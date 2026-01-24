Best of the Week: One airport every 50 days—but who’s boarding the flights?

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

India loves a big infrastructure headline. One new airport every 45–50 days certainly sounds like a country racing toward the future. And it’s true, over the last 11 years, India has added 89 airports. But when you pause and look beyond the announcement stage, a more nuanced question comes into focus; are all these airports actually taking off?

Advertisement

The data suggests it’s a mixed flight. Nearly 60% of airports built, upgraded or connected since 2017 saw fewer than 10,000 domestic passengers a month in 2025. Many had fewer than five flights a day, quiet terminals that feel more aspirational than operational. For context, a typical Indian airport handles more than twice that traffic.

Still, not every story here is about empty waiting lounges. Places like Rajkot (Hirasar), Prayagraj and Ayodhya tell a different tale, each clocking close to a million passengers within months. These successes underline that airports thrive when they’re anchored in tourism, culture, faith, or proximity to economic hubs.

The trouble begins when infrastructure arrives before demand. Under the UDAN scheme, 15 airports and over 120 routes have already been discontinued, often after government support ended or airlines pulled back due to resource constraints. Shimla’s Jubbarhatti airport, once a symbol of regional connectivity, now operates sporadically.

Advertisement

India’s aviation ambition remains bold with 400 airports and over a billion passengers by 2047. But the next phase may need fewer new runways and more full flights. Read the detailed report by Manjul Paul here.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Reforms reloaded, but is this a long run? When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had “boarded the reform express”, 2025 gave that line real weight. From a GST overhaul and unified labour codes to a rewritten Income Tax Act and higher FDI limits, the year marked the boldest reform push since 1991. The timing helped, growth stayed strong, inflation cooled, and India entered a rare sweet spot. But can the train keep running at speed? History suggests reforms often come in bursts, then slow. The toughest changes, land, agriculture, courts, education need state buy-in, making execution harder. Add a protectionist global backdrop, and the challenge deepens. Economists warn the window is narrow. To escape the middle-income trap before demographics turn, India needs steady, sequenced reforms that revive private investment, consumption and exports, not just government spending.

Advertisement

How Trump 2.0 is stress-testing India In just a year, Donald Trump has redrawn global fault lines with tariffs, deportations and deal-making as his favourite tools. For India, the fallout has been sharpest in trade and migration. A punishing 50% tariff wall, partly linked to Russian oil purchases, has hurt labour-intensive exporters even as overall shipments stay surprisingly resilient thanks to market diversification. Oil ties are being quietly recalibrated, with India trimming Russian crude and buying more from the US to ease tensions. Immigration, though, has stung harder, mass deportations, pricier H-1B visas and falling approvals have rattled Indian workers and IT firms alike.

China’s battery move could jolt India’s EV prices Just when India’s EV story was settling into a sweet spot, China has thrown in a quiet curveball. Beijing is cutting export tax rebates on lithium-ion batteries, first from 9% to 6% in April, then phasing them out entirely. For Indian EV makers heavily reliant on Chinese cells, that spells higher costs at a tricky moment. Batteries make up over a third of an EV’s price, and lithium prices are already up sharply. With the GST gap between EVs and petrol vehicles narrowing, manufacturers now face a tough call, absorb the hit or pass it on to buyers? Larger players with long-term contracts may cushion the blow, but smaller, spot-market buyers look exposed. Can India’s upcoming battery plants step in fast enough?

Advertisement

The picks-and-shovels play on Dalal Street In every gold rush, the quiet winners sell tools, not dreams. Samuel Brannan proved that in 1848, and a modern echo is playing out on Dalal Street. While investors chase hot stocks, the real compounding machines have been the market’s infrastructure, exchanges, depositories and RTAs. Case in point. BSE has been India’s fastest wealth creator post-Covid, riding a surge in trading, demat accounts and SIPs. With household savings financialising and derivatives volumes exploding, these asset-light “toll booths” earn more with every trade, costs barely budge. Is this less flashy, more durable wealth? Possibly. Regulatory risks loom, cycles will turn, but the plumbing keeps getting used.

The shadow fleet that keeps oil moving Sanctions, invasions, tariffs, yet oil keeps flowing. The reason lies in the expanding global “shadow fleet” of tankers quietly ferrying crude for sanctioned producers like Russia, Iran and Venezuela. Once a workaround, this fleet has become a parallel system, now accounting for nearly one-fifth of global tanker capacity. Old ships, opaque ownership, switched-off trackers, when one route shuts, another opens. For India and China, the biggest buyers of sanctioned oil, this fleet has been a crucial pressure valve. But the geopolitics are tightening. India has already trimmed Russian crude imports to avoid US heat, even as Europe eyes stricter curbs on fuels refined from Russian oil. Can global energy markets enforce rules without breaking supply?

Advertisement

Why big FMCG companies are chasing D2C brands Once-dominant FMCG giants are losing ground as nimble D2C brands reshape how Indians shop, from skincare and supplements to pet food and premium snacks. Built online and powered by social media, these startups spot trends faster and grow outside traditional mass segments, where legacy firms are seeing slower volume growth. The response has been pragmatic. If you cannot outpace them, invest in them. HUL’s buyout of Minimalist, Marico’s bets on Beardo and Plix, and Emami’s acquisition of The Man Company reflect a broader push to gain relevance in fast-growing niches. For incumbents, D2C deals offer speed, learning and a foothold in India’s changing consumption story.

Tiger Global ruling puts M&A insurance under the scanner Insurers may turn cautious on merger and acquisition deals after the Supreme Court’s Tiger Global verdict, consulting and law firms warn. The ruling, which held the US investor liable for capital gains tax on its 2018 Flipkart exit despite a Mauritius treaty route, has sharpened concerns around retrospective tax risks. Experts say insurers may still offer cover, but with higher premiums, tighter terms and stricter exclusions, especially for treaty-related structures. Tax liability and withholding tax insurance, once routine in private equity deals, could face tougher scrutiny as insurers reassess legacy structures and wait for clarity, possibly even from future government guidelines.

Advertisement

RCB has takers from Pune to Park Avenue Blackstone and Temasek are among the early bidders vying for control of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, signalling a shift in IPL ownership from largely domestic backers to global institutional capital. Diageo, which owns RCB through United Spirits, kicked off the sale process in November, drawing interest from heavyweight PE firms including Advent, PAG and Carlyle. Non-binding bids value RCB at $1.4–1.8 billion, far above earlier IPL transactions. RCB’s recent title win has sharpened investor appetite, with domestic players like Adar Poonawalla publicly declaring intent to bid. But a Blackstone or Temasek deal would mark the biggest foreign institutional bet on Indian sports yet.

UPI credit lines may soon start at ₹ 5,000 India’s retail payments body is in talks with banks to offer UPI-linked credit lines as small as ₹5,000, aiming to replicate credit card-style interest-free periods and boost adoption. Regulatory clarity has improved after internal RBI concerns were resolved, clearing the way for wider rollout. Limited uptake so far reflects banks’ caution after losses in buy-now-pay-later products and the absence of interest-free periods. A few lenders, including Yes Bank and Suryoday SFB, have begun offering 30-45 days of free credit. The challenge now is merchant acceptance, as interest-free UPI credit attracts a 1.2% fee.

Advertisement

HCLTech stands alone as IT investors’ rare winner HCL Technologies has been the lone bright spot for Indian IT investors through a bruising four-year stretch, helped by steady leadership and an early pivot to artificial intelligence. While peers struggled with slowing demand and automation fears, HCLTech delivered a nearly 29% return since early 2022. Rivals such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra posted negative returns. Analysts point to CEO C. Vijayakumar’s long tenure and the company’s willingness to call out AI revenues early as key differentiators. As the sector waits for a broader recovery from 2026, HCLTech remains the only Big Five firm to have translated AI promise into sustained shareholder gains.

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

Advertisement

If you have feedback, want to discuss food, movies and shows, or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at shravani.sinha@livemint.com or reply to this email. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Shravani Sinha