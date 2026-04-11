Best of the Week: It’s a nervous world. One headline at a time!

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

Some weeks feel heavier than others, and right now, the world feels like it’s holding its breath. From a US-Iran ceasefire that arrived just hours before a potential escalation, to oil prices swinging wildly, the global mood is anything but stable.

You can almost feel the uncertainty seep into everything. Central banks are pausing, waiting for clarity that isn’t coming. Currencies are wobbling. And then there are the quieter, more personal shocks, like mass layoffs at tech giants, where thousands wake up to emails that change their lives overnight.

And just when you think that’s enough, nature adds its own anxiety. The looming El Niño could push temperatures to new extremes, threatening crops, productivity, and everyday life, especially in countries like India.

What makes this moment different is how interconnected it all feels. A war impacts oil, oil hits inflation, inflation shapes policy, policy affects jobs, and suddenly, it’s not just “global news”, it’s personal.

Is this just another rough patch, or are we entering a more fragile phase of the global economy? For now, the world feels unsettled, and so do we. Read an in-depth analysis of this global uncertainty by my colleague Rupanjal Chauhan.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: IPO dreams fade Remember when IPOs felt like easy money? For many like Hunny Yadav, that excitement has quietly turned into doubt. Early gains of 30-40% made investing feel effortless, but today, some of those bets sit in the red, and confidence has taken a hit. It’s not just one story. Across the market, listing gains have shrunk, big IPOs are getting delayed, and volatility is making investors think twice. Even seasoned players admit that it doesn’t feel the same anymore. Is the IPO party over? Maybe not, but the rules seem to have changed.

IPL ads get a health check Noticed something different this IPL? It’s not just cola and chips anymore, health and wellness brands are stepping in. From sleep campaigns to dental check-ups and protein shakes, the ad narrative is shifting. Why now? Because consumers are changing. Viewers don’t just want entertainment, they want healthier choices, even during match time. Brands are responding, weaving “wellness” into one of India’s biggest advertising stages. But is this a genuine shift or just smart marketing?

Adani vs SEC Can the Adanis get the case thrown out? Gautam Adani and his nephew have moved a US court to dismiss the SEC’s fraud case, arguing the matter lies outside American jurisdiction. Their lawyers claim the alleged actions happened entirely in India, with no direct link to US markets, challenging the very basis of the case. The SEC, however, alleges undisclosed bribes tied to fundraising. Next, a key court hearing will decide whether the case proceeds or ends here.

Workers head home When survival gets expensive, people move, and that’s exactly what’s happening. A sharp spike in LPG prices, triggered by the West Asia war, is pushing migrant workers back to their hometowns. Hiring costs in cities are rising, labour supply is tightening, and industries, from construction to logistics, are feeling the strain. For many workers, it’s not about wages anymore, it’s about daily survival. But what happens to urban growth if this continues? It’s a reminder of how global shocks quietly reshape lives on the ground.

Mango exports hit a sour patch India’s mango season is here, but exporters are worried. A shortage of refrigerated containers, triggered by the West Asia war, is disrupting shipments just when demand peaks. With key routes like the Strait of Hormuz affected, freight costs have surged, and delays are piling up. For a fruit that lasts barely a month, time isn’t a luxury. What happens to India’s “king of fruits”? Spoilage risks are rising, margins are shrinking, and farmers could feel the heat. Can India protect its global mango dominance, or will logistics spoil the season?

India Inc goes digital: AI and tech drive company boom India’s formal economy is expanding fast, with tech and trade firms leading a surge in new company registrations. Over 247,500 companies were added in 2025-26, up 31%, with IT firms consistently accounting for 11–13% of monthly incorporations. A notable shift is the rise of AI as a business identity, spreading beyond tech into sectors like healthcare and consulting. While most firms remain small, the trend signals deeper formalization and digital adoption. Strong investment activity supports this momentum, though a vast informal sector still dominates employment, highlighting the dual nature of India’s economic growth story.

India pushes magnet plan, big firms show interest Top companies, including Reliance, Vedanta and Larsen & Toubro, are evaluating India’s $780 million rare-earth magnet scheme, aimed at reducing dependence on China. The plan targets 6,000 tonnes of annual capacity, backed by capital and sales-linked incentives. Industry discussions flagged concerns over competing with cheaper Chinese imports, with calls for policy support. The scheme comes amid global supply risks following China's curbs on exports in 2025. With strong interest and strategic relevance for EVs, defence and electronics, the initiative marks a key step in building India’s critical minerals ecosystem.

Data centre surge prompts power rethink India is reassessing its electricity demand forecasts as a rapid build-up of data centres threatens to reshape consumption patterns and strain grid stability. The Central Electricity Authority is revising projections and asking states to factor in data centre demand in long-term planning. With capacity expected to jump sharply by 2030, power use from these hubs could rise threefold, driven by AI and cloud investments. While the boom promises growth, concentrated demand in key states may challenge infrastructure readiness, prompting early policy action to ensure adequate generation, storage and transmission capacity.

Retail rush cools as market volatility bites India’s retail investing boom is losing steam, with new demat account additions falling 22% to 32 million in FY26 after peaking a year earlier. The slowdown reflects weaker market returns, volatility and softer IPO momentum, which have dampened the quick-gain appeal for new investors. Monthly additions have also tapered, pointing to more cautious participation. However, experts see this as a cyclical pause rather than a structural shift. With digital access and awareness intact, long-term growth remains strong, though future gains may be driven by more selective, disciplined investors rather than broad-based exuberance.

TCS faces senior talent exodus amid AI shift TCS is witnessing unusual churn at the top, with over 300 senior executives exiting in the past eight months amid AI-led restructuring and pay concerns unsettling employees. Once known for stability, the company is now grappling with leadership attrition of over 16%, far above historical levels. Layoffs, muted variable pay, and a shift toward leaner, AI-driven operations have eroded trust, even as growth remains under pressure. Analysts see this as a structural reset, requiring fewer senior layers. Still, the exits raise concerns about execution strength and leadership continuity at India’s largest IT services firm.