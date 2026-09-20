Best of the Week: Tata Sons’ boardroom standoff

Tata Sons has a governance problem that is getting harder to paper over. The company’s board has backed N. Chandrasekaran for another five-year term, defying the position of Tata Trusts, which owns 65.9% of the holding company. But the bigger twist is that Chandrasekaran may not even get the shareholder approval needed to continue as a director.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the directors voted 4-1 to recommend Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed it, arguing that Chandrasekaran had already announced he would step down after his current term ends in February 2027 and that the Trusts had accepted his decision. Tata Trusts has called the board’s move illegal.

The numbers make the situation particularly messy. Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust together control 51.54% of Tata Sons, with their respective allied trusts taking those voting blocs to 37.91% and 27.39%. But Sir Ratan Tata Trust and its related entities currently cannot exercise their voting rights after a Maharashtra Charity Commissioner order barred the trust from undertaking business. That had already caused Tata Sons’ August annual general meeting being deferred due to lack of quorum.

If a shareholder meeting is eventually held without the Sir Ratan Tata Trust bloc, Chandrasekaran would need support equivalent to 36.31% of Tata Sons’ total shareholding to secure the required approval. Noel Tata’s 1% stake and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust bloc together account for 38.28%, giving them enough votes, on the current numbers, to potentially block the reappointment.

The standoff comes as Tata Sons is also wrestling with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) demand that it comply with rules applicable to an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), potentially including a listing. A third complication is the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18.38% of Tata Sons and has offered to sell part of its stake back to the company for ₹25,000 crore.

The shareholder showdown The board may have won Thursday’s vote, but the shareholder arithmetic is far from settled. Tata Trusts controls 65.9% of Tata Sons through several philanthropic entities, while SP Group owns 18.38% and Tata Group companies hold 12.86%. With Sir Ratan Tata Trust currently unable to exercise its voting rights, the next shareholder meeting could become a test of whether Chandrasekaran can secure the support needed for another five-year term. Noel Tata has opposed the reappointment, while the board has backed it. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has given Tata Sons a three-month extension to hold its AGM, taking the deadline to 18 November.

The RBI’s latest FAQs make Tata Sons’ argument for avoiding a listing harder to sustain. The central bank clarified that being debt-free does not by itself take a company outside the upper-layer NBFC framework. What matters is access to “public funds”, which includes not only direct borrowing but funding accessed indirectly through group and associate companies. Tata Sons had repaid nearly ₹22,000 crore of debt in 2024 and sought to surrender its regulatory registration. The RBI rejected that request last week, reinforcing the regulatory pressure on the holding company.

SP Group has offered to sell up to 3% of its 18.38% stake in Tata Sons back to the holding company for ₹25,000 crore. The proposal values Tata Sons at about ₹8.3 trillion and would be paid in two tranches over 18 months. For SP Group, the timing matters: its stake is pledged to creditors and it faces a ₹3,500 crore debt repayment by September-end, with total promoter and operating debt estimated at ₹60,000 crore. Tata Sons, meanwhile, earns about ₹30,000 crore annually from dividends, buybacks and proceeds from group companies going public.



On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Inflation points to an early rate hike

India’s inflation picture is broadening, with headline inflation rising to 4.8% in August, food inflation to 6% and core inflation to 4.3%. Even core inflation excluding precious metals climbed to 3.1%. With rainfall 15% below normal, crude oil near $108 a barrel and an unfavourable base effect ahead, price pressures could intensify. Stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth and hawkish signals from the central bank’s August meeting have added to expectations of tighter policy. Economists now see the RBI potentially starting its rate-hike cycle as early as October, with some expecting cumulative increases of 100 basis points through June 2027.

The NSE IPO opened on 17 September at a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 a share, valuing India’s biggest exchange at roughly 30% below BSE on FY27 earnings. But the discount comes with a catch: NSE’s derivatives business, which generates over 60% of operating revenue, is still recovering from regulatory changes. Its equity options market share has fallen to 68.5% from nearly 97% in FY24. New settlement rules have also hit volumes. NSE’s steadier businesses, including data and index licensing, are growing but remain too small to offset a weaker derivatives franchise, leaving little room for an earnings miss.

Bank of Baroda had flagged alleged “roundtripping” in accounts linked to Abu Dhabi-based businessman BR Shetty’s NMC Group as early as 2016, but later sanctioned fresh loans and guarantees, court documents reviewed by Mint show. Its anti-money laundering team sent at least three alerts to the Abu Dhabi branch, warning that funds were moving between NMC group accounts. A forensic audit began only in 2020, after adverse media reports. The bank settled a legal dispute involving Shetty’s healthcare companies for $600 million in July, nearly three times the ₹2,077 crore the group owed it as of May 2020.

UPI is bringing back merchant discount rates (MDR) selectively, but the change is unlikely to dent overall usage. Only about 4% of UPI transactions are expected to be eligible for the charge, with person-to-person payments and person-to-merchant transactions of up to ₹2,000 remain free. Small merchants and several essential services are also protected through exemptions or capped charges. MDR will be shared among banks and other ecosystem players, potentially generating ₹15,000-18,000 crore. Users are not supposed to pay the fee, though merchants could eventually pass some costs on, particularly for high-value purchases.

Sugar prices have surged 40% so far this year after India overestimated its cane crop, diverting supplies to ethanol even as yields fell. Now, with next season's crop expected to shrink further, the burden shifts to corn, right as deficient monsoon rains threaten maize output too. Ethanol makers expect maize demand to jump 40-50% next year, while poultry farmers, who rely on corn for feed, warn of a looming shortage. Egg and chicken prices are already climbing, and wholesale maize costs have spiked over 30% since May. The proposed fix, diverting more rice into ethanol, comes with its own baggage. Rice is water-intensive and already getting pricier too. As one economist put it, today's sugar crisis could easily become tomorrow's maize and rice crisis, and eventually, next year's wheat problem.

From one registered space startup in 2014 to about 440 today, India's space sector has exploded, and so has the legal work around it. With the space economy already worth $9 billion and projected to hit $40-45 billion within a decade, law firms are suddenly juggling everything from FDI approvals to export controls on dual-use technology. Space isn't like typical tech. A satellite operator faces different rules than a launch company, and approvals with national-security implications can take up to a year, involving multiple ministries at once. Add foreign investors exploring Indian subsidiaries, Isro's old vendors becoming independent startups, and dual-use tech requiring extra scrutiny, and you get a genuinely messy regulatory maze. No law firm has a dedicated space practice yet, it's all cross-team work for now.

After the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet floods swept away 11 hydropower plants and killed nearly 1,200 people, insurers are bracing for the fallout, and history suggests it won't be cheap. Following a similar but smaller 2023 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Sikkim, insurance rates for roads and bridges jumped 21%. State-run NHPC's insurance costs have already surged 72% in FY26, while SJVN and THDC have also seen double-digit increases. Reinsurers, wary that Himalayan glaciers across the region face similar risks, are reportedly becoming more selective and pushing costs higher. The impact could extend beyond hydropower: road operators are reporting more frequent climate-linked claims, while one expert warns that coastal and low-lying regions could see similar premium increases as climate risks spread beyond the mountains.