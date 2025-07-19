Best of the Week: From pocket money to QR codes

India’s aviation rulebook is set for a major reboot. The draft Indian Aircraft Rules, 2025, aims to replace two colonial-era laws and align the sector with global norms under ICAO. But can relaxing pilot licensing rules and introducing fatigue management actually solve India’s pilot crunch? For the first time, even Class 10 pass-outs from arts or commerce streams can aim for the skies. And with over 1,500 aircraft on order, the timing couldn’t be better. Enhanced safety oversight and proper rest for crew could reshape flight operations—but will airlines embrace the cost? With public feedback open till 14 August, the question is: will these changes truly empower India's aviation future?