Best of the Week: India's two biggest IPOs ever just filed papers in the same week

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India's primary market rarely gets two blockbuster stories in the same week. This week delivered exactly that: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed its long-awaited draft prospectus on Wednesday, and Jio Platforms followed on Friday. Together, the two offerings could rewrite the record books of Indian capital markets. Yet despite their shared scale, the IPOs could not be more different in structure, purpose and investor appeal.
Both IPOs now enter Sebi's review process, which typically takes 30-90 days. NSE's path could prove more complex given its regulatory history, and legal experts say the exchange is unlikely to receive a routine, plain-vanilla review.
The broader market backdrop, however, is becoming increasingly supportive. A ceasefire between the US and Iran has eased geopolitical concerns, crude oil prices have retreated below $80 a barrel, and investment bankers say investor appetite for new listings is beginning to revive.
With Zepto, SBI Mutual Fund and Razorpay also eyeing the public markets, India is shaping up for one of its busiest and most consequential IPO cycles in years.
AI was supposed to automate routine tasks. Instead, it is coming for an entire layer of the corporate hierarchy. From Jack Dorsey's Block to India's largest employers, companies are increasingly questioning a role that once sat at the heart of decision-making; middle management. Why relay information through managers when AI can summarize, coordinate and report in seconds? Research suggests organizations are moving rapidly toward flatter structures, with fewer managers overseeing larger teams.
The impact is already visible. IT services, consulting and corporate functions are seeing growing pressure on professionals with 5-15 years of experience, the very people long considered future leaders.
Ravi Kumar took charge of Cognizant in 2023 promising a new era of growth. By many measures, he has delivered. The company has outpaced most large Indian IT peers on revenue growth, landed billion-dollar deals, spent aggressively on AI acquisitions and returned a record $2.6 billion to shareholders. Yet investors remain unconvinced.
The answer lies in AI. As tools from OpenAI and Anthropic become capable of performing work once handled by IT services firms, investors are questioning the very relevance of traditional outsourcing models. Cognizant is responding by flattening its workforce, creating AI-centric roles and reimagining how services are delivered.
A weather phenomenon thousands of kilometres away is once again casting a shadow over India's economy. El Nino has officially arrived, and forecasters say it could become one of the strongest episodes in decades. Why does that matter? Because El Nino has a history of weakening India's monsoon, the lifeline for farms, food supplies and water resources.
The early signs are already worrying. Monsoon rainfall is running below normal, and a weak season could put pressure on crop sowing, particularly pulses and oilseeds. That, in turn, may keep food prices elevated just as inflation is beginning to creep up again. Much will depend on how rainfall is distributed over the coming months.
Most companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence. Reliance Indsutries wants to rebuild itself around it. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani asked business leaders across the conglomerate, how will AI transform your business? The answer is now shaping what insiders call Reliance’s AI-first roadmap. From budgeting and payroll to forecasting and recruitment, AI is being woven into the fabric of decision-making. In some businesses, AI adoption has even become a leadership performance metric.
But can India’s largest conglomerate become the world’s first truly AI-native corporate giant? Reliance believes its vast data pools, deep pockets and digital ambitions give it a unique advantage.
India’s fertility rate has slipped below the replacement level, sparking concerns about the country’s demographic future. But are women having fewer children because they are working more? Surprisingly, no. Unlike many countries, India faces a “marriage penalty” rather than a motherhood penalty. For many women, careers are disrupted not by childbirth, but by marriage itself, through relocation, household responsibilities and social expectations. As living costs rise and aspirations grow, families are increasingly choosing fewer children.
Yet female workforce participation remains stubbornly low. Global experience suggests the fertility rate can rise again, but only when women receive stronger support to stay in the workforce.
The world’s biggest tech companies are pouring billions into cutting the cost of AI, betting that affordability is the key to mass adoption. Token prices have already fallen sharply, making AI workloads much cheaper and opening the door to large-scale deployments. Google, Amazon and Microsoft are leading the charge globally, while India is still playing catch-up.
For Indian IT firms, cheaper AI presents both an opportunity and a threat: it could unlock bigger transformation deals, but also accelerate automation and job displacement. Whether the sector bounces back will depend on how relevant it remains in the AI era.
India’s appetite for gold remains strong, but buyers are increasingly recycling old jewellery instead of making fresh purchases. In markets like Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar and Chennai’s T Nagar, exchange-led transactions now drive up to 75% of sales for some retailers as soaring prices force consumers to rethink spending. Demand for coins and bars has weakened sharply following higher import duties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to curb purchases.
While customers still expect gold prices to rise, jewellers are grappling with lower volumes and rising inventories, pinning hopes on the upcoming wedding season for a gradual recovery.
India’s merchandise exports hit a record $45.2 billion in May, rising 18% from a year earlier, but much of the surge appears to be driven by higher prices rather than stronger volumes. Petroleum exports jumped sharply even as shipment volumes fell, highlighting the impact of elevated oil and commodity prices. Excluding petroleum products, export growth was more moderate, though engineering and electronics shipments remained resilient. Rising fuel costs and shipping rates also inflated export values.
Despite robust headline numbers, imports climbed even faster, keeping India’s trade deficit largely unchanged. The key question now is whether export volumes can stay strong if commodity prices cool.
Myanmar’s hilsa has quietly taken over Indian markets, but the story may not be as straightforward as it seems. Official data shows Myanmar supplied nearly 98% of India’s imported hilsa in FY26, pushing Bangladesh’s share down to just 2% amid tighter export restrictions and strained ties with New Delhi. Some experts believe much of the fish may still originate in Bangladesh, routed through Myanmar to take advantage of trade dynamics.
As India deepens engagement with Myanmar, and Bangladesh maintains strict controls, the prized fish has become an unlikely reflection of geopolitics. Yet, strong demand across India keeps premium hilsa firmly on dinner tables.
SpaceX’s meteoric rise to a $2.5 trillion valuation highlights how valuable reusable rocket technology has become. By dramatically lowering launch costs and conducting more than 100 missions annually, Elon Musk’s company has built a near-monopoly in the global space market. India, meanwhile, is still in the early stages but sees opportunity in a different segment: affordable launches for small satellites.
Startups such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are developing new propulsion systems and 3D-printed rockets to compete globally. Matching SpaceX’s scale will require deep funding, technological breakthroughs and, above all, the consistency that turned SpaceX into the world’s dominant space company.
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Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.<br><br>At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.<br><br>Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.<br><br>She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.
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