Best of the week | Timeless tastes of the ‘City of Lights’

Last week, I found myself in the enchanting city of Varanasi. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency has a special place in India's history and mythology. In Indian epics, the revered city is described as Kashi. Kashi comes from the Sanskrit root word 'Kas’, which translates to “shining one", thus earning it the moniker: “city of lights". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Archaeological excavations conducted near Varanasi in 2014 estimated the city to be about 4,000 years old. Every year, pilgrims visit this ancient city in droves.

Over the centuries, Varanasi's culinary landscape has evolved to cater to tourists from India and abroad. The bustling streets of Varanasi offer the finest North Indian street food. Quick, easy to consume and delicious, it's the perfect food for tired pilgrims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The typical Banarsi breakfast—pooris, deep fried in ghee, served with spicy potato curry Banarsi Dum Aloo and some tangy green chutney—was definitely one of the highlights. However, Tamatar chaat steals the show. It's one of its kind and only found in Varanasi. It is a delight made of tomatoes and served with a tempering of ghee, topped off with savoury namak paaras for an added crunch.

Banarsi breakfast of poori and dum aloo

This gastronomic brilliance, along with the soothing thandai—a milk-based concoction infused with exotic spices—and the world-renowned Banarsi paan, was recognized with a geographical indicator (GI) tag last April, sealing their status as treasured cultural heritage.

Each bite of the city’s cuisine is a reminder of timeless traditions that continue to weave their magic through its mystical alleys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: 💻 👨‍💻 India's burgeoning digital marketplace could soon face a new regulatory hurdle. Companies like Zomato, Myntra and Nykaa, alongside international giants like Alphabet and Meta, might soon find themselves classified as ‘systemically significant digital enterprises or SSDEs’ under the proposed Digital Competition Bill. Henceforth, it will be mandatory for them to stick to a strict set of rules and report compliance to the Competition Commission of India every year. But here’s the kicker—any slip-ups could see these firms facing fines of up to 10% of their global turnover. Mint’s senior editor Gireesh Chandra Prasad, reports on the proposed move, inspired by Europe's Digital Markets Act, but tailored to better meet the requirements of India’s dynamic economy.

🏏 With a thrilling victory over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final, the Indian men's cricket team has stamped its dominance over the game. However, a critical pillar of support is faltering—the Kashmir Willow, a unique cricketing asset. Skilled artisans, famed for crafting cricket bats from Salix alba caerulea willow, are rallying for a renewed emphasis on local production, calling upon Indian cricketers to champion domestic industries and highlighting the challenges they face. The craftsmen like Mohammad Yousuf are contemplating closure due to severe shortages of willow clefts and rising costs. Irfan Amin Malik, a Kashmiri journalist, delves into the stories of families linked to Kashmir's bat-making tradition, capturing their resilience and hardships in this Long Story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🏦 💵 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has green-lit the sale of up to a 51% stake in Yes Bank, setting the stage for potentially the largest acquisition in India's banking sector and marking a new chapter for the lender that narrowly escaped a collapse four years ago. People close to the development told Mint’s Anirudh Laskar and Gopika Gopakumar that the proposed sale could value Yes Bank, India's sixth-largest private bank by assets, at around $10 billion. The RBI decision is unusual since the regulator typically caps promoter holding in domestic banks at 26%. Yet, given Yes Bank's unique circumstances—including its shareholding structure and liquidity needs—the RBI has made an exception, acknowledging the necessity of bringing in a strong and appropriate promoter to steer the bank toward stability and growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🏍 Rajiv Bajaj, known for his candid, no-frills communication style, much like his father Rahul Bajaj, is always a figure of media attention. However, his announcement during a December morning in 2009, in Delhi, truly shook the industry. At the launch of the 135cc variant of Bajaj Auto’s flagship brand, Pulsar, he declared an end to their scooter production—a segment synonymous with Bajaj’s historical identity. This strategic pivot turned heads especially because scooters were a significant part of Bajaj’s legacy, reaching almost a million sales annually in the mid-1990s. Over the decade that followed, the motorcycle market expanded significantly, leaving scooters far behind. This shift led Bajaj Auto to focus on motorcycles, a segment where it found success with models like Pulsar. The impact of this decision was profound but not entirely positive for Bajaj. While the scooter market in India saw exponential growth, tripling since Bajaj's exit and now accounting for a third of all two-wheeler sales, Bajaj’s share in the motorcycle market declined from 27% in 2010-11 to 18% by last year. Despite these challenges, the company introduced the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, named Freedom, targeting the lower end of the market dominated by Hero MotoCorp. In essence, Rajiv Bajaj's strategic decisions highlight a bold approach to business, steering the company through market changes. Whether these gambles pay off will depend on how well Bajaj Auto can adapt to changing market conditions, reports Mint’s Suman Banerji in this Long Story.

