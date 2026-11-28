Dear reader,

The Tata Sons power struggle escalated this week, with two major shareholders, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT), moving the Bombay high court to challenge N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman. Together holding 30.17% of Tata Sons, the trusts sought to overturn the casting vote used at the September board meeting to secure his third term and prevent its use at Monday’s meeting.

Advertisement

The court, however, refused to grant interim relief on Friday, allowing the board meeting to proceed. Justice Abhay Ahuja said any decisions taken would remain subject to the court’s final ruling, with the next hearing scheduled for 21 January. This clears the immediate uncertainty around Tata Sons initiating its proposed listing process, despite Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata’s opposition.

The IPO battle Tata Sons has added a proposal to its 30 November board agenda to begin the IPO process, including appointing bankers and legal advisers, with a listing targeted within six months of shareholder approval. The move follows the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of its application to surrender its core investment company registration and its insistence that the company must go public.

Advertisement

The listing has long been sought by the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns 18.38% of Tata Sons and is grappling with more than ₹36,000 crore in debt. An IPO would offer it an opportunity to monetize part of its stake.

The regulatory roadblock An RTI response revealed 16 meetings between RBI officials and Tata Group leaders since 2022, as Tata Sons explored ways to avoid a listing, including repaying debt and seeking deregistration. The central bank reiterated its listing requirement in a 16 November letter.

Tata Sons now faces two parallel battles: a legal challenge over its leadership and a regulatory push that could reshape ownership of the group’s holding company.

On to the best of Mint's stories from this week:

Advertisement

Tata Steel’s proposed ₹28,000-crore acquisition of APL Apollo has come under regulatory scrutiny after minority investors and proxy advisers questioned its structure. Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is examining the deal, which three proxy advisory firms allege may have bypassed related-party transaction rules. APL Apollo will buy two Tata Steel businesses largely through debt, while Tata Steel will acquire a controlling stake in the tubes maker. Advisers argue the linked transactions benefit APL Apollo’s promoters while exposing minority shareholders to substantial debt. APL Apollo shares have fallen over 30% since the announcement, while Tata Steel has lost more than 8%. Tata Steel is reviewing investor concerns.

Advertisement

India’s economic growth is expected to moderate to 7.6% in July-September from 7.8% in the previous quarter, as a weak monsoon and uneven rural demand offset resilient manufacturing and services activity. A Mint poll of 14 economists puts growth above 7% for the fifth consecutive quarter. Manufacturing output grew 8.1%, supported by healthy corporate performance and domestic demand. However, lower rainfall, weaker kharif sowing and subdued rural indicators could weigh on agriculture. The GDP data is due on 30 November.

India’s worsening drought is hitting farms, food businesses, and household budgets, with the fallout likely to stretch into 2027. A 13% monsoon deficit has affected 304 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas, disrupting supplies of sugarcane, wheat and milk. Food prices are climbing, while winter crop sowing is lagging. A strengthening El Niño is adding to the risks, with falling reservoir levels raising fears of water shortages across cities and villages. From dairy and poultry to ethanol makers, industries are competing for scarce agricultural inputs. For farmers and businesses alike, this is increasingly becoming a year of survival.

Advertisement

Ola Electric’s ambitious battery-cell business is struggling to reach commercial viability, adding pressure as its scooter sales weaken. The company’s 6GWh factory has yet to achieve the 90% yield needed to make production profitable, with cell output targets repeatedly pushed back and two senior executives exiting. Falling scooter demand has also left the plant operating well below capacity. The cell division reported a ₹318 crore loss in FY26 against just ₹20 crore in revenue, while accounting for most of Ola’s borrowings. Delayed production milestones and auditor concerns over government incentives add to the challenges facing Bhavish Aggarwal’s battery bet.

Indian women are steadily expanding their footprint in financial markets, with their share of individual mutual fund assets rising from 32.6% in 2021 to 34.5% in 2026. Their appetite for equity has also grown, with equity funds accounting for 64% of their mutual fund assets, up from 49% five years ago. Women’s SIP investments have grown at a 30% annual rate, outpacing men’s. While financial independence is improving, questions remain over how much control women exercise over assets held in their names.

Advertisement

JSW Motors is building an engineering presence in China as it prepares to launch its own car brand in India. The company has set up a wholly owned unit in Wuhu, home to technology partner Chery, and is hiring senior staff for engineering, vehicle integration, testing and procurement. Job descriptions suggest the team will adapt Chinese vehicle designs for India and other markets, including Europe and Asean. JSW says the office will coordinate sourcing, quality and delivery timelines, and denies having R&D operations in China. Its first car is due to be unveiled on 3 December.

Europe’s auto slowdown is weighing on India’s top engineering research firms, with Chinese rivals forcing carmakers to cut costs and delay deals. L&T Technology Services and KPIT Technologies reported their weakest first-half revenue in at least three years, while Tata Technologies and Tata Elxsi saw mixed growth. Europe accounts for 17-42% of revenue at these firms, making its weakness difficult to offset. Profit margins improved at three companies, helped by higher-margin work and cost controls. But wage hikes, deal delays, and restructuring at European carmakers could keep growth under pressure.

Advertisement

Indian IT firms saw better-than-feared September-quarter results, but a revenue recovery remains elusive. Organic growth and hiring improved, yet weak deal bookings and cautious client spending point to limited momentum. Europe’s slowdown, lower discretionary spending and delayed deal closures continue to weigh on demand. Infosys cut its FY27 growth guidance, while Wipro expects muted third-quarter performance. Margins improved for some firms, but rising subcontracting costs, wage hikes, and currency risks could limit further gains. AI revenue is growing, but smaller, shorter-term deals have yet to offset pressure on traditional services. Investors are also questioning valuations amid a global retreat from AI infrastructure stocks.

Advertisement

As IITs prepare to begin placements on 1 December, companies are competing for specialised talent in artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantitative research. Some firms are offering packages of up to ₹1.5 crore, while trading firms have historically offered even higher pay. But the hiring picture is uneven. Older IITs continue to attract high-paying recruiters, while newer campuses report fewer opportunities and weaker pre-placement offers. AI adoption is also reshaping entry-level hiring, with companies favouring experienced interns over fresh graduates. At least 17,000 students are expected to participate in this year's placement season.

About the Author Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over t...Read More ✕ Siddharth Sharma Siddharth is a journalist with over seven years of experience. At Mint, he works at the intersection of editorial strategy and audience growth. Over the past 2.5 years, he has led and written two newsletters, curated the homepage, managed push notifications, and played a key role in shaping strategies to deepen subscriber engagement, improve retention, and expand digital reach across platforms.



He previously worked with Reuters, where he curated global news, and The Economic Times, where he tracked India’s startup ecosystem, building a strong foundation in business and financial journalism. His work today focuses on how stories are discovered, consumed, and retained in a fast-changing media landscape, combining editorial judgement with a sharp understanding of audience behaviour and evolving consumption patterns.



Siddharth holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Asian College of Journalism. His approach is rooted in a simple idea: get the facts to people as clearly, accurately, and accessibly as possible, without losing nuance or depth. Based in Bengaluru, he is particularly interested in long-form storytelling and is keen to explore video journalism as a new format. Outside work, he enjoys watching video essays, following digital storytelling trends, and exploring maps.