Best of the Week: Goa’s glow dims as GenZ jetsets abroad for cheaper thrills

Let’s be honest, nothing beats the joy of planning long weekends, imagining yourself by the sea with a coconut in hand. But for folks like 28-year-old Suyash from Bengaluru, the Goa dream has officially faded. “A trip to Thailand costs the same—and the beaches are better!” he laughs. Return flights to Krabi were ₹17,000, while flights to Goa demanded ₹9,000 and nearly triple the stay cost. So, Thailand won hands down.

He’s not alone. Bidya, a communications professional, ditched her annual Goa trip for Sri Lanka this year. “There’s barely any cost difference, and international travel is so easy now,” she says. With visa-free entries and aggregator taxis abroad, beach getaways in Southeast Asia suddenly feel more welcoming—and cheaper—than our beloved Goa.

Once a magnet for both desi and foreign tourists, Goa’s tourism scene is looking a little… overcooked. Hotel prices have shot up, taxis are notorious for their “mafia rates”, and the charm of spontaneous shack-hopping has dimmed under high costs and overcrowding.

Meanwhile, the supply of villas, homestays, and Airbnbs has exploded post-pandemic—especially from Delhi and Mumbai investors—driving up property prices and changing the vibe. Locals grumble about outsiders “ruining” the Goan experience, while YouTubers now rave more about Bali and Krabi than Baga or Calangute.

But all’s not lost. Panaji’s buzzing with posh cafes, microbreweries, and a growing tribe of people who’ve made Goa home for good. Maybe Goa isn’t dying—it’s just evolving. The crowds may thin, but for those who still love its laid-back rhythm, susegad (that Goan chill) is alive and well. Read Soumya Gupta's detailed report for elaborate insights into what the new generation now thinks of Goa as a vacation destination.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Is India’s capex boom real—or just a mirage? The government’s capital spending is off to a roaring start this fiscal: ₹4.32 trillion spent in just five months, or 39% of the annual target! But nearly 15% of that came from one-off transfers to FCI and BSNL, which don’t really create new assets. So, is the growth real or inflated? Once these outliers are stripped out, actual spending growth slips to around 22%—healthy, but less dazzling. States have helped sustain the momentum, with a 78% jump in transfers and robust spending on defence, roads, and railways. Yet, the private sector remains on the sidelines, wary amid global uncertainties.

How HCLTech is winning the AI race Who said IT was slowing down? HCLTech just proved otherwise—clocking its best Q2 in five years and becoming the first Indian tech giant to officially book AI revenue. The company pulled in $100 million from AI alone, part of its $3.64 billion top line—well above analyst expectations. While rivals such as TCS are splurging on data centres, HCLTech is taking a smarter route: building IP-driven AI platforms that actually earn. With profits up 8% and margins improving to 17.4%, it’s quietly scripting a comeback.

Talent we have, giants we don’t — yet What will it take for India to create homegrown consulting giants that rival the Big Four: EY, PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG? The government is finally asking that question. Despite India’s massive talent pool powering global firms from behind the scenes, domestic players remain small, scattered, and constrained by regulations. With 1,800+ global capability centres thriving here, why can’t India’s own multi-service powerhouses emerge? As AI reshapes consulting, will Indian firms seize this moment to innovate—or stay in the shadows of foreign majors?

Will Amazon get its way in India? Can Amazon and Flipkart finally stock and sell their own goods in India? That’s what US trade negotiators are pushing for—a change that could rewrite the rules of India’s $325 billion e-commerce story. Currently, foreign-funded platforms can’t hold inventory, unlike Indian players such as Nykaa or BigBasket. The US argues for a “level playing field”, but Indian traders fear it could crush local competition and violate FDI norms. With trade talks on pause amid a US shutdown, the question is: will India bend?

Bira 91’s bitter battle brews Is the fizz finally running out for Bira 91? Investors in the craft beer maker are reportedly losing patience with founder-CEO Ankur Jain, pushing for his exit as losses mount and salaries remain unpaid. Big names like Peak XV, Sofina, and Japan’s Kirin are said to have linked fresh funding to Jain’s resignation. While Jain insists he’s “doubling down” to fix the company, insiders say execution—not ambition—is the real buzzkill.

Why Trump’s tariffs have not crippled the global economy yet Six months after US President Donald Trump’s “liberation day” tariffs sparked fears of a global recession, the world economy seems to be doing just fine. The IMF now expects global growth at 3% in 2025, slightly higher than April’s forecast, while the WTO says global trade grew nearly 5% by volume in the first half of the year. The doomsday predictions fizzled out as most countries avoided retaliatory tariffs, many struck new deals with the US, and actual duties were lower than the headline rates. Strong demand from emerging markets, AI-driven investments, and early import surges also kept growth steady. Can the world economy withstand another shock?

Google’s $15-billion AI hub puts Andhra Pradesh on the data map Google’s plan to invest $15 billion in an AI data-centre complex in Visakhapatnam marks India’s biggest single tech infrastructure bet yet—and a major push to anchor the global AI race closer to home. The facility will power Google’s Gemini platform and strengthen India’s AI backbone while promising 180,000 “high-value” jobs in Andhra Pradesh. Similar large-scale commitments from Microsoft and Amazon signal how AI’s insatiable data needs are transforming state industrial policies, job markets, and energy use. Analysts say the new wave of hyperscale data centres could offset the IT sector’s hiring slump, upskill engineers, and boost local providers’ valuations—even as the industry confronts surging power demand and the pressure to go green.

Bihar election: Can the state afford the freebies it has promised? As Bihar heads to polls in November, political parties are flooding India’s poorest state with cash promises. From free electricity and pensions to unemployment doles and government jobs for every household, freebies are being handed out and promised for the future. But behind the populism lies a fiscal crisis. Bihar’s finances are already under strain, with its FY24 deficit at 4.2% of GSDP and FY25 likely to exceed 9%, far above the budgeted 3%. Despite robust GDP growth, Bihar’s per capita income remains the lowest in India, driving mass migration and joblessness. Experts warn that these pre-election freebies, costing up to 3% of GDP, could crowd out essential spending on jobs and infrastructure.

Bitcoin’s billion-dollar pizza and the question haunting Indian investors On 22 May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz traded 10,000 Bitcoins for two pizzas. What was worth $40 then is worth $1.2 billion today. That meal marked Bitcoin’s first real-world transaction and a defining moment in financial history. Fifteen years later, the world’s most divisive asset has gone from “internet joke” to “digital gold”. Despite occasional crashes and regulatory pushback, Bitcoin has outperformed gold and equities in seven of the past nine years and remains up nearly 90% this year. With the US creating a Bitcoin reserve and central banks warming up to crypto, the question for Indian investors is no longer if Bitcoin matters, but whether they can afford to keep ignoring it.