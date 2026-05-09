Best of the Week: The impossible balancing act for new chief ministers

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The votes have been counted, the winners have been declared, and the celebrations are winding down across four states and one Union Territory. But the thing about winning an election in India right now is, the harder battle starts the moment the confetti settles.

Anti-incumbency swept through West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on 4 May. Voters wanted change, and they got it. Meanwhile, the BJP held its ground in Assam, and a slim majority is likely to keep Puducherry's NDA government in place, barely surviving.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How is AI being used in Indian election campaigns? ⌵ AI tools are being deployed in Indian election campaigns for various purposes, including hologram speeches, AI-generated campaign videos, surveillance systems, and personalized messaging to scale outreach and tailor communication to specific voter segments. 2 What are the risks associated with AI in political campaigning? ⌵ The risks include the misuse of data for targeted messaging, the creation and spread of deepfakes of leaders and celebrities, and the potential for AI swarms to manipulate public opinion and threaten democratic processes through coordinated, large-scale dissemination of misinformation. 3 What is Agentic AI and how does it impact democracy? ⌵ Agentic AI refers to systems that can plan, act, adapt, and optimize campaigns autonomously in real-time with minimal human intervention. This raises the stakes by enabling population-scale manipulation and the creation of convincing falsehoods, potentially posing a significant threat to democratic processes. 4 How is the Election Commission of India addressing AI misuse in elections? ⌵ The Election Commission of India is pushing for disclosure and rapid takedowns of AI-generated or modified material, requiring clear labeling of such content and disclosure of its source to maintain transparency and voter trust. They have also taken action against numerous social media posts linked to AI misuse. 5 What is Gemini File Generation and how can it be used? ⌵ Gemini File Generation is an AI tool that allows users to create formatted, downloadable files directly within the chat interface. It solves the problem of manually reformatting AI-generated content, enabling professionals to instantly produce client-ready documents in various formats like .docx and PDF without leaving the chat.

Each of these states walks into the next five years carrying very different baggage. Tamil Nadu may hand the reins to Vijay, yes, the ‘actor Vijay,’ a political newcomer who just ended nearly six decades of Dravidian dominance. The state is actually an economic powerhouse, contributing nearly 10% of India's GDP with just 6% of its population, but can a first-time chief minister sustain that while also delivering on a wish list of welfare promises that would make any finance minister sweat?

West Bengal is a different story altogether. A sobering one. Once ranked third in per capita income nationally, it has fallen to 24th. Industry has been quietly leaving for decades. Over 6,600 companies have shut down or relocated since 2011. The BJP now inherits a state with an almost empty treasury and enormous expectations.

Kerala? Rich people, poor government. Literally! One in four households owns a car, yet the state struggles to collect taxes. Nearly 70% of its revenue goes toward salaries, pensions, and interest payments before a single new rupee gets spent on the future.

And Assam, growing fast but from a very low base, now has a rare window for genuine structural reform. If it chooses to take it.

The full story digs deep into each state's finances, the promises that were made, and whether any of them can actually be kept. It's the kind of read that makes you realise elections are just the beginning. Read the full analysis here by N Madhavan.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Sun Pharma's biggest bet is also a family affair Dilip Shanghvi walked into the press conference looking a little nervous. "Happy, excited, also a little bit anxious," he admitted. The last time he felt this way was during the Ranbaxy deal, a decade ago. This time, the stakes are bigger. Sun Pharma is acquiring Organon & Co. for $11.75 billion, nearly doubling its revenue overnight to $12.4 billion. That's a transformation. But this isn't just about scale. The US business, once Sun's crown jewel, hit a wall years ago. Pricing wars, buying consortiums, brutal margin erosion. Shanghvi saw it coming and quietly pivoted East. Enter Aalok Shanghvi, 42, Dilip's son and newly appointed COO. For two decades, he's been building Sun's emerging markets business across 80+ countries, mostly out of the spotlight, letting results do the talking. Organon hands him China, biosimilars, and a commercial platform in 140 countries. Essentially, his empire to run.

No internet, no app—just a loud warning on every phone in India If your phone screamed at you out of nowhere on Saturday morning, it wasn't spam. At 11:40 am, 120-140 million phones across India blared simultaneously. No internet needed, no app, no opt-in. Just a loud, unavoidable alert. In your language. This was India's first major test of a homegrown cell broadcast emergency system, built by C-DOT. Think earthquake warnings in Japan, air raid sirens in Ukraine, but on your phone, instantly. The system sent 12-14 crore messages in under 10 seconds. It even reads the message aloud for those who can't read. Next is two-way communication, so during a disaster, you can actually call for help by pressing a button.

Why India is flying its gold back from London Over the past six months, India moved 100+ tonnes of gold back to Indian soil. That's not a small logistics exercise, that's a statement. The RBI now holds 680 tonnes of gold domestically, out of total reserves of 880 tonnes. Just two years ago, nearly half of India's gold sat in vaults at the Bank of England. Today, that's down to 22%. Why the shift? Russia. When the West froze $300 billion of Russian assets in 2022, every central bank asked the same question. what if that happens to us? Gold at home can't be sanctioned. It can't be frozen. It's yours. India isn't alone in this. France, Serbia, Poland are all doing the same. Central banks globally bought 244 tonnes in just Q1 2026. In an uncertain world, there's no place like home for your gold.

India's privacy law heads to the Supreme Court On 13 May, the Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments on India's first-ever data privacy law. We're talking about what companies and the government can actually do with data belonging to 1.4 billion people. The DPDP Act was passed in 2023 without parliamentary debate. Critics say it doesn't protect your privacy, it legalises surveillance. Five PILs challenge it on three fronts. It weakens the right to information, threatens press freedom, and hands the government sweeping exemptions. Prashant Bhushan put it plainly: an investigative journalist could be forced to reveal a whistleblower's identity under this law. The government says critics are proxies for corporates trying to delay a "stringent" regime. The court has already refused a stay.

India's IT war has moved to the courtroom Coforge just became India's seventh-largest IT firm, growing at a blistering 29% last year. Impressive. But now a rival is alleging that growth came with a side of poaching. Mphasis has sued Coforge in a Colorado court, claiming it ran a systematic campaign to hire away its employees, including a VP who jumped ship straight to a competing account handling Charles Schwab, Mphasis's biggest client. The lawsuit alleges he's now working on that same client at Coforge. That's not just awkward, that's allegedly a direct breach of contract. Coforge calls it an attempt to "interfere with fair competition." Mphasis calls it theft of trade secrets. This isn't a one-off. Infosys, Wipro, Accenture, India's IT giants are increasingly fighting talent wars in courtrooms. Because in an AI-driven world, an employee walking out the door might be taking your competitive edge with them.

Small-cap rally faces reality check After April’s blockbuster rally, caution is creeping back into India’s small- and mid-cap space. Small-caps surged nearly 20% last month and mid-caps rose 14%, far outpacing the Sensex. But analysts say the easy rebound may already be over. Mid-caps have seen broader participation and stronger earnings support, while many small-caps appear stretched, with valuations running well ahead of fundamentals. Several stocks are now trading at steep premiums to historical averages despite patchy earnings growth. Experts warn that rising oil prices, rupee weakness or disappointing quarterly results could trigger fresh volatility. Going forward