Best of the Week: How a meme, a minister's exit, and a generation's rage collided

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Simpi Yadav boarded a train from Nagpur to Delhi four days before she got to shout those words. She wasn't chasing a viral moment; she was chasing accountability. When India's education minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned, it felt, for thousands like her, like the system had blinked first.

What started this? A leaked NEET exam paper forced millions of medical aspirants to retake their entrance test. But scratch beneath that trigger, and you'll find something far bigger, an entire generation's simmering frustration with an education system that promised opportunity and delivered dead ends.

Yadav's own story is painfully familiar. Financial constraints pushed her away from engineering into a basic B.Sc programme. Job prospects? Internships paying ₹3,000-4,000 a month. She now tutors school kids to get by. Multiply her story by millions, and you start understanding why Jantar Mantar filled up so fast.

India's growth story, 6-7% GDP growth for over a decade, hasn't translated into jobs. Youth unemployment sits at 16%, the highest among emerging economies. Compare India's demographic dividend growth rate (4.8%) with China's (10.8%) or Vietnam's (10.2%), and the gap is stark. Are we squandering our biggest advantage, a young population, before it even peaks?

Government education spending has nearly halved as a share of GDP over 15 years. School enrolments have dropped by 8.6 million in just two years. Meanwhile, private school fees run 10 times higher than government ones, quietly locking out those who can't pay. A regular bachelor's degree today offers barely a 55-60% shot at employment. Graduate unemployment stands at 11.2%; postgraduates aren't far behind at 10%.

What made this protest different, though, wasn't just the despair. It was the delivery. Born from a meme (the Cockroach Janata Party), the movement stayed defiantly playful even while making serious demands. Protesters sang, danced, and joked with police. One elderly woman's placard, “Keep your police baton behind. Only I can beat my children,” went viral for capturing exactly that spirit; unserious tone, dead serious intent.

Women, in particular, became the face of courage here. A photo of a 27-year-old woman standing alone before a police van in Mumbai inspired others, including 32-year-old Soumya Prerna, to join in Delhi.

Is Pradhan's resignation a genuine turning point, or just a pressure valve released? Protesters themselves seem unconvinced this is over. “The resignation is not the end, it's a beginning,” said 17-year-old Sona Malik. Experts agree, economist Lekha Chakraborty warns that India's demographic dividend “is not automatic”, and its window won't stay open forever. Read the complete on-ground report by my colleagues Payal Bhattacharya, Rupanjal Chauhan, and Pragya Srivastava.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: IndiGo eyes the world, one Indian hub at a time Twenty years spent building India's largest domestic airline, now IndiGo wants to fly Indians to the world. “That's now our fort,” says promoter Rahul Bhatia, explaining the plan to use Indian hubs for long-haul connections, recovering wealth that's long gone to European and Gulf carriers instead. The approach is to densify domestic routes first, then launch long-haul, eventually even linking third countries through India. With a 500-Airbus order already placed and BluChip loyalty programme set to go standalone, IndiGo's ambitions are widening. On its dominant 65% market share, Bhatia pushes back; a third comes from routes nobody else flies, like Agra or Nashik. Strip that out, and it's just 44%.

India's IT underdogs are outrunning the giants While Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys grow at flat-to-single digits, mid-tier players like Persistent, Coforge and Mphasis are surging at double-digit rates, snapping up billion-dollar deals once reserved for giants. Persistent's $1.3 billion Nagarro buy, and Coforge's $2.35 billion Encora acquisition are statements. AI is breaking the old “more engineers, more revenue” formula. As CEO Nitin Rakesh puts it, workforce pyramids are turning into “diamonds”, rewarding capability over headcount. Mid-tiers, leaner and hungrier, are adapting faster. But can this agility survive client concentration risks and thinner margins? With Accenture now eyeing the same mid-market turf, these challengers keep punching above their weight.

The ₹ 158 crore question mark on Tata's charity fund Two years before his death, Ratan Tata set up a charitable fund, RTEF, which then quietly received ₹45 crore in cash, Tata Digital shares, and a discounted loan to buy Tata Technologies shares before its listing. The profit was ₹158 crore in just seven months. None of this was disclosed in Tata Sons' annual reports. Why the secrecy, and why route philanthropy through group companies at all? Governance expert Sharmila Gopinath isn't convinced, “Why depend on listed and unlisted Tata Group companies for the money?” Adding to the intrigue, Ratan Tata's own Tata Sons shares meant for RTEF are now under investigation by Maharashtra's charity commissioner.

