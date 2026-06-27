Best of the Week: WhatsApp gets a new boss. India gets the spotlight

Dear reader,

Meta has handed the reins of WhatsApp to Cred founder Kunal Shah, signalling just how important India has become to the messaging giant's future. Shah will lead WhatsApp globally while continuing to operate largely from Bengaluru, with a mandate to make the app more useful and, crucially, more profitable.

The appointment comes alongside Meta's $900 million investment in Cred, valuing the fintech at $4.5 billion. The deal gives Meta a strategic foothold in India's digital payments ecosystem and a chance to test new commerce and financial products in the world's biggest WhatsApp market. Cred's expertise in payments, lending and consumer engagement could become a blueprint for WhatsApp's next phase.

The timing is significant. WhatsApp's paid messaging business is already generating more than $2 billion annually, while new Status ads are gaining traction. Meta now wants to accelerate monetization without compromising the app's user experience.

For Cred, the deal is both validation and a fresh start after a turbulent valuation journey. Although still unprofitable, the company has sharply narrowed losses while growing revenue. With Shah stepping back from day-to-day operations, interim CEO Miten Sampat now faces the challenge of scaling Cred and proving Meta's multi-billion-dollar bet was the right one. Read more.

On to the best of Mint’s work from this week:



Tata Sons may have just dodged a long-running IPO trigger after the Reserve Bank of India quietly dropped a contentious definition of “indirect public funds” from its updated NBFC guidelines. The earlier wording suggested that holdings by listed Tata Group companies could count as indirect public funding, potentially forcing Tata Sons to list. With that definition now missing, experts believe the holding company could avoid mandatory registration as an upper-layer core investment company, and with it, an IPO. While the RBI has not explicitly exempted Tata Sons and retains discretion to interpret the rules, the move offers significant relief to the debt-free holding company and Tata Trusts, which have consistently opposed a public listing.

With monsoon rainfall running about 43% below normal, the government has activated contingency plans across 315 vulnerable districts to limit damage to agriculture and the rural economy. Farmers are being encouraged to switch to drought-resistant crops such as pulses and millets, while states have been asked to accelerate water conservation through farm ponds, check dams and reservoirs. An El Niño monitoring cell will track weather and crop conditions in real time, alongside efforts to ensure seed, fertilizer and fodder availability. While experts say a modest rainfall deficit may be manageable, the Centre is preparing early to prevent disruptions to food production and rural incomes.

A temporary US sanctions waiver has reopened the door for Iranian oil imports, but Indian refiners are in no hurry. Instead, they are waiting for clarity on payment mechanisms and the durability of US-Iran peace talks before making big commitments. To win back one of its biggest former buyers, Iran is expected to sweeten the deal with longer credit periods, deferred payments and sharper pricing, especially as it competes with discounted Russian crude and rising supplies from Venezuela and West Africa. The opportunity could help India diversify its oil imports and potentially lower costs, but uncertainty remains. Refiners say the biggest hurdle is still how payments, insurance and logistics will work if imports resume at scale.

As Jio Platforms heads for a blockbuster IPO, it is charting a different path from rival Bharti Airtel. While Airtel is diversifying through its Africa business, data centres, payments bank and financial services, Jio is betting on home broadband, AI and satellite internet to fuel future growth. Airtel continues to lead in monetisation with higher average revenue per user, but Jio remains ahead in subscribers, data usage and fixed broadband additions. Analysts say investors will increasingly judge both companies on their ability to generate new revenue beyond telecom, making their contrasting strategies central to the next phase of competition.

In 2010, Mahendra Nahata won pan-India broadband spectrum. Within hours, Reliance bought 95% of his company for ₹4,800 crore. Nahata kept his 5%, and quietly held on. That early bet is now paying off spectacularly. His 0.54% stake in Jio Platforms, acquired for just ₹48 crore in 2020, is today worth an estimated ₹5,800 crore, a 100-fold return, with the Jio IPO not even priced yet. Nahata's journey from telecom equipment maker to Jio insider spans three decades and some controversy, HFCL's brush with Ketan Parekh's market manipulation, past regulatory scrutiny, but no convictions. Now 67, he's not selling.

India holds some of the world's largest rare-earth deposits, and yet imports 84-90% of its rare-earth magnets from China. When Beijing curbed exports last April, Indian companies like Sona Comstar, the country's biggest auto component maker, felt it immediately. A ₹7,280-crore PLI scheme was supposed to fix this. The deadline for bids is 29 June. So far, the response has been lukewarm. Companies best placed technically, Tata, L&T, Reliance, haven't submitted bids yet. Meanwhile, a granite quarrying firm and a chemicals company are reportedly in the fray, raising questions about intent. The scheme has structural problems too. It offers a flat incentive regardless of magnet grade, meaning lower-grade magnets, still freely available from China, could simply undercut domestic producers.

NSE finally filed its IPO papers on 17 June, nearly a decade after regulatory trouble shelved its first attempt. The irony was the explosive growth that made NSE enormously valuable happened entirely while it was private. Its select shareholders captured all of it. Now they're selling. The entire ₹30,000 crore issue is an offer for sale, not a rupee goes to NSE itself. Public investors are buying in after a once-in-a-generation bull run, a pandemic-fuelled trading frenzy, and a 47x surge in equity options volumes. Going forward, NSE's own prospectus projects options growth of just 9-11%. It's still a near-monopoly with predictable cash flows, the kind of business global exchanges envy. But is a steady, maturing business worth the IPO premium?

Tata Electronics, one of Apple's biggest iPhone suppliers in India, has confirmed a cyberattack that may have leaked sensitive client data, reportedly including internal design documents belonging to Apple and Tesla. Operations are said to be running normally, but Apple is investigating. What's harder to brush off is the pattern. JLR was hit by ransomware, costing Tata Motors £260 million. TCS was linked to the Marks & Spencer breach. And now this. Three major Tata companies, three separate incidents, all within 18 months. No single breach kills a conglomerate's reputation. But as cybersecurity advocate Pawan Duggal put it, any client, however loyal, gets wary when breaches keep happening.