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A fresh letter from former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has deepened the rift over N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman. Khambata says all trustees, including vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, agreed on 13 August to respect Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down and begin searching for a successor. He has questioned whether that agreement was disclosed when Tata Sons’ nomination panel later recommended another term for Chandrasekaran.

The four-page letter, dated 17 November, also accuses Srinivasan and Singh of constructing a “false story” against him and leaving out crucial details in their account of events. The dispute centres on Chandrasekaran’s third five-year term, beginning February next year, which Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has opposed.

Khambata also challenged the two trustees over their criticism of his conduct, pointing out that they and Noel had voted against reappointing fellow trustee Mehli Mistry despite an earlier resolution on trustee continuity. He rejected suggestions that he had sought to reshape the Trusts for personal or strategic reasons.

The disagreement is creating a wider governance problem. Trustee appointments and reappointments require unanimous approval, but divisions within the Trusts have stalled decisions. Khambata and former Citibank India head Pramit Jhaveri have both opted against seeking fresh terms.

The stakes are significant: Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust together own more than 51% of Tata Sons. With disagreements continuing over leadership and succession, the deadlock risks complicating the governance of the Tata Group.

On to the best of Mint's stories from this week:

Deepinder Goyal’s wearable startup Temple has raised ₹493 crore from 94 investors, including some of India’s biggest venture funds. But the largest shareholder is not Goyal. His elder brother, Geetinder, owns 30.6%, according to the company. A trail of corporate filings also links him to three newly incorporated Indian businesses in wearables, electronics and healthcare. Meanwhile, Temple has scaled back its claims about monitoring brain blood flow after doctors questioned the science behind its device. Who owns what, what is Temple really building, and where does the Goyal family fit into the picture?

India’s economic scorecard weakened in October, with 10 of 16 high-frequency indicators falling below their one-year averages. While industrial activity and credit growth remained resilient, household demand faced pressure from rising inflation, which hit 6.1%, breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. Passenger vehicle sales, import cover and trade balance deteriorated, while real wage growth and air passenger traffic remained weak. Economists expect GDP growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 as inflation, deficient rainfall and elevated input costs weigh on demand and business margins.

A new generation of AI assistants is moving beyond answering prompts to completing tasks, from managing appointments and shopping to handling business workflows. Indian startups such as Rumik’s Ira, Hulp and Faff are developing services tailored to local needs, challenging global players such as Instinct and GrokBot. Early users say these tools are already saving time, but concerns over privacy, security and reliability remain. The bigger question is whether these assistants can scale affordably, win users’ trust and become the gateway through which people interact with the internet.

Jio Platforms is in talks with Skyroot Aerospace, Isro and other domestic players to launch satellites for its planned internet service, even as it explores a partnership with SpaceX. The company aims to build an India-based value chain, from satellite design to deployment, for a planned 1,600-satellite constellation. However, limited rocket availability, payload capacity and higher launch costs pose challenges. Jio plans to begin with about 390 satellites in batches. A domestic partnership could boost India’s private space industry, but meeting the scale of demand will take time.

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries is exploring investments in India as its domestic shipyards remain booked for the next three years. The company is considering expanding its partnership with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries to build large commercial vessels at Gujarat’s Pipavav shipyard, potentially through a joint investment. It is also exploring opportunities with Cochin Shipyard. The move could boost India’s shipbuilding ambitions, backed by a $7.8 billion government package and plans to develop five greenfield shipbuilding clusters. However, building capacity to meet global demand remains a challenge.

A year after P.B. Balaji took charge of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury carmaker is dragging Tata Motors back into debt. The British subsidiary’s mounting losses, weaker margins and cash burn have pushed consolidated net debt to ₹50,800 crore. Balaji, who helped erase ₹62,000 crore of debt during his earlier stint as Tata Motors CFO, has tightened controls, reshuffled leadership and launched a £1.7 billion cost-cutting drive. But with demand weak and competition intensifying, the challenge is no longer just reducing costs. JLR needs to restore its brands’ appeal and return to profitable growth.

Boutique consulting firms are stepping up competition with McKinsey, BCG and the Big Four for graduates from India’s leading business schools. Consulting remains a preferred career choice, attracting over 40% of students at top B-schools, drawn by strong pay, brand value and cross-industry exposure. Smaller firms are offering salaries of ₹25-35 lakh, alongside opportunities to work closely with clients and senior management. Their appeal is also growing as students seek hands-on experience and more specialised assignments, while artificial intelligence reshapes traditional consulting work.

German auto parts maker Bosch is in early talks to sell part of its Indian technology operations, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among potential buyers. The deal could involve transferring up to 3,000 employees to TCS, giving the IT major access to engineering talent while securing a long-term services contract. The move reflects a growing trend of multinationals outsourcing their global capability centres (GCCs) to cut costs. TCS has struck similar deals with Best Buy and Porsche, while HCLTech and Wipro have also acquired captive technology operations.