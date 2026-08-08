Best of the Week: RBI hits pause, but the fine print hints at what's next

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% for a fourth straight meeting and retained its neutral stance. The latest policy, however, was far from uneventful. Beneath the status quo lies a subtle shift in the RBI's outlook that could shape the months ahead.

The central bank nudged up its FY27 growth forecast to 6.7% while trimming its inflation estimate to 5%, signalling greater confidence in the economy's resilience despite geopolitical tensions, volatile crude prices and a weaker rupee. Governor Sanjay Malhotra stressed that future decisions will remain data-dependent, insisting the RBI is "neither dovish nor hawkish" but simply responding to evolving conditions.

Read between the lines, though, and the message becomes more interesting. Economists say the RBI appears comfortable with growth and unconcerned by the recent rise in inflation, which it views largely as a supply-side issue rather than a broad-based demand problem. That reduces the urgency for any immediate policy move.

Yet the policy also hints that the era of rate cuts may be over. With inflation expected to climb above 5% in the coming quarters and growth holding up well, analysts increasingly see the next move, if any, as a rate hike rather than a cut, potentially by the end of the year. In other words, the RBI may have stood still this week, but it quietly signalled that the road ahead could be heading in only one direction.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week:

Visa's latest round of layoffs has brought the AI disruption debate to India's tech workforce. The payments giant is cutting about 2,600 jobs globally, with employees in its Bengaluru hub among those affected as the company pivots towards agentic AI, which can perform tasks with minimal human intervention. Staff say entire teams were thinned out, including long-serving managers, after months of cost-cutting and growing automation. The move underscores how AI is reshaping hiring and workforce planning: while companies see productivity gains, workers are confronting an uncertain future. The layoffs also mirror a broader trend across the technology sector, where AI is increasingly replacing routine work while creating demand for new skills.

The Reserve Bank of India has retained Tata Sons in the upper layer of non-banking financial companies for FY27, keeping the Tata Group holding company under stricter regulatory oversight while it reviews its application to surrender its core investment company registration. The decision preserves the status quo and leaves Tata Sons’ proposed exemption from mandatory listing dependent on the RBI’s final ruling. The revised framework also requires upper-layer NBFCs to remain under enhanced regulation for at least five years, although experts say this continuity rule may not apply if Tata Sons is eventually deregistered as an NBFC.

Adani Group’s record ₹1.53 trillion capital expenditure is emerging as a major growth driver for several smaller engineering and construction companies. Mint’s analysis shows the conglomerate accounted for more than 80% of orders won by PSP Projects and Diamond Power in FY26, while contributing significantly to the order books of Power Mech, H.G. Infra, Bondada Engineering and Sterling & Wilson Renewables. Company executives expect more contracts as Adani ramps up investments in airports, renewable energy and power. However, revenue growth and stock performance remain mixed, highlighting that strong order inflows do not always translate into immediate financial gains.

Indian companies are embracing AI faster than ever, but turning promising pilots into enterprise-wide transformation remains the biggest challenge. While many businesses have successfully deployed AI for specific use cases, only a small share have integrated it across their operations. Experts say the hurdles are rarely about the technology itself. Instead, poor data quality, legacy systems, weak governance and resistance to organizational change often derail AI ambitions. Companies that succeed tend to treat AI as a long-term business transformation rather than a technology experiment, focusing on redesigning processes, building talent and delivering measurable business outcomes instead of chasing quick wins.

India's data centre and AI sector is booming. Over $250 billion committed in just a year, but the grid can't keep up. The power ministry expects data centres to add a massive 26.3GW of load by FY32, yet current capacity stands at just 1.12GW. Land used to be the bottleneck; now it's power. Building high-voltage substations and transmission lines means navigating land acquisition, clearances and approvals across multiple authorities, and that takes years, not months. Odisha's installing new substations, but scaling to hyperscale campuses needs entirely fresh infrastructure. Maharashtra, India's biggest data centre hub, can't meet a sudden 500MW-1GW ask within a year. Chennai's stuck too, this time over land for substations.

June had farmers worried, rainfall was 40% below normal, and with El Niño declared for 2026, the fear was obvious. But July, the real make-or-break month for kharif sowing, changed the story, narrowing the deficit to just 16%. Sowing now stands only 2.9% below last year, a sharp recovery from a 20% gap earlier in July. But averages hide the real picture. Karnataka's sowing is down 28%, Tamil Nadu 23%, while Bihar and Jharkhand are actually up. IMD still expects rainfall 10% below average this year, and El Niño years have historically hurt crop output, though sugarcane, being heavily irrigated, barely flinches, unlike rain-dependent cotton. States like Odisha and Chhattisgarh remain most vulnerable, and weaker harvests could push India's import bills even higher.

Ever wondered why market infrastructure feels so bureaucratic? Sebi just proposed a fix. Its latest consultation paper hands clearing corporations sole responsibility for monitoring pay-in shortages and collecting penalties, a job currently split awkwardly between exchanges and clearing corporations, even though the latter already has full visibility anyway. The regulator also wants to swap rigid penalty thresholds tied to a broker's base capital for simpler fixed limits or net-worth percentages. And several routine filings, like quarterly net-worth certificates, could vanish entirely, replaced by annual certification and immediate reporting only when things go wrong. With markets now running on T+1 settlement, outdated rules from the T+2 era are finally being scrapped, too.

Ethiopia, famous for coffee, has become a solar cell powerhouse, and India is asking questions. Imports jumped from zero to $202 million in just a year, making up 81% of India's total imports from Ethiopia. Coincidence? The renewable energy ministry doesn't think so, suspecting Chinese manufacturers are routing products through Ethiopia to dodge duties meant for China. The US flagged the exact same pattern in 2025, launching its own circumvention probe. Experts say Ethiopia's cheap hydropower and labour make it an attractive base, but the real question is whether these cells are genuinely Ethiopian-made or just Chinese components wearing a new label. With China still dominating India's solar imports at $1.8 billion, this may be a crack.