Best of the Week: India's two biggest IPOs ever just filed papers in the same week

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India's primary market rarely gets two blockbuster stories in the same week. This week delivered exactly that: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed its long-awaited draft prospectus on Wednesday, and Jio Platforms followed on Friday. Together, the two offerings could rewrite the record books of Indian capital markets. Yet despite their shared scale, the IPOs could not be more different in structure, purpose and investor appeal.

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NSE IPO Structure NSE's IPO is a pure offer-for-sale. The exchange itself will not raise a single rupee. Every share on offer belongs to existing investors, and every rupee raised will flow directly to them. There is no fresh capital infusion, no balance-sheet strengthening, just long-term shareholders finally getting a chance to cash out after years of waiting. Size and Valuation At grey-market prices of around ₹ 2,000 per share, the IPO is sized at roughly ₹ 29,780 crore ($3 billion-plus), valuing NSE at over ₹ 5 trillion . If that holds, it would surpass Hyundai Motor India's ₹ 27,859 crore offering to become India's biggest-ever public issue . One quirky footnote: because Indian exchanges cannot list on their own platforms, shares of NSE, the country's largest stock exchange, will be listed and traded on rival BSE. Who's Selling The largest seller is SBI, which plans to offload 24.75 million shares. Other major sellers include Morgan Stanley affiliate MS Strategic (Mauritius) with 16 million shares, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 11.87 million shares, and Temasek-backed Aranda Investments with 11.24 million shares. Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corp., GIC Re and New India Assurance are each selling around 11 million shares, while National Insurance and United India Insurance are divesting roughly 6 million shares apiece.

Not everyone is heading for the exit. LIC, NSE's single-largest shareholder at 10.72%, is holding its entire stake . Premji Invest (2.35%) and Radhakishan Damani (1.58%) are also sitting this one out. Financials The numbers tell a sobering story. FY26 revenue fell 3% year-on-year to ₹ 16,601 crore from ₹ 17,141 crore the previous year , while net profit dropped 15% to ₹ 10,302 crore from ₹ 12,188 crore. Operating margins compressed sharply, from around 74% to 67%, as costs rose faster than revenues.

The biggest drag was a slowdown in NSE's core trading business. Transaction charge income, which accounts for nearly 80% of operating revenue, fell 4% to ₹ 13,057 crore, while clearing and settlement income dropped 22%. Sebi's 2024 crackdown on speculative derivatives trading, which capped weekly options contracts and hiked minimum contract sizes, structurally reset volumes across the exchange.

A ₹ 1,432 crore provision to settle the long-running co-location and dark fibre cases with Sebi also inflated expenses significantly. Technology spending jumped nearly 29% to ₹ 1,315 crore, and employee costs rose 20% to ₹ 790 crore. Experts are divided on whether FY26 marks a temporary blip or NSE's uncomfortable new normal. The backstory: A decade-long wait Few Indian IPOs have a longer history . NSE first filed for a listing in 2016, but the plan was derailed by the co-location scandal, in which certain brokers were accused of receiving preferential, split-second access to the exchange's trading systems. The IPO was shelved, leadership changed, and years of regulatory scrutiny and legal proceedings followed. The breakthrough came in January 2026, when NSE's new management agreed to a ₹ 1,300 crore settlement with Sebi, effectively drawing a line under the controversy and clearing the path for a fresh filing. Book Runners Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley India are among the 20 book-running lead managers handling the share sale. Jio IPO Structure If NSE's IPO is about giving existing shareholders an exit, Jio's is about raising fresh capital. The offering consists entirely of a fresh issue, with no existing investor selling a single share. The 270 million equity shares at ₹ 10 face value will raise new capital that flows directly into the company. Of the total proceeds, ₹ 27,500 crore is earmarked to prepay borrowings at subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with an additional ₹ 4,500-7,500 crore set aside for general corporate purposes. Taken together, the proceeds imply an IPO size of roughly ₹ 32,000-35,000 crore. Given Sebi's cap on the proportion of proceeds that can be allocated to general corporate purposes, the final issue size is likely to exceed NSE's, positioning Jio to become India's largest-ever IPO . Size and Valuation Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Citi Research have pegged Jio Platforms' valuation at $133 billion, based on a 13x multiple on estimated FY27 enterprise value to EBITDA. At a total raise of ₹ 32,000-35,000 crore, this would not just be India's biggest-ever IPO, it would dwarf even SpaceX's record-setting $75 billion listing from last week. Shares will list on both NSE and BSE. Who's Invested? Jio's cap table reads like a who's who of global tech and sovereign capital. Reliance Industries holds the controlling 66.43% stake. Meta Platforms owns 9.98% through affiliate Jaadhu Holdings, while Google International holds 7.73%. KKR and Vista Equity Partners each hold 2.31%, Silver Lake owns 1.88%, Mubadala Investment has 1.85%, and General Atlantic and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority hold 1.34% and 1.16% respectively. Not one of these investors is selling shares in the IPO, a notable signal of confidence in both the valuation and Jio's long-term growth prospects. Financials Unlike NSE, Jio is firmly in growth mode. FY26 revenue from operations rose 14.6% to ₹ 1.47 trillion, Ebitda jumped 18.8% to ₹ 76,225 crore, and net profit climbed 15% to ₹ 30,053 crore. Even in the March quarter alone, net profit rose nearly 13% to ₹ 7,935 crore on revenue of ₹ 38,259 crore.

