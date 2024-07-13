Best of the week | Timeless tastes of the ‘City of Lights’Siddharth Sharma
Budget expectations, coaching woes in Kota, and the dilemma: Should you leave Delhi?
Last week, I found myself in the enchanting city of Varanasi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency has a special place in India's history and mythology. In Indian epics, the revered city is described as Kashi. Kashi comes from the Sanskrit root word 'Kas’, which translates to “shining one", thus earning it the moniker: “city of lights".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message