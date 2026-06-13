Best of the Week: When the rains don't pour, the light may dim

India's power grid could face a fresh challenge this year as fears of an El Niño-induced weak monsoon threaten hydropower generation just when electricity demand is surging to record highs. Reservoir levels are already lower than a year ago, and experts warn hydro output could fall by about 10% in FY27.

Hydropower contributes only about a tenth of India’s electricity, but it plays an outsized role because it can be switched on quickly to balance the grid when solar power fades, and thermal plants need time to ramp up. That flexibility makes it a critical backup source.

Water storage at key projects such as Koyna and Tehri has dropped sharply, raising concerns over lower turbine efficiency and reduced output. Reservoir-based projects in central India are expected to be hit the hardest, although snow-fed plants in the Himalayan region could receive some support from increased glacier melt.

Still, experts say the quantity of rainfall matters less than its distribution. Even below-normal rainfall spread evenly across the monsoon months could help sustain generation, while intense bursts of rain can create silt problems and disrupt operations.

With India’s peak power demand already touching record levels, the country may increasingly have to lean on thermal plants as the monsoon's mood becomes a key factor in keeping the lights on.

On to, the best of Mint’s reportage from this week:

Tata turbulence: Trust feud deepens, Chandra decision delayed Fresh tensions have surfaced within the Tata group. Former trustee Mehli Mistry has widened his legal challenge against Tata Trusts, questioning his removal and alleging conflicts of interest involving Noel Tata, Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan. He has sought scrutiny of commissions earned by trustees and other dealings. Meanwhile, Tata Sons’ board is unlikely to discuss chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s third term at Friday’s meeting, despite his tenure ending in February 2027. Noel Tata has sought greater clarity on returns from big bets such as Air India, Tata Electronics and Tata Digital, while pushing for stronger succession planning.

A year after the deadly Flight AI171 crash, Air India is still working to turn tragedy into transformation. The Tata-owned carrier has tightened maintenance checks, brought in senior talent from Singapore Airlines and faced intense regulatory scrutiny. Yet recurring technical defects and operational lapses suggest deeper challenges remain. Inspectors found repeat issues across much of the fleet, while the airline lost some corporate travellers and leaned on premium economy to recover demand. With the final crash report still pending and a leadership transition ahead, Air India’s biggest task remains building a stronger, more consistent safety culture.

India plans to notify Bharat Stage VII emission norms this fiscal year, with implementation targeted for 2030, marking the next step in aligning with global standards and tackling urban pollution. The stricter rules will tighten real-world emission monitoring and vehicle durability requirements, but are expected to raise manufacturing costs by ₹30,000-1 lakh per vehicle. Automakers are seeking more time to localize components and limit price increases, with a 2030-31 rollout also under consideration. While BS VII may accelerate the shift towards hybrids and EVs, experts say fuel infrastructure upgrades may not be needed this time.

TCS is rethinking its strategy of setting up offices in smaller towns after the workplace harassment case at its Nashik centre exposed the challenges of managing culture and HR processes across micro locations. Speaking at the company’s AGM, chairman N. Chandrasekaran said centres with just 100-200 employees create a higher risk and are difficult to supervise effectively. The company has launched internal and independent investigations into the Nashik allegations and promised stricter compliance measures. Analysts say the shift towards larger offices also reflects the growing role of AI and hybrid work models, which are reducing the need for multiple smaller centres.

Remember when the mixer-grinder took 50 years to reach Indian kitchens? The air fryer is doing it in just over a decade. From less than 1% awareness a few years ago, penetration has hit 5-15%, growing 14-16% annually, outpacing the much older microwave market. What changed? Prices crashed from ₹15,000 to under ₹3,000. Social media showed people it wasn't just for fries; it did samosas, roasted vegetables, and even grilled meat. And with cardiovascular disease, India's biggest killer, "less oil" sells itself. But experts caution. An air fryer doesn't fix bad habits. It's a tool, not a health intervention. Will it become as ubiquitous as the mixie?

Elest Pvt. Ltd, owned by billionaire Rajesh Mehta, has zero operating revenue, yet its valuation ballooned 1,470% to nearly ₹50,000 crore in under three years. The engine behind this was three Mauritius funds, two sharing the same office address, investing just ₹1,250 crore total. Each valuation jump came from reports by the same Kolkata-based firm, Finshore Management Services. Elest owns the land and technology leased to ACC Energy, Rajesh Exports' battery subsidiary. Sebi is now scrutinizing whether the value that belonged in the listed company was quietly funnelled into Mehta's private vehicle instead.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on 11 June, and India isn't part of it, on the pitch or, seemingly, in broadcasters' enthusiasm. Zee picked up rights at a steep discount just days before the kick-off. Football is India's second-most-watched sport, with 300 million viewers. But late-night match timings from North America could dent that audience further. The deeper issue was India's domestic league, ISL, sold for under ₹9 crore this year, a fraction of FIFA's price tag. Without a thriving league, brands won't invest long-term. The silver lining is that India makes FIFA-approved footballs and could grow that export business instead.

India's investing population is growing fast. Non-investors have dropped from 33% in 2019 to just 23% today, with more people diversifying across stocks, gold, and real estate. Nearly 28% of women still don't invest at all, compared to 19% of men. And when it comes to a real crisis, the death of an earning family member, only 42% of women feel prepared, against 51% of men. Financial dependence, lower employment, and fewer investment habits compound into one stark reality. For many women, there's simply no safety net to fall back on.