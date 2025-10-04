Best of the Week: Walkable cities or wishful thinking?

Dear reader,

A few days ago, Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen was filming in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar when he came across a barely usable pavement. The footpath under the Domlur flyover, on a busy pedestrian route, was full of reeking garbage, making it impossible to walk.

After Friesen’s video went viral on Instagram, residents of Indiranagar and Domlur came together to clean, restore and paint the pavement, making it walkable again.

This incident raises a bigger question. How bad are India’s pavements in general? Are our cities really walkable or a downright health hazard to pedestrians?

Urban design in India still struggles to support active lifestyles. Unlike cities such as London, New York, and Singapore, most Indian towns prioritise vehicles over people. Broken sidewalks, unsafe roads, missing cycling lanes, and neglected parks make outdoor exercise difficult. Public gyms and outdoor equipment exist, but they are often basic, underused, and poorly maintained.

Shrenik Avlani writes for Mint Lounge about the walkability of Indian cities. Experts say the problem is not of space but vision. Human-centric urban planning is rare, and open areas are wasted. Safer streets, better infrastructure, awareness campaigns, and community fitness initiatives could make Indian cities healthier, more walkable, and activity-friendly.

On to best of Mint’s work from this week: US visa crackdown and rising scrutiny put Indian IT outsourcing on the edge Indian IT giants are facing a storm in their biggest market. After US President Donald Trump hiked the one-time H-1B visa fee from $1,000 to $100,000 starting next year, lawmakers have stepped up pressure on companies accused of abusing the program. Senators Charles Grassley and Richard Durbin have written to TCS and Cognizant, asking why they are laying off Americans while sponsoring thousands of H-1B workers. TCS alone hired 5,505 such employees in FY25, while Cognizant brought in 2,493. Both firms face allegations of discriminating against US workers, with Cognizant already hit by a jury verdict last year.

VinFast challenges Indian EV leaders with aggressive entry Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has entered India with an ambitious ₹16,000 crore investment, unveiling two electric SUVs – VF6 and VF7 – priced at ₹16-25 lakh, directly challenging Tata Motors and Mahindra on their home turf. Backed by conglomerate Vingroup, VinFast has set up an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu, tied up with 13 dealer networks across 27 cities, and plans to expand capacity from 50,000 to 300,000 units. The company has achieved scale quickly, selling 97,000 EVs in 2024, but faces concerns over mounting global losses, its dependence on Vietnam, and investor scepticism. India is now central to its turnaround strategy.

India auto bets big on Europe for tech and EV edge Indian automakers are turning to Europe as a hub for engineering expertise and premium EV growth. Tata Motors, TVS, and Bajaj have snapped up struggling European firms, while Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, and Ultraviolette are pushing EV exports. The timing is tricky: sales are slowing, Chinese rivals such as BYD are surging, and previous Indian bets in Europe have stumbled. Still, analysts say acquisitions could give Indian firms critical technology and a toehold in EV disruption. For India Auto Inc., Europe is both a tempting opportunity and a tough battleground.

Auto sector hits top gear, but are valuations overheating? India’s auto industry is enjoying a rare confluence of tailwinds. GST cuts, lower rates, tax relief, pay hikes and festive demand have sent car sales and stocks surging. Maruti, Hyundai and M&M shares are at record highs, with Maruti now worth more than Ford. But even as sectoral forces drive growth, analysts caution that valuations are creeping up. Hyundai trades at 40 times earnings, above its historic average. The lesson: tailwinds matter, but price discipline matters more.

Mint Exclusive: I-banks circle Toyota for an India IPO Toyota is reportedly exploring a listing of its Indian subsidiary, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, aiming to raise $700-800 million, according to sources. If the IPO goes ahead, India will join the US, UK, and Germany as markets where the world’s largest carmaker is listed, and Toyota will become the second global automaker after Hyundai to trade on Indian exchanges.

The company posted record profits in FY25, driven by hybrids and utility vehicles. While investment bankers have held multiple meetings with Toyota’s global and local management, a spokesperson has officially denied any such plans, keeping the process informal for now.

Is America closing doors on global scholars? America’s anti-immigration push just got sharper—and this time, the focus isn’t on tech firms but universities and research institutes. A new bill by Senator Tom Cotton seeks to strip colleges of their H-1B visa cap exemption, a move that could hit professors, researchers and PhD students.

This is despite the fact that universities account for only a tiny fraction of H-1B visas, most of which are gobbled up by IT giants such as TCS and Cognizant. So why the fuss? Experts believe it’s less about numbers and more about China’s rising influence in research. But will this bill pass, or will academia fight back to protect global talent?

Split screens, split attention Ever caught yourself watching two videos at once—say, a skit on one side and a random cooking clip on the other? That’s the split-screen trend, and it’s taking over feeds everywhere. Psychologists call it a hack for our shrinking attention spans; creators call it a tool for storytelling and collaborations. But on the flip side—many also use it to sneak past copyright, reusing viral clips without permission. Clever or concerning? While some argue it’s a creative playground for new talent, others warn it’s fuelling plagiarism.

RBI’s silence fuels Tata Sons IPO speculation The RBI’s deadline for Tata Sons’ listing has quietly slipped by, yet the suspense remains. Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s cryptic comment—“till registration isn’t cancelled, business continues”—has left experts guessing: extension, exemption, or a tougher call ahead?

Tata Sons, keen on staying private, even surrendered its NBFC license and cleared over ₹20,000 crore debt to avoid the listing mandate. But with its inclusion in the RBI’s ‘upper-layer’ NBFC list, the issue is far from settled. Will the central bank bend, or will one of India’s biggest conglomerates be nudged towards the public markets?

Inside Columbia: Between education and a political storm He never imagined studying abroad would become an unusual life lesson. What began as a quest for growth soon turned into a test of free speech, safety, and conflicting ideals . Between lectures and late-night discussions at local cafés, he witnessed protests, campus crackdowns, and whispered fears of deportation. Was the pursuit of knowledge worth the cost? For him, the experience became more than academics — it was living a real-time story.

What happens when a youthful, chaotic India meets an ageing, orderly Japan? Opportunity. Japan has pledged a massive 10 trillion yen ( ₹60,000 crore) investment in India over the next decade, setting the stage for deeper economic, security and tech collaborations.

Think about it: India brings land and a young workforce, Japan brings capital and cutting-edge technology. Together, they could redefine manufacturing, semiconductors, and even banking. But will India finally attract the big-ticket Japanese FDI that has long favoured ASEAN? Or will this remain another promise on paper?

That's all for this week. I hope you have a pleasant weekend!

If you have feedback, want to discuss food, or have anything else to say about our journalism, write to me at siddharth.sharma1@htdigital.in or reply to this email. You can also write to feedback@livemint.com.

Best,

Siddharth Sharma

Community Editor