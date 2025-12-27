Best of the Week: What 2026 is gently telling us

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

The year always seems to slow down a bit before it turns. There’s more scrolling than usual, more half-finished thoughts about what the next year might look like. If you’re in that in-between mood—curious, but not quite ready for loud forecasts—Mint’s Springboard 2026 series might be worth a quiet bookmark.

The idea behind the series is simple: take a few important parts of life, work, money and culture, and gently ask what 2026 could look like. Not in a sweeping, overconfident way—but through small, grounded shifts that are already underway. Healthcare, for instance, isn’t just about growth numbers. It’s about stricter drug quality norms, digital health tools, and the real pressure smaller pharma companies may face as standards rise. It’s reassuring and uncomfortable at the same time, which makes it honest.

Markets, too, are handled without drama. Gold and silver had their moment as equities struggled this year, but the question isn’t about winners—it’s about how the balance may change again, and what that means for everyday investors trying to stay steady.

Some stories feel almost personal. The way pet care is turning into a serious FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) battleground says something about changing households and priorities. The cinema piece reflects how audiences are quietly rewarding better stories over louder stars. And the creator economy story feels timely, especially for anyone watching content shift from hustle to something more sustainable and structured.

What ties Springboard 2026 together is restraint. It doesn’t tell readers what to think or prepare for. It simply lays things out, across industries and interests, and lets you linger where you want. If you’re looking for thoughtful reading—nothing urgent, nothing overwhelming—this series from Mint might fit naturally into that space before the year turns.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Why the India–Oman CEPA matters more than the numbers India and Oman already trade about $10 billion a year, so why all the excitement around the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)? Because this deal is about direction, not just dollars. Under the agreement, nearly all Indian exports to Oman will enjoy zero-duty access, giving relief to sectors like textiles, gems, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals—just when exporters are grappling with higher US tariffs. For India, the CEPA is also a strategic nudge. Services exports could finally expand beyond their modest share, while the pact strengthens supply-chain security in a volatile global trade environment. More importantly, it keeps India’s Gulf ambitions alive. With bilateral deals now in place with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, is a broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) trade agreement inching closer?

Relief on the GST front for small businesses? Running a micro business in India often means juggling invoices, filings—and penalties. That may soon ease. Ahead of the Union budget, the government is considering softer goods and services tax (GST) compliance rules for micro enterprises, especially as US tariffs bite harder. The proposals? Quarterly GST payments instead of monthly ones, warnings instead of penalties for genuine first-time errors, and faster revival of suspended GST numbers. A single-window MSME app integrating GST, income tax, and UDYAM filings, possibly with free accounting software baked in. For firms where compliance costs can eat up 6-8% of turnover, this could be real relief.

India’s shipbuilding wake-up call Two shipyards born in 1972 tell very different stories. South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy is now the world’s largest shipbuilder; India’s Cochin Shipyard, despite its capabilities, remains a fraction of that scale. The gap is more than commercial—it’s strategic. India moves 95% of its trade by sea, yet foreign ships carry most of it, costing the country $75 billion a year. Recent global shocks—from covid-19 pandemic to the Red Sea crisis—have exposed this vulnerability. The government is now pushing hard, with a ₹69,725 crore revival package and a plan to build a stronger domestic fleet.

India’s export opportunity next door With US tariffs squeezing Indian exporters, the instinct is to look farther—Europe, Australia, even BRICS. But the real opportunity may be closer than we think. India’s trade with its neighbours is just $30 billion, a mere 2.7% of total trade. That’s astonishing in a region that houses a quarter of the world’s population. South Asia is one of the least integrated regions globally, and the cost is real. Studies suggest easing tariffs and fixing logistics could unlock $50–60 billion in trade—almost half of India’s trade with the US. Informal trade already hints at this hidden demand.

Rail safety gets serious After a spate of accidents put safety back in the spotlight, the government is planning its biggest-ever push on rail safety. Allocations could cross ₹1.3 trillion in 2026-27, with nearly half of Indian Railways’ capital spending going towards safer tracks, better rolling stock, and faster rollout of Kavach, India’s automatic train protection system. On paper, the numbers look reassuring—and accident rates have fallen sharply over the past decade. Yet experts warn that money alone won’t deliver safety. Discipline, training, accountability, and faster tech adoption matter just as much.

Why new airline approvals rarely mean take-off Three new airline names—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air, and FlyExpress—grabbed attention after receiving government NOCs. Add Air Kerala to the list, and it sounds like competition is finally arriving. But here’s the reality check, an NOC is just a starter signal, not a take-off clearance. It doesn’t allow flights, ticket sales, or operations. For that, airlines still need aircraft, deep capital, and an air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation—a process that can take over a year. Air Kerala’s slow progress shows how wide the gap is between approval and execution.

How India plans to clean up paneer That soft, white slab from the local shop—pure milk or clever imitation? India’s food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, wants to make sure you can tell the difference. With fake paneer seizures rising, especially during festive seasons, the watchdog plans stricter rules to clearly label non-dairy substitutes as “paneer analogues”. The idea is, no dairy-sounding names, mandatory sealed packs, added food colour for easy identification, and nutritional standards closer to real paneer. Why does this matter? Because many substitutes use vegetable oils and emulsifiers, not milk fat, raising health concerns.

The breakout year for ESOP wealth For years, Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Esops) felt like paper wealth. In 2025, they turned real. A bumper IPO year helped startup employees cash out a record $1 billion, as 16 startups hit the markets and unlocked long-awaited value. Consumer and fintech names like Meesho, Groww, and Pine Labs led the charge, converting vesting schedules into actual money in the bank. What changed? Public markets became the cleanest exit—far more rewarding than buybacks. According to Qapita, this marks a shift, employee equity is no longer a hopeful promise, but a proven wealth engine.

The man who helped Airtel survive—and thrive When India’s telecom storm hit, many giants fell. Gopal Vittal didn’t blink. As the chief executive of Bharti Airtel for over a decade, Vittal steered the company through the Jio-led price war that wiped out rivals and reshaped the industry. His playbook was clear: don’t chase volume, protect premium users, invest in network quality. The result? Airtel not only survived Reliance Jio’s blitzkrieg—it emerged stronger, with market value rising more than 12x during Vittal’s tenure. Now moving up as executive vice-chairman in 2026, he leaves behind a question worth asking: In an age of disruption, is calm conviction the ultimate competitive edge?

Inside Sebi’s tougher, tech-driven enforcement push India’s market watchdog is not just opening more probes—it’s building tougher ones. In FY25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India launched a record 400 investigations, powered by tech, AI and a much larger probe team. But the real shift is how Sebi investigates. Recent orders now read like case studies—packed with data trails, chats, videos and step-by-step logic—designed to stand up to sharp scrutiny at the appellate tribunal. Past reversals have clearly left a mark. Appeals against Sebi orders are falling, even as cases get more complex.