Jio's subscriber base stands at 524 million, making it India's largest telecom operator by market share. Its average revenue per user (Arpu) is ₹ 214 per month , which trails Bharti Airtel's ₹ 259 but comfortably leads Vodafone Idea's ₹ 172. That gap with Airtel isn't a weakness, it signals meaningful room to grow monetisation as Jio continues upgrading its massive user base.

Beyond telecom, Jio has evolved into a broader digital ecosystem spanning broadband, enterprise services and applications, sitting at the centre of Reliance's integrated consumer technology strategy. Key Managerial Personnel Jio's public market debut will be steered by a mix of next-generation leadership and seasoned operators. At the centre is Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms , who has emerged as the face of the company's digital ambitions, overseeing strategy across connectivity, devices and consumer-facing digital services.

Supporting him is chief executive Kiran Mathew Thomas, who oversees day-to-day operations and execution across Jio's expanding digital ecosystem. Together with chief financial officer Saurabh Sancheti, who is responsible for financial strategy, capital allocation and investor engagement, the leadership team is tasked with balancing aggressive growth ambitions.

The telecom backbone of the business remains under Pankaj Mohan Pawar, managing director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, whose focus on network expansion, 5G rollout and subscriber growth underpins much of Jio's valuation. Above all sits Mukesh Ambani, whose strategic vision transformed Jio from a telecom disruptor into India's largest digital platform. Book Runners Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets and Goldman Sachs are among the book-running lead managers, one of the most high-profile banking syndicates assembled for an Indian IPO.

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Both IPOs now enter Sebi's review process, which typically takes 30-90 days. NSE's path could prove more complex given its regulatory history, and legal experts say the exchange is unlikely to receive a routine, plain-vanilla review.

The broader market backdrop, however, is becoming increasingly supportive. A ceasefire between the US and Iran has eased geopolitical concerns, crude oil prices have retreated below $80 a barrel, and investment bankers say investor appetite for new listings is beginning to revive.

With Zepto, SBI Mutual Fund and Razorpay also eyeing the public markets, India is shaping up for one of its busiest and most consequential IPO cycles in years.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: The middle manager squeeze AI was supposed to automate routine tasks. Instead, it is coming for an entire layer of the corporate hierarchy. From Jack Dorsey's Block to India's largest employers, companies are increasingly questioning a role that once sat at the heart of decision-making; middle management. Why relay information through managers when AI can summarize, coordinate and report in seconds? Research suggests organizations are moving rapidly toward flatter structures, with fewer managers overseeing larger teams.

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The impact is already visible. IT services, consulting and corporate functions are seeing growing pressure on professionals with 5-15 years of experience, the very people long considered future leaders.

Can Cognizant outsmart the AI disruption? Ravi Kumar took charge of Cognizant in 2023 promising a new era of growth. By many measures, he has delivered. The company has outpaced most large Indian IT peers on revenue growth, landed billion-dollar deals, spent aggressively on AI acquisitions and returned a record $2.6 billion to shareholders. Yet investors remain unconvinced.

The answer lies in AI. As tools from OpenAI and Anthropic become capable of performing work once handled by IT services firms, investors are questioning the very relevance of traditional outsourcing models. Cognizant is responding by flattening its workforce, creating AI-centric roles and reimagining how services are delivered.

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The return of El Nino A weather phenomenon thousands of kilometres away is once again casting a shadow over India's economy. El Nino has officially arrived, and forecasters say it could become one of the strongest episodes in decades. Why does that matter? Because El Nino has a history of weakening India's monsoon, the lifeline for farms, food supplies and water resources.