👷 The national rural job guarantee scheme, a lifeline for millions in rural India, isn't expected to receive increased funding in this year's Union budget, two officials told Mint’s Puja Das and Rhik Kundu. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will likely see its budget allocations remain unchanged as per earlier estimates. The scheme provides a financial safety net to rural households. These funds could be adjusted later based on job demands and requirements in rural areas. The budget originally earmarked ₹60,000 crore for 2023-24 and projected ₹86,000 crore for 2024-25. However, actual spending for 2023-24 exceeded the estimates significantly, reaching more than one trillion rupees, underscoring a strong demand for rural employment. This increase reflects the ongoing challenges in rural consumption and stagnant growth in the FMCG sector, with many economists pointing out the disparities affecting rural markets compared to urban centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

🔊 Management consultant Sharan Hegde was just 25 in July 2021 when Mint first wrote about the rise of financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers’ as they've come to be known. Hegde was a budding 'finfluencer' working at PwC and was just starting to earn more from his Instagram promotions than from his regular job. Fast forward to 2024, he's a powerhouse in India’s financial-influencer landscape with six million followers and a staggering ₹60 crore in annual revenue, predominantly from his 'One Percent Club' courses. But Hegde's journey didn't stop at social media. He ventured into the more regulated world of financial advising by starting an RIA (Registered Investment Advisory) business. This move, however, raises significant questions about the role of social-media influencers in the regulated financial space. How should the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) handle advertising codes for RIAs when they are run by influencers like Hegde? Mint Money’s Neil Borate and Shashind Ningthoukhongjam tackle the question.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

👩‍🏫 Allen Career Institute, a major player in India's competitive exam coaching industry, has implemented significant salary cuts for its over 4,000 faculty and administrative staff. This decision follows a sharp 35-40% decline in student enrollments, signalling tough times for the coaching hub in Rajasthan’s Kota. Two years after a high-stakes battle to attract top faculty, the coaching giant is now facing severe financial strain, cutting salaries by 20-40%. In a recent meeting led by CEO Nitin Kukreja, it was revealed that student admissions had plummeted from 131,000 last year to just 81,000 this year. The revised salary structure will now include a variable pay component. This move has sparked unrest among the staff, with around 600 teachers already voicing their discontent through a formal letter. Mint’s Devina Sengupta and Mansi Verma spoke to industry insiders who suggest this could be the start of a challenging period for Kota’s educational institutions.

📊 🔍 In less than five years, Quant Mutual Fund has rocketed up to the 18th position in India's mutual fund rankings under the leadership of Sandeep Tandon. The fund's assets under management (AUM) surged from just ₹166 crore in December 2019 to an impressive ₹84,000 crore by May 2024. However, the shine began to dim last month, reportedly, as Sebi officials raided Quant’s Mumbai and Hyderabad offices on suspicions of frontrunning. Frontrunning is an illegal practice similar to insider trading but in the mutual fund context. Quant Mutual Fund quickly confirmed receiving queries from Sebi, though specifics of the probe remained undisclosed. Tandon, maintaining a business-as-usual front, downplayed the disruptions. The story, however, isn’t just about the mutual fund. It also touches on Quant Capital, a separate entity set up a decade earlier, unrelated to the AMC but also linked to Tandon, who faced different challenges there. Mint’s Varun Sood takes a deep dive into rollercoaster ride of Sandeep Tandon as the head of the mutual fund, in this Long Story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

💻 India’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services has set a strong pace in the first quarterly earnings of FY25, outperforming its average growth rate over the past five years. TCS reported a quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion, a 1.9% increase from the previous quarter, surpassing expectations from analysts who had projected a revenue of $7.44 billion. However, a significant portion of this growth is attributed to an unusual surge in its India operations, Mint’s IT correspondents Jas Bardia and Shouvik Das report. The push in revenue is primarily because of a $1.83-billion 4G network project from BSNL. This has raised questions about the organic nature of TCS's growth, as half of its $142 million sequential revenue increase was derived from this Indian deal, marking a deviation from its traditional revenue streams predominantly from the Americas, Europe, and UK. Despite these doubts, K. Krithivasan, TCS’s CEO, asserts that the company's growth isn’t solely reliant on the BSNL project. He acknowledges the volatile market conditions affecting decision-making and client investments but remains cautiously optimistic about the broader growth beyond this single project.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

☔ 🥵 🥶 😷 Delhi's summer has been nothing short of extreme this year. With temperatures frequently soaring well beyond the usual, hitting near 50 degrees Celsius, the capital found itself grappling with intense heatwaves. The sweltering heat prompted a significant response, with public hospitals establishing special heat treatment wards and reported heat-related fatalities reaching 58 by mid-June. However, as June ended, the weather took a drastic turn. The city experienced its highest single-day rainfall in 88 years on the 28 June. This sudden deluge not only disrupted daily life but also resulted in a significant infrastructure damage, including the collapse of a canopy at Delhi Airport which tragically resulted in a fatality. The first half of 2024 has indeed been challenging for the residents of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region, home to a combined population of over 70 million. And the outlook for the remainder of the year suggests no respite, with the meteorological department predicting an unusually wet monsoon, which could lead to further flooding. Looking ahead to the winter, the situation appears equally grim with the anticipated onset of Delhi's notorious smog, which annually contributes to a high number of respiratory-related illnesses and deaths. This persistent cycle of extreme weather conditions underlines the urgent need for comprehensive environmental and infrastructural strategies to mitigate these impacts. Delhi’s weather also begets the question: Is it time for you to leave Delhi? Mint’s Sayantan Bera examines in this Long Story.

👩‍🍳 Chefs are known for their culinary skills, but they often have hobbies and interests outside of the kitchen that influence their cooking. This story by Mint Lounge’s Avantika Bhuyan explores the other passions of seven chefs, showing how these activities contribute to their creativity and approach to cooking. Some chefs enjoy gardening, using home-grown herbs and vegetables in their dishes. Others find relaxation and inspiration through music, dance, or painting, which helps them to unwind and return to the kitchen refreshed. Sports also play a role for some chefs, offering physical exercise and lessons in teamwork that translate well to the kitchen environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

