracks are showing. Many GenAI projects are fizzling out, with billions spent and little profit to show.

Tariffs, tensions & tough choices India’s exporters are holding their ground, but not without bruises. Despite the US slapping a punishing 50% tariff, merchandise exports still grew 6.7% in September — a sign of resilience, yes, but also of rising strain. Scratch beneath the surface, and the numbers tell a tougher story: exports to the US have plunged 12% and its share in India’s total exports has tumbled from 24% to 15%. Exporters are hustling — turning to markets like Spain, Egypt, and China — but that can only plug the gap for so long. Small businesses, especially in textiles and gems, are desperate for relief. Without urgent support, India could lose its hard-earned place in the US market.

Tata sisters speak, legacy at stake? It’s rare to hear Ratan Tata’s sisters speak—but when they do, it’s from the heart. Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy have broken their silence, voicing deep concern over the growing rift within Tata Trusts after the abrupt ouster of Mehli Mistry, their brother’s confidant. “All this, just a year after Ratan’s passing—it’s heartbreaking,” said Deanna, hinting that the turmoil threatens the very values their brother stood for. They recall Ratan as a man who believed in merit, not entitlement—a leader who saw beyond surnames. Yet, as internal power shifts and “tit-for-tat” decisions dominate headlines, one can’t help but wonder.

India’s booze market faces a hangover It’s been a sobering quarter for India’s alcohol makers—quite literally. Rains drowned beer sales, big states like Karnataka and Maharashtra poured in tax hikes, and younger Indians kept cutting back on booze. United Breweries saw a 3% dip as floods hit three breweries, while United Spirits battled pricier taxes and cheaper local rivals in Maharashtra. Telangana’s licensing pause also took its toll. But not all spirits are down—Radico Khaitan’s premium brands bubbled up 34%, and Andhra’s retail revamp gave sales a lift. As the festive season nears, can premium demand keep the buzz alive?

How Indian exporters are dodging US tariffs When the US slapped India with fresh 25% tariffs in August, it hit exporters where it hurt most. By September, shipments to the US had plunged 12%, dragging America’s share of India’s exports down to just 15% from nearly 24% earlier. Gems, jewellery, textiles, and rubber goods bore the brunt—some falling over 70%—putting jobs at risk in labour-heavy sectors. Yet, there’s a silver lining: exporters are pivoting fast. Pharma firms leaned on Brazil and Nigeria, while marine exporters found new buyers in China and Thailand.

Can Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana conquer Hollywood? What happens when Bollywood ambition meets Hollywood scale? In a London studio, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram takes form under global VFX wizardry, as Namit Malhotra—the man behind DNEG—dares to retell India’s oldest story for the world. With A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer on music and a ₹4,000-crore budget, Ramayana is a statement: that India can dream as big as Avatar. But can faith outpace finances? Prime Focus has been in the red eight of the last ten years, yet investors—from Ranbir himself to market veterans—are betting on Malhotra’s audacious vision.

Kerala ends extreme poverty—but did it really? Kerala just declared itself free of extreme poverty—a claim that grabbed national attention. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said not a single household now lacks life’s basic needs, crediting the ₹1,000-crore Extreme Poverty Eradication Project launched in 2021. Sounds historic, right? But experts aren’t convinced. They’re asking: where’s the data? Critics point out that nearly six lakh people in Kerala still receive aid under the National Food Security Act. Was the declaration based on a survey—or celebration day optics? If true, Kerala has achieved what most of the world is still struggling with.

Made-in-India apps can’t crack the social media code—yet India cracked digital payments, built world-class e-commerce, and even gave the world UPI—but when it comes to social media, we’re still swiping on foreign apps. Why do homegrown platforms like Hike and Koo fizzle out so fast? Turns out, it’s a mix of weak funding, late innovation, and an unbeatable network effect that keeps users glued to Meta and X. Even with nearly 500 million social media users, Indian apps struggle to find their tribe—and investors. Could the answer lie in going regional, or reinventing the social experience entirely? Until then, “atmanirbharta” in social media may remain more aspiration than achievement.

Dexit: Why Delhiites are fleeing their own air Can air really steal years from your life? In India, it already is. The average Indian is losing 3.5 years of life to pollution—Delhi residents, a shocking 8.2 years. Imagine living shorter lives just by inhaling! From traffic fumes to stubble smoke and endless construction dust, Delhi’s air has turned toxic. Even “green” crackers this Diwali couldn’t save the day, as AQI shot to 359—its worst in three years. Despite cleaner monsoon months, winter’s toxic blanket is back. So, can Delhi ever breathe easy again? Experts say only a regional fix can help, as 70% of its pollution blows in from neighbours.

Maldives’ smoke-free generation What if a whole generation never lit a cigarette? The Maldives just made that a reality. In a world-first move, the island nation has banned anyone born on or after 1 January 2007 from buying, selling, or using tobacco—including tourists. It’s a bold bet on a smoke-free future. But will it work? Other nations like New Zealand tried similar bans, only to backtrack amid backlash and black-market fears. Still, studies show such bans could prevent over a million lung cancer deaths by 2095. As India battles its own tobacco crisis—with 3,600 daily deaths and rising vape use—perhaps the Maldives’ tiny islands are showing the world a giant step towards clean lungs.

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