The early signs are already worrying. Monsoon rainfall is running below normal, and a weak season could put pressure on crop sowing, particularly pulses and oilseeds. That, in turn, may keep food prices elevated just as inflation is beginning to creep up again. Much will depend on how rainfall is distributed over the coming months.

The AI manifesto taking shape at Reliance Most companies are experimenting with artificial intelligence. Reliance Indsutries wants to rebuild itself around it. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani asked business leaders across the conglomerate, how will AI transform your business? The answer is now shaping what insiders call Reliance’s AI-first roadmap. From budgeting and payroll to forecasting and recruitment, AI is being woven into the fabric of decision-making. In some businesses, AI adoption has even become a leadership performance metric.

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But can India’s largest conglomerate become the world’s first truly AI-native corporate giant? Reliance believes its vast data pools, deep pockets and digital ambitions give it a unique advantage.

The marriage penalty behind India's falling birth rate India’s fertility rate has slipped below the replacement level, sparking concerns about the country’s demographic future. But are women having fewer children because they are working more? Surprisingly, no. Unlike many countries, India faces a “marriage penalty” rather than a motherhood penalty. For many women, careers are disrupted not by childbirth, but by marriage itself, through relocation, household responsibilities and social expectations. As living costs rise and aspirations grow, families are increasingly choosing fewer children.

Yet female workforce participation remains stubbornly low. Global experience suggests the fertility rate can rise again, but only when women receive stronger support to stay in the workforce.

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Big Tech’s bet could reshape AI The world’s biggest tech companies are pouring billions into cutting the cost of AI, betting that affordability is the key to mass adoption. Token prices have already fallen sharply, making AI workloads much cheaper and opening the door to large-scale deployments. Google, Amazon and Microsoft are leading the charge globally, while India is still playing catch-up.

For Indian IT firms, cheaper AI presents both an opportunity and a threat: it could unlock bigger transformation deals, but also accelerate automation and job displacement. Whether the sector bounces back will depend on how relevant it remains in the AI era.

Gold rush turns into a gold exchange India’s appetite for gold remains strong, but buyers are increasingly recycling old jewellery instead of making fresh purchases. In markets like Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar and Chennai’s T Nagar, exchange-led transactions now drive up to 75% of sales for some retailers as soaring prices force consumers to rethink spending. Demand for coins and bars has weakened sharply following higher import duties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to curb purchases.

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While customers still expect gold prices to rise, jewellers are grappling with lower volumes and rising inventories, pinning hopes on the upcoming wedding season for a gradual recovery.

Why high exports warrant a cautious reading India’s merchandise exports hit a record $45.2 billion in May, rising 18% from a year earlier, but much of the surge appears to be driven by higher prices rather than stronger volumes. Petroleum exports jumped sharply even as shipment volumes fell, highlighting the impact of elevated oil and commodity prices. Excluding petroleum products, export growth was more moderate, though engineering and electronics shipments remained resilient. Rising fuel costs and shipping rates also inflated export values.

Despite robust headline numbers, imports climbed even faster, keeping India’s trade deficit largely unchanged. The key question now is whether export volumes can stay strong if commodity prices cool.

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India’s Hilsa now has a Myanmar passport Myanmar’s hilsa has quietly taken over Indian markets, but the story may not be as straightforward as it seems. Official data shows Myanmar supplied nearly 98% of India’s imported hilsa in FY26, pushing Bangladesh’s share down to just 2% amid tighter export restrictions and strained ties with New Delhi. Some experts believe much of the fish may still originate in Bangladesh, routed through Myanmar to take advantage of trade dynamics.

As India deepens engagement with Myanmar, and Bangladesh maintains strict controls, the prized fish has become an unlikely reflection of geopolitics. Yet, strong demand across India keeps premium hilsa firmly on dinner tables.

Can India build its own SpaceX? SpaceX’s meteoric rise to a $2.5 trillion valuation highlights how valuable reusable rocket technology has become. By dramatically lowering launch costs and conducting more than 100 missions annually, Elon Musk’s company has built a near-monopoly in the global space market. India, meanwhile, is still in the early stages but sees opportunity in a different segment: affordable launches for small satellites.

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Startups such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos are developing new propulsion systems and 3D-printed rockets to compete globally. Matching SpaceX’s scale will require deep funding, technological breakthroughs and, above all, the consistency that turned SpaceX into the world’s dominant space company.

That’s all from us this week. Subscribe to our newsletters and the website for what’s in the news and beyond it. Write to us at newsletters@livemint.com.

About the Author Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strat...Read More ✕ Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.



At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.



Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.



She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.