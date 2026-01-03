Best of the Week: Can milestones prove to be enough for 2026?

Dear reader,

As 2025 slips into the history books, it leaves behind a year of noise, anxiety, and uneasy optimism. Mint’s reporters and columnists are turning their gaze to 2026, not just to tell you what might happen, but what it could mean for everyday life.

India is on the brink of a headline moment, inching towards a $4 trillion economy and global top-tier status. Yet the mood on the ground feels more complicated. From angry crowds protesting dirty air at a Lionel Messi appearance to stretched trains, delayed airlines, and unaffordable homes, the signals are mixed. Growth is visible, but comfort is not evenly shared.

Advertisement

The coming year will test whether reforms, tax cuts, and big infrastructure bets can translate into cleaner cities, better jobs, and a credible middle-class dream. As milestones pile up, the real question for 2026 is simple but sharp: Can India turn scale into substance for its people?

On to the best of Mint’s work from this week:

India’s IT giants turn to dealmaking to buy speed in the AI era India’s largest IT services firms are rediscovering acquisitions. The country’s top 10 IT companies have announced $4.3 billion worth of deals so far this fiscal, the highest in over two decades, as slowing growth pushes them to buy capabilities in artificial intelligence, or AI, and cloud computing. The shift is stark. In FY25, these firms returned ₹96,557 crore to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, but acquisitions are rising sharply, especially among mid-tier players. Coforge has spent ₹21,450 crore on buyouts in nine months, far more than its shareholder payouts, while Hexaware shows a similar tilt. Even TCS, long known for building in-house, is turning more acquisitive to plug capability gaps.

Advertisement

Markets in 2025: A year that refused to behave Markets in 2025 humbled forecasters and rewarded flexibility. Indian equities lagged global peers, yet the pain felt limited as steady domestic mutual fund flows propped up large caps, and investors increasingly diversified overseas. IPOs surged despite weak index returns, while sector consolidation lifted profits but exposed systemic risks, especially in aviation. Familiar macro scripts broke down. US inflation fears faded, gold rose through rate hikes, and the rupee reminded investors that currencies eventually mean-revert, though never on cue. Behavioural choices, from home buying to distributor-led investing, again beat spreadsheet logic. These lessons anchor Simhavalokana, Swanand Kelkar’s annual year-end column that looks back at what markets taught us.

Advertisement

Apple’s mid-priced iPhones rewrite the Indian smartphone pecking order Apple has pulled off a first in India. Its iPhone 16 emerged as the country’s largest-selling smartphone in 2025, signalling a shift in how Indians buy premium devices. Between January and November, Apple sold 6.5 million iPhone 16 units, while the older iPhone 15 added another 3.3 million, together accounting for about 8% of all phones sold in India. This surge came despite prices starting at ₹47,000, far higher than mass-market rivals. Easy financing and festive discounts pushed effective prices below ₹50,000, drawing aspirational buyers.

Infosys signals fewer fresher jobs in the AI era Infosys has signalled a structural shift in hiring, saying it will recruit fewer graduates directly from campuses in the coming years as automation and AI lift employee productivity. Analysts say the company expects modest headcount growth even as revenue per employee rises, sharpening worries for India’s engineering graduates. While Infosys will still hire about 20,000 freshers in 2026, it is the first large IT firm to openly flag a long-term decline in entry-level roles. Rivals such as TCS, Cognizant, and HCLTech continue to back fresher hiring, but with a sharper focus on AI-ready skills.

Advertisement

The books India’s business leaders loved in 2025 Step away from balance sheets and into unexpected rabbit holes. Today’s Long Story brings together the non-fiction reads that shaped how Indian business leaders thought in 2025. From the history’s long arcs and market manias to animal senses, scaling laws, communication, and the power and limits of AI, these books offered perspective beyond quarterly results. What unites them is a search for patterns that endure. Human behaviour, ecosystems, technology, and leadership under stress. The recommendations reveal how leaders are borrowing ideas from biology, history, economics, and psychology to navigate disruption. Less about hacks, more about judgment, resilience, and seeing the world afresh when certainty is in short supply.

Budget FY27: Reform, minus the red tape As the FY27 Union Budget approaches, the government is sharpening its focus on two big ideas; de-regulation and de-criminalization. The aim? To unclog India’s governance machinery and make growth easier, faster, and more durable. Ministries have been told to comb through old rules, scrap what no longer works, and simplify what does, on a tight, mission-mode timetable. Key laws are also in line for change. Tweaks to the Companies Act could ease business operations, while reforms to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code aim to speed up debt resolution. All this ties back to a larger goal flagged in the Economic Survey, sustaining close to 8% growth to meet India’s 2047 ambitions.

Advertisement

Why RBI is betting on buffers in 2026 As global uncertainty spills into 2026, the Reserve Bank of India is clear-eyed and cautious. RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra says the economy remains resilient, but risks from geopolitics, trade tensions and volatile capital flows are very real. A weaker rupee, persistent FPI outflows and the threat of a sharp correction in US markets all sit on the watchlist. Yet the tone isn’t alarmist. The RBI believes India has enough shock absorbers—strong domestic growth, healthy balance sheets and large forex reserves—to weather the turbulence. The focus, Malhotra says, is balance: prudent regulation without choking innovation, stability without stagnation.

What 2025 got right, and 2026 must fix 2025 wasn’t a smooth ride—but it was a strong one. India powered ahead with GDP growth of about 7.6%, once again leading the global growth charts, even as inflation cooled sharply. That rare mix, fast growth, and low prices came despite trade tensions, tariff shocks from the US, and hesitant private investment. The government didn’t sit still. Tax cuts were rolled out to revive consumption, while trade strategy widened beyond the US with deals signed with the UK and Oman. Reforms from labour to GST kept productivity in focus as policymakers tried to broaden the growth base. So what changes in 2026? Growth may ease slightly, but the story remains intact. The real test will be whether domestic consumption and private investment finally step up.

Advertisement

Is India falling out of love with sugar? From jalebis to rasgullas, sugar has long been woven into India’s celebrations. But quietly, that relationship is changing. After years of steady growth, sugar consumption is flattening and may soon decline. Rising health awareness, a younger, fitness-focused population, and the growing diabetes burden are nudging households to cut back or switch to alternatives like jaggery and stevia. What’s striking is the contrast; while home kitchens are using less sugar, factories are producing more. Institutional demand from bakeries, QSRs and packaged foods now drives most consumption, even as individual intake stalls. For doctors, this is a welcome shift. For mills and farmers, it raises hard questions about pricing, ethanol policy and exports.

Advertisement