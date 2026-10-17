Best of the Week: Jio's big bet beyond telecom

Jio Platforms Ltd filed its red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) earlier this week, paving the way for what could become India’s largest IPO by rupee value. The digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd is offering 270 million fresh shares at a price band of ₹1,069-1,119 apiece. At the upper end, the issue is valued at ₹30,200 crore, or $3.2 billion.

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The proposed offering is smaller than the roughly ₹35,000 crore outlined in its draft papers, reflecting subdued investor appetite amid a prolonged market downturn. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms would command an equity valuation of just over ₹10 trillion, or about $107 billion, below the $133 billion valuation analysts estimated in January.

The IPO opens for subscription on 21 October and closes on 23 October, with listing scheduled for 28 October. It would surpass Hyundai Motor India’s ₹27,870 crore offering in rupee terms, although Hyundai remains ahead in dollar terms. Jio plans to use part of the proceeds to prepay borrowings at its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The company reported a revenue of about ₹1.47 trillion and net profit of ₹30,053 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), up 14.5% and 15%, respectively. It has more than 524 million active subscribers and counts Meta, Google and several global private equity firms among its investors.

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Jio’s IPO will test more than investor appetite for a large telecom business. It will also show whether the market is willing to pay a premium for the wider digital ecosystem that Mukesh Ambani has spent a decade building.

Since its launch in 2016, when free voice calls and cheap data disrupted India’s telecom market, Jio has expanded internet access and become the country’s largest operator. Its subscriber base exceeds Bharti Airtel’s, but Airtel earns more per user, highlighting Jio’s challenge: turning scale into stronger earnings.

The next phase of growth rests on artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise services and digital applications. Reliance is building AI capabilities through Reliance Intelligence, a joint venture with Meta, while Jio is developing enterprise tools and partnerships to deepen customer engagement and find new sources of revenue.

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The listing will also give investors a clearer way to value Jio’s telecom and digital businesses separately from RIL’s oil, retail and other operations. However, RIL shareholders will receive neither cash nor direct Jio shares from the fresh issue. Any benefit to the parent company will depend on whether the listing unlocks value in its retained 66.43% stake.

For new investors, the central question is whether Jio can monetise its enormous subscriber base through AI and digital services, rather than relying primarily on telecom growth.

On to, the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: India’s bullet train takes shape

India’s first bullet train corridor is entering its final construction phase, with services expected to begin in stages from 2027. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad project combines Japanese Shinkansen technology, European signalling and indigenous BEML trainsets. But costs have nearly doubled to ₹1.98 trillion, while delays and questions over affordability persist. Its biggest test is whether the technology and expertise gained can make future high-speed rail projects faster and cheaper.

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Nifty 50 companies are expected to post 23% year-on-year profit growth in Q2FY27, their strongest in four quarters, as metals, banks and auto exporters lead gains. Lower crude prices helped in July and August, but September’s surge to $109 a barrel could raise costs in coming quarters. Rising input prices threaten margins across consumer goods, vehicles and cement. While resilient urban demand may support festive sales, rural consumption remains uncertain.

Most brokerages expect FY27 profit growth of 14-15%, though Elara Securities has cut its forecast to 11%, citing a tougher second half.

The TVS family dispute centres on whether a restructuring left siblings Lakshmi and Sudarshan Venu with unequal business inheritances. Lakshmi now heads the smaller auto-parts business, while Sudarshan controls TVS Motor and the group’s lending arms. Since the 2022-23 changes, TVS Motor’s revenue has surged 76%, while Sundaram-Clayton’s revenue has stagnated, intensifying questions over the fairness of the split.

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Hyundai and TVS are about to take their partnership from three wheels to four. After formalizing their electric three-wheeler tie-up in April, the two companies are reportedly preparing an electric mini truck to take on Tata Motors’ Ace, with a 2027 rollout in sight. Their three-wheeler is already being tested on the streets of Gurugram.

The timing makes sense. Electric truck and light commercial vehicle registrations hit 16,995 in the first half of this fiscal, already beating all of last year’s. Tata Motors and Euler lead the pack. Hyundai and TVS would be entering a crowded lane.

Washington says Indian IT firms have misused the green card route. But the numbers tell a different story. The US has frozen PERM labour certificates for eight firms, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and Cognizant, citing roughly 100,000 certifications as proof of lost American jobs. But Mint’s analysis of 17 years of data shows India’s Big Five got under 58,000 of 1.45 million certifications, about 4% of the total. Their share has slid from around 10% to below 1%.

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Meanwhile, Amazon, Microsoft and Google each collected tens of thousands. TCS and Infosys say they expect little impact, having already moved away from this route.

The IT earnings season has opened, and the scorecards could hardly look more different. TCS grew just 0.2% to $7.64 billion, its slowest second quarter in three years, with margins stuck at 24%. Wipro slipped 0.1% to $2.61 billion, its second straight quarterly decline. Yet HCLTech grew 2% to $3.72 billion, helped by AI revenue that jumped 28% sequentially, while Tech Mahindra, riding a big telecom deal, posted its fastest September-quarter growth in three years.

Same cautious demand backdrop, very different results. What set the winners apart? And is TCS’s growth-over-margin trade-off a smart bet or a worrying sign?

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IDBI Bank’s shares seem to have a favourite day of the week, and a day they dread. Over the past year, Wednesday has delivered the stock’s best average return, 1.08%, while Thursday has pulled it back by 0.8%. Five of its ten biggest single-day jumps, including a 17% surge in June, also came on a Wednesday. Investors appear to be betting on privatization news from Union cabinet meetings, which are usually held midweek.

This week, the pattern played out almost perfectly. The stock rose nearly 9% on Wednesday, then fell 8.1% on Thursday, wiping out almost all of those gains. Is it coincidence or clockwork?

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India got a growth upgrade from the International Monetary Fund, and the headline looks great. The fine print is where it gets interesting. The fund now sees the economy growing 7% this fiscal year, up from 6.5%. Yet India was not the only country to get a boost, and a weaker rupee is taking a bite out of the bigger picture.

Measured in dollars, growth looks closer to 4%, and India has slipped to sixth place in the global GDP ranking, behind the UK. That puts the long-promised $5 trillion milestone under strain. The latest projections suggest India could narrowly miss it.

About the Author Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over t...Read More ✕ Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over the past 2.5 years, he has led and written two newsletters, curated the homepage, managed push notifications, and played a key role in shaping strategies to deepen subscriber engagement, improve retention, and expand digital reach across platforms.



He previously worked with Reuters, where he curated global news, and The Economic Times, where he tracked India’s startup ecosystem, building a strong foundation in business and financial journalism. His work today focuses on how stories are discovered, consumed, and retained in a fast-changing media landscape, combining editorial judgement with a sharp understanding of audience behaviour and evolving consumption patterns.



Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. His approach is rooted in a simple idea: get the facts to people as clearly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, without losing nuance or depth. Based in Bengaluru, he is particularly interested in long-form storytelling and is keen to explore video journalism as a new format. Outside work, he enjoys watching video essays, following digital storytelling trends, and exploring maps.