Can tech finally fix India's leaky exam system? Paper leaks have haunted India's exams for years. NEET being the most infamous case, eroding trust, wasting crores on re-tests, and adding to students' stress. Now, a Nandan Nilekani-led panel is exploring fixes. Encrypted question banks, biometric checks, AI surveillance, geo-fencing. Sounds promising, but will it actually work? Technology helps, no doubt, but insider collusion and cyberattacks remain real threats. Even the toughest new law, with 10-year jail terms, only works if enforcement follows through. Countries like the US and South Korea combine tech with strict human oversight, multiple test sittings, and biometric verification. Is India headed towards truly leak-proof exams, or just harder-to-crack ones?

Tata Sons’ annual report card One number tells the whole story. Tata Sons' unlisted businesses lost ₹27,854 crore in FY26, with Air India alone caused 80% of it. A crash, airspace closures, fuel costs, and the airline's losses more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore. Chandrasekaran now says the turnaround needs five to ten years, not five. Will patient capital stay patient that long? Elsewhere, Tata Electronics doubled revenue to ₹1.3 trillion, becoming the new star; chips truly are “the new steel”. Meanwhile, an old ₹4,582 crore telecom dues ghost resurfaced, denting profits. Tata 1mg grew but stayed unprofitable, Tata CLiQ Luxury still hunted for identity, and Trent became the group's real growth story.

Monsoon recovers, but El Niño clouds the outlook July rains have helped India's monsoon recover from a weak start, cutting the seasonal rainfall deficit to 16% and narrowing the gap in kharif crop sowing to less than 5%. But the rebound has been uneven. Floods and cloudbursts have caused widespread damage in some states, while large parts of the country continue to face dry spells. The bigger concern is a strengthening El Niño, which could become the strongest on record, threatening rainfall, crop yields and food prices. Mint explains what it means for agriculture, inflation, reservoir levels and India's weather in the months ahead.

Canara Bank steps up cyber defences after BoB breach Canara Bank is reviewing its cybersecurity architecture after the recent data breach at Bank of Baroda, with CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh saying protecting customer trust is the bank's top priority. The lender, which has earmarked over ₹2,000 crore for IT and cybersecurity, is reassessing its systems as AI-driven cyber threats become more sophisticated. Beyond cybersecurity, Singh said the bank expects to mobilize up to $2.5 billion through overseas fundraising, recover ₹11,000 crore in bad loans this year, and grow its gold loan portfolio by 20-25%, while remaining well-capitalised for future growth.

Cult.Fit's IPO pitch: Big ambition, bigger workout ahead Cult.Fit has built India's largest branded fitness chain and is now preparing for its stock market debut. But the next phase will be tougher than the last. While its gym business is profitable and sales of fitness products are growing rapidly, the company is shifting to an asset-light franchise model, grappling with member retention and relying heavily on four metro markets for over 90% of gym revenue. The bigger opportunity lies in India's underpenetrated fitness market and cross-selling products, but sustained profitability and expansion beyond affluent urban consumers will be key tests after listing.

Retail returns to Dalal Street, but with a selective shopping list Retail investors stepped up equity buying in the June quarter, snapping up beaten-down IT stocks and large-cap names despite global uncertainty and foreign selling. A Mint analysis of 4,601 listed companies found retail ownership increased in 43% of firms, up from 35% in the previous quarter, while net retail inflows touched ₹39,287 crore, the highest since late 2024. Vedanta, Wipro and Bajaj Auto emerged as the biggest favourites, with HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys also attracting strong interest. Experts say the buying reflects selective bargain hunting rather than a broad return of risk appetite.

The founders who bet decades on one big breakthrough Habil Khorakiwala of Wockhardt, Glenn Saldanha of Glenmark and Venkat Jasti of Suven spent decades backing risky drug discovery when most Indian pharma companies focused on generics. Their long-term bets are finally paying off. Wockhardt’s Zaynich recently became the first new chemical entity fully discovered and developed by an Indian company to win USFDA approval, while Glenmark and Suven have built promising pipelines and landmark licensing deals. As growth in generics slows, innovation is emerging as the industry's next frontier, signalling that India is beginning to invent original medicines, not just manufacture affordable copies.