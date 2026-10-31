Best of the week | A bell, family and a ₹13 trillion promise: the week Jio went public

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

Some weeks, the market hands you a plot twist. This week, it handed you a family portrait.

Advertisement

On Wednesday morning, four generations of the Ambani family stood on stage at the National Stock Exchange as Jio Platforms Ltd stepped into public markets. Akash and Isha rang the bell at 10am. Mukesh Ambani, by all accounts, was moved to tears as his son Anant took the mic.

Anant put it the way only an Ambani could. For him, business is puja (worship), he said, and every puja ends with prasad. Today, Jio is shared with India. Isha spoke of a father who has found the courage, again and again, to build what others called impossible. Akash looked ahead: having democratized data in its first 10 years, Jio now wants to do the same for AI, cloud, connected devices and even connectivity from space.

Advertisement

Lovely speeches. But markets don’t clap. They vote with money, and on Wednesday they voted loudly.

The jinx that wasn’t Jio opened at ₹1,358, already 21% above its issue price. Then it kept climbing, closing at about ₹1,417, up nearly 27%, on a day the Nifty slipped. By evening, Jio was worth around ₹13 trillion, making it India’s second-most valuable company, behind only parent Reliance Industries Ltd.

There was a juicy sub-plot, too. Listed Reliance companies together crossed ₹30 trillion, while listed Tata companies stood at ₹25.3 trillion. Reliance is now India’s most valuable listed conglomerate, a crown the Tata Group had held until now.

Why does that matter beyond bragging rights? Because India’s mega-IPOs have a habit of disappointing on day one. Mint’s analysis found that none of the five biggest issues before Jio gained more than 2% on debut, and three ended below their offer price. Jio walked straight past that jinx. History also warns that a strong start isn’t a finish. Reliance Power Ltd opened 21.7% above its offer price and still closed at a 17.2% discount. Coal India Ltd went the other way, widening its gains.

Advertisement

The first report card Two days after the bell, Jio reported its September quarter earnings on Friday, after market hours. It was its first report card as a listed company, and it delivered steady growth, backed by continued subscriber additions, growing traction in home broadband and sustained momentum in digital services.

Net profit came in at ₹8,389 crore, up 13.7% from the same quarter last year and 8% from the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose to ₹40,475 crore, up 11.4% year-on-year and 3.3% sequentially. Jio credited subscriber additions, organic per-user growth and expansion in digital services.

For context, the June quarter had seen revenue of ₹39,173 crore, up 2.4% sequentially and 12% on-year. Net profit was ₹7,764 crore, up 9.2% on-year, though it had slipped 2.15% from the quarter before. The stock ended Friday 1.1% higher at ₹1,437.50, ahead of the results.

Advertisement

Without a tariff hike, Jio’s per-user growth from one quarter to the next has stayed largely flat for the past few quarters, and promotional 5G offers continue to hold it back. The ₹300 Jio Prime membership, introduced in August, protects users from tariff hikes until 5 September 2027, and analysts expect it to have given some extra revenue support during the quarter.

Nobody wants to sell Now back to the trading floor, because the debut had a few more surprises. Here’s the oddly beautiful bit. Of every 100 Jio shares traded on day one, 71 were actually delivered, a sign that people were buying to keep, not to flip. One veteran market watcher put it neatly: those who got shares in the IPO don’t want to sell, and those who missed out are chasing it. Two forces, one direction. That’s what holds a price up.

Advertisement

A thin free float helped, too. With no promoter selling and only a sliver of the company available to trade, there wasn’t much stock to go around.

Parent Reliance Industries, meanwhile, fell more than 3%. Analysts call it the classic holding-company discount. Once a subsidiary lists, the market stops stuffing its full value into the parent’s price.

Borrowed conviction Now for the part that makes grown-ups nervous. Investors who missed the IPO borrowed to buy in. About ₹2,227 crore of broker funding went into Jio on debut day, and 93% of the day’s rise in NSE’s margin book went to this one stock. Brokers happily offered the leverage once NSE put Jio in its highly liquid category.

Advertisement

Think of it as roughly 3-4% of a day’s cash trading in the market, riding on one newcomer. Leverage is a lovely friend on the way up. On the way down, a 5-6% fall can bring real margin pressure.

Thursday offered a small preview of the nerves. Jio dipped about 2.5% to ₹1,381 as some booked profits, then recovered to close at ₹1,421.6.

The price tag versus the business Zoom out. At around ₹13 trillion, Jio now sits in the same league as telecom giants such as Deutsche Telekom and AT&T, though China Mobile still leads. But Jio’s yearly revenue is only about ₹1.47 trillion, a fraction of what those giants bring in. So what are investors paying for? Not what Jio earns today, but what it could become. One strategist says the market sees Jio as a technology company, not just a telco.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel Ltd earns better returns on its capital, 19% against Jio’s 10.8%, and more per user each month, ₹264 against ₹215.6. Jio’s trump card is sheer scale. With more than 533 million users, it is the world’s second-largest operator in a single country after China Mobile.

Then there’s the question of what Jio sells next. Telecom still brings in about 88% of revenue. Analysts want digital services, now just 12%, to become a real growth engine, and Jio says AI, cloud and connected devices are the next frontier.

The tariff question How does Jio close the gap? Mostly by charging more. Airtel recently dropped its entry-level plan and raised postpaid tariffs. Jio hasn’t followed yet. Analysts expect industry-wide hikes of 12-15% in the second half of this fiscal year, and Motilal Oswal is pencilling in a 15% hike for March 2027.

Advertisement

Worth remembering is that Jio’s ₹300 Prime membership, introduced in August, protects members from hikes until 5 September 2027. And new competition is circling, with Starlink exploring a broader mobile service.

The bell has rung. Now what? So the party was real. The speeches were heartfelt, the numbers were record-breaking, and even a falling market couldn’t spoil it. But Wednesday only proved that people want to own Jio. It didn’t prove they’ll still want to when the excitement fades, and the spreadsheets take over.

That’s the story to watch, because the debut was never really the finish line. It was the starting gun. Jio now has to turn a ₹13 trillion promise into earnings, returns and, eventually, price hikes customers are willing to pay.

Advertisement

Can it? Will tariffs rise in time? And how many of those leveraged bets survive a bad week?

This one has a long way to run.

Reliance tops Tata and Adani in group market capitalization

Advertisement

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: The world’s AI users, minus the servers India is among the world’s biggest users of AI. Yet the computing power behind it mostly sits somewhere else. The country generates nearly 20% of the world’s data but has just 3% of its data-centre capacity. More than $100 billion is now committed, with campuses rising from Visakhapatnam to Patna. Sounds like a win. But who captures the value, the ones who host AI, or the ones who build it? And these giant data centres are thirsty for power and water too. India may not need the world’s biggest model to win. So what’s its smarter play?

The Tata minutes that Noel Tata wants rewritten Bombay House is not backing down. Neither is Noel Tata. His latest nine-page letter, the fifth since the 17 September board meeting, calls the resolution reappointing N. Chandrasekaran “void” and wants every reference to it wiped from the minutes. He also questions the deciding vote and a business link that Mint first reported. Then comes the demand. Noel wants the meeting recording, the minutes and more, and he has given Tata Sons just seven days. Will the board hand them over?

Advertisement

HDFC Bank’s new boss has a to-do list Anup Bagchi got the keys to India’s largest private bank on 27 October. The balance sheet is solid. Pretty much everything else needs attention. HDFC Bank’s shares have slipped 6% this fiscal year, after falling 16% last fiscal year. The premium it once enjoyed over peers is shrinking. Controversies have piled up, and senior exits are making headlines. So where does a new chief begin? Rebuilding trust is one task. Keeping talent from walking out is another. And then there’s the small matter of winning back the growth that made this bank the envy of its rivals.

The clean-energy poster child and the stream that stopped running clear Satish Patel grew up using the stream behind his Gujarat home. Today, he says, its water isn’t fit even for cattle. He blames the solar giant across the water, Waaree Energies Ltd, a poster child of India’s clean-energy push. Mint’s investigation, using documents obtained under RTI, found the factory was pulled up six times by the state pollution board in under two years. One notice ordered a shutdown. What exactly did regulators find? And did investors ever hear about it? Waaree didn’t respond to Mint’s questions. The villagers, meanwhile, are running out of patience.

Advertisement

The market’s weakest signal in seven months Look at the Nifty and October seems fine. It’s up nearly 2%. Now look under the hood. More stocks are falling than rising. On BSE, 2,709 declined against 2,399 that advanced, the weakest breadth in seven months. Oil near $115, a war that won’t end, and stubborn global bond yields are doing the damage, while foreign investors have pulled out about $31 billion this year. The odd thing is, earnings are strong. Mint’s analysis shows profits growing at their fastest pace in 10 quarters. So why isn’t the market cheering?

India weighs separate rules for AI India is considering whether AI platforms need a distinct legal definition and regulatory framework, as debates over a standalone AI law intensify. Big Tech firms favour sector-specific rules over broad legislation, arguing that sweeping regulation could stifle innovation. Lawyers, meanwhile, say existing intermediary laws need an overhaul to address AI-generated content and clarify liability. The central issue is whether AI platforms qualify for safe harbour protection, which shields intermediaries from liability for user content. With policymakers divided on the approach, the government is weighing how to balance innovation with safeguards against misuse.

Advertisement

India bets on oil palm to cut imports India is stepping up oil palm cultivation to reduce its dependence on imported edible oils, which cost the country $18.3 billion in 2024-25. The National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm, launched in 2021 with a ₹11,040 crore budget, aims to boost domestic production by 2030-31. Farmers are drawn by relatively stable, long-term returns, while companies such as Godrej Agrovet and Patanjali Foods are expanding plantations and processing infrastructure. However, reliable irrigation, suitable growing conditions, and higher yields will be crucial to sustaining the expansion and improving farmers' incomes.

China’s deflation risks spill over globally China’s inflation remains subdued despite rising global energy costs, with consumer prices increasing just 0.9% in September 2026. Strategic oil reserves and growing electric-vehicle adoption offer some protection, but weak domestic demand, a prolonged property slump and industrial overcapacity continue to weigh on prices. Factory-gate inflation has surged to 5%, squeezing manufacturers unable to pass on higher costs. Meanwhile, sluggish retail sales are pushing companies to rely on exports. Cheaper Chinese goods could help contain global inflation, but also threaten manufacturers elsewhere, intensifying competition and trade tensions.

Advertisement

Tata Motors secures control of Iveco Tata Motors has secured 87.8% of Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group, crossing the 80% threshold needed to take control after a 15-month acquisition process. The next steps include settling the offer, buying out remaining minority shareholders and beginning integration. Tata plans to refinance €3.875 billion in acquisition debt over 12-18 months. The deal could generate cost savings through shared engineering, sourcing and distribution networks. It will also give Tata greater global scale, strengthening its presence in Europe and the Americas while preserving Iveco’s Turin headquarters and meeting commitments on jobs and manufacturing.

Zombie firms remain a drag on India Inc India’s share of financially distressed companies has declined, with firms classified as stressed or zombie falling to 14.2% in 2025, according to Dun & Bradstreet. Zombie firms, which struggle to generate enough operating profit to cover interest payments for three consecutive years, remain a concern. About 43% of 971 companies classified as zombies between 2015 and 2025 showed full or temporary recovery, while 25% remained zombies. Construction and textiles had the most such firms, while cement, telecom and media saw higher concentrations. Their persistence can crowd out healthier businesses and weaken economic growth.

Advertisement

That’s all from us this week. Subscribe to our newsletters and the website for what’s in the news and beyond it. Write to us at newsletters@livemint.com.

About the Author Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strat...Read More ✕ Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.



At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.



Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.



She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.