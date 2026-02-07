Best of the Week: Why the India–US deal changes the mood on markets

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

After months of suspense and sharp tariff shocks, India and the US may finally have turned a corner on trade. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to a trade deal that sharply lowers barriers on both sides, effective immediately. For India, the headline relief is that Washington will cut its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18% and roll back the additional 25% penalty imposed over Russian oil purchases. In return, India will bring down tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to zero.

Trump framed the deal as a broad reset, one that also involves India buying significantly more US energy, technology and agricultural products, while easing off Russian crude. PM Modi welcomed the move warmly, calling it a win for “Made in India” and a step towards deeper cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies.

Markets liked what they heard. Gift Nifty jumped, reflecting hopes that a long-running overhang on the rupee, equities and rates may finally lift. Industry, too, is breathing easier, especially exporters in textiles, and gems and jewellery, who were among the hardest hit by earlier tariffs.

The bigger picture matters. An 18% tariff puts India broadly on par with Asian peers and well below China’s punitive levels. It doesn’t confer special advantages, but it restores fairness, and predictability. Coming just after India’s Budget and days after sealing a trade pact with the EU, New Delhi is moving fast to lock in key global partnerships. Read the detailed report by Dhirendra Kumar here.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: The FM interview: Jobs, growth and the long view Presenting her ninth Budget amid global uncertainty, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes it clear she’s playing the long game. In a wide-ranging conversation, she reframes “jobs” beyond government payrolls, towards entrepreneurship, skills and productive work across sectors. From manufacturing and MSMEs to healthcare, fisheries and women-led enterprises, the Budget bets on people, not just policies, to drive growth. Big-ticket pushes, electronics, semiconductors, rare earths and defence, sit alongside support for legacy industrial clusters and small businesses. Tax certainty, simpler rules and multiple trade deals are meant to keep India competitive even as global capital stays cautious. Will this mix of patience, reform and people-first economics deliver?

A budget of calm control With fiscal space tight, Budget 2026 chooses restraint over splash. The government has stuck to its capex-heavy playbook, keeping spending steady while quietly shifting more responsibility to states through long-term, interest-free loans. Manufacturing, MSMEs and healthcare get targeted pushes, even as the fiscal deficit stays on a narrowing path. Big bets continue on electronics, semiconductors and data centres, but the AI focus is clearly on infrastructure, not models. Healthcare spending rises meaningfully, reforms stay on track, and divestment assumptions remain optimistic. The Budget seems to think steady hands matter more than bold swings.

Gold takes a breather After a scorching run, gold is finally catching its breath. Prices have slid over 12% from their late-January peak, even as a sharp bounce hints at bargain-hunting. What’s changed? A firmer US dollar, fuelled by expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve has taken some shine off the metal. Yet, the bigger picture hasn’t flipped. Central banks are still buying gold, ETFs continue to see interest, and global uncertainty hasn’t gone away. So, should investors panic? Probably not. Gold’s role hasn’t changed; it’s a hedge, not a sprint for quick returns. If you already hold around 10–12% gold in your portfolio, staying put makes sense. Overdid it during the rally? A rebalance could help. New to gold? This correction may offer a calmer, staggered entry.

After the tax cheer, a fiscal reality check If 2025 was about feel-good tax cuts, 2026–27 is about counting the cost. The Budget numbers suggest the economy is still finding its footing. Nominal GDP growth is pegged at a modest 10%, tax collections are slowing, GST is even expected to shrink, and fiscal consolidation has lost some pace. Yes, capital expenditure is holding steady, and there’s a quiet revival of welfare spending in rural jobs, health and education. But the room to manoeuvre is clearly tighter. With consumption yet to roar back and revenues under pressure, can growth do the heavy lifting the exchequer no longer can?

Budget 2026 doubles down on fiscal credibility, with risks ahead Budget 2026 is shaped by global turmoil, capital outflows and a notable shift in India’s fiscal strategy, from targeting annual deficits to steadily reducing public debt. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stayed the course on conservative assumptions, met the 4.4% fiscal deficit target, and built buffers by underpromising on revenues. The renewed focus on lowering public debt aligns India with global best practice, although the path remains uncertain given modest deficit reduction and a rising interest burden. Strategically, the budget signals intent to build domestic capacity in critical intermediate goods and strengthen urban-led growth through infrastructure and high-speed rail. The credibility of fiscal management is intact; execution, growth and job creation will determine whether the strategy delivers.

India’s AI push turns cautious, not cold Mixed signals on AI have raised questions about India’s commitment, but the stance appears calibrated rather than retreating. While the Union Budget halved the India AI Mission outlay to ₹1,000 crore, AI featured prominently in the finance minister’s speech, spanning public services, education, jobs and governance. The Economic Survey urged restraint, warning against blindly scaling AI, and ministers now stress smaller, cheaper models over costly large ones. Spending hasn’t stopped—last year’s allocation wasn’t fully used—and talk of an expanded AI Mission continues. Instead of racing the US or China on big models, India is prioritising sector-specific AI and data centres, betting on practical use-cases, profitability and long-term relevance.

Finance panel opts for continuity over confrontation The 16th Finance Commission has chosen stability over disruption in managing Centre-state finances. It kept the states’ share of central taxes unchanged at 41%, rejecting demands for a higher payout and for bringing cess and surcharges into the shared pool, a long-standing complaint. To acknowledge better-performing states, especially in the south, it added a new criterion that rewards contribution to GDP growth, though this barely alters state allocations. The panel also ended revenue deficit grants, arguing they promote fiscal laxity, while sharply boosting funds for urban local bodies. The overall signal is clear: preserve the existing framework, even if underlying tensions persist.

India’s unrealised tax pile is shifting, but not shrinking India’s unrealised tax revenue hit ₹38.4 trillion by FY25, up 30.5% year-on-year and nearly triple FY20 levels, creating a drag on public finances. The key change is composition. More than half of unrealised taxes now come from amounts not under dispute, mainly arrears, up from under 20% five years ago. Disputed taxes have risen more slowly, aided by settlement schemes like Vivad Se Vishwas and faceless assessments. Still, disputed amounts continue to grow in absolute terms, dominated by corporate tax. Compliance reforms in Budget 2026 aim to ease frictions, but recovery remains a challenge.

Claude vs the IT old guard When Anthropic rolled out 11 new plugins for Claude Cowork, it wasn’t just another AI launch, it felt like a preview of how work itself could change. Claude can now handle everyday business chores, processing invoices, tracking inventory, clearing bills, by stitching together tasks across multiple software tools, all through simple English commands. No dashboards. No silos. Just… done. That’s why investors panicked. For IT services firms that earn billions modernising legacy systems, tools like Claude (and rivals from Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and Palantir) look unsettlingly efficient. Is the sell-off overdone? Maybe—for now. Adoption takes time. But automation just got cheaper, faster, and far more human-friendly.

Rupee rebounds as US–India trade deal lifts sentiment The rupee snapped its losing streak with a sharp 1.4% jump after the US–India trade deal eased tariff and policy uncertainty. On Tuesday, it strengthened from 91.52 to 90.27 per dollar, its biggest daily gain in months, as investors bet on improved capital inflows. The agreement cuts US tariffs on Indian goods to 18% and removes penalties linked to Russian oil purchases. Markets expect the rupee to stabilise in the 89–91 range, with depreciation slowing next year. RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said the currency’s path will depend on the deal’s fine print, even as trade pacts support medium-term growth.