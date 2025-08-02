Best of the Week: Power. Tariffs. Tensions. What's next for global trade?

Key export sectors such as textiles, auto parts, and food products were dealt a rude shock when US President Donald Trump slapped a 25% tariff—along with an additional 'penalty'—on Indian goods starting 7 August.

But this isn’t just about tariffs. It’s about shifting alliances, rising economic nationalism, and a global order that’s being reimagined in real time.

That’s why Mint is bringing together sharp global minds for a timely webinar:

“Power, trade and the global order” Why should you attend? Because geoeconomics now drives geopolitics. And understanding this shift could help you make sense of everything from de-risking strategies to India’s evolving equation with both the US and China.

Can India and the US still find common ground on agriculture, tech, and digital rules? Or has this move reset the clock on 25 years of strategic engagement?

Join us for an insightful session with: Amb. Arun K. Singh, former Indian envoy to the US, with decades of high-stakes diplomatic experience.

Ajay Srivastava, trade policy expert and founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Moderated by Elizabeth Roche, former foreign affairs editor at Mint and now a professor at Jindal School of International Affairs.

Register now if you want to decode the new rules of power, trade, and global influence.

On to the best of Mint's work from this week Trump’s 25% tariff turmoil! India’s $87 billion export engine to the US just hit a speed bump. US President Donald Trump’s call for a 25% tariff on Indian goods has raised eyebrows—and concerns. Textiles, electronics, pharma, even auto parts—everything’s in the crosshairs. Is this the return of a full-blown trade war or just political posturing? With over 75% of Indian exports at risk, and key sectors bracing for impact, the stakes are high. Can India negotiate its way out, or will exporters feel the heat? The 25 August trade talks may hold the answers.

India’s trade game India’s early trade deals? Not exactly blockbuster hits. With partners like ASEAN, Japan, and South Korea, exports stagnated while imports surged. But India has learnt its lessons—and it shows. Recent pacts with the UAE and Australia are already yielding real returns. Now, the India-UK free trade agreement seems to be the boldest step yet. With smart tariff cuts, stronger services play, and mobility provisions, could this be the new blueprint? Is India finally turning the trade tide in its favour?

Why don’t India’s working women stay? Women are showing up—but not staying on. A new report by Udaiti Foundation and Quess Corp reveals that 52% of women in India’s blue- and grey-collar workforce plan to exit within a year. Why? Low pay, poor work culture, safety concerns, and long, unsafe commutes top the list. Even as their numbers double, retention remains weak. What’s pushing women out? And more importantly, what will bring them back in—and keep them there? With India's economy leaning on this workforce, creating jobs isn’t enough. We need to make them worth staying for.

Is AI taking your job, too? TCS is letting go of 12,000 employees—mainly seniors—this year, citing AI disruption and slower growth. The message? India’s IT giants are rebalancing. As clients demand cheaper deals and smarter tech, the people-heavy model is under stress. And TCS isn’t alone—Wipro is testing language skills, HCL is trimming freshers. So, is AI really taking over—or is this just a reset for an evolving industry? Either way, tech talent will need more than just code to stay future-ready.

HUL’s comeback moment Is the great Indian consumption story picking up pace again? Hindustan Unilever thinks so—and the numbers agree. After quarters of sluggish growth, HUL posted a strong 3% volume rise and an 8% jump in profit, riding on tax sops, easing inflation, and a monsoon boost. Urban and rural demand is inching up, new product bets are paying off, and optimism is back at the FMCG bellwether. But can this momentum last? If you’ve been waiting for signs of revival in India’s consumer economy—this might just be it.

Small firms rise, but giants still rule Indian companies' profit pie is still heavily skewed towards its biggest firms, even though smaller listed firms made strong post-pandemic gains. A Mint analysis of 5,096 firms shows that the top 10% by revenue cornered over 90% of profits in 2024-25—unchanged for two years. While some sectors like textiles and hospitality saw smaller firms thrive, dominance by giants remains strong across others. The revival in mergers and acquisitions suggests the playing field could tilt further. This data-packed story, with rich charts and sector-level insights, examines whether India’s small firms are losing ground again in a David vs Goliath battle.

Inside India’s cage-free, clean-egg revolution In Tiptur, Karnataka, a hen named Kaveri is laying the foundation for a new kind of egg economy. She’s part of Akshayakalpa’s cage-free, antibiotic-free farm, where eggs are premium, traceable, and sold with a promise of purity. Startups like Eggoz, Henfruit, and Farm Made are trying to turn eggs into branded health products, not just cheap protein. But with fragile supply chains and price-sensitive consumers, can this sunny-side-up revolution scale? Or will it remain a niche, yolk-tinted dream?

Microsoft vs Nayara Nayara Energy, one of India’s top fuel retailers, recently had its Microsoft services suspended. Why? Microsoft interpreted EU sanctions against Nayara’s Russian shareholder as reason enough to halt emails, team communications, and operations. Though services were restored in two days, the episode exposed a deeper fault line: how dependent critical businesses are on foreign tech firms. As firms increasingly run on cloud tools, this incident shows how easily geopolitics can trigger service cuts, even without clear legal mandates in India.

Rains fuel a kharif revival This year’s generous monsoon—8% above normal so far—has boosted kharif sowing across India, especially of rice and maize. Nearly 84% of the country has seen normal or excess rainfall, with major gains in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This has led to a 13% jump in rice planting and 9% in maize, offering hope for stable food prices and a push toward ethanol production. However, farmers are steering away from oilseeds due to poor returns, raising questions about long-term crop diversity. Could the shift towards water-intensive crops and biofuel-linked grains come at the cost of sustainable farming and future food security?

The urban flood story on repeat This monsoon, cities across India—from Patna and Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru—have been brought to their knees by flooding. The reasons are well known: clogged drains, haphazard construction, poor waste management, and chronic underfunding of city infrastructure. The deeper problem? India’s municipalities are broke, dependent on state grants, with little ability to raise their own funds or fix core services. Waste-to-energy plants, revamped drainage, and better accounting exist, but require serious investment and planning. Municipal bonds were meant to help, but few cities can even qualify. As flooding becomes an annual urban ritual, the question is no longer why this happens but how long can India's cities survive this cycle of neglect?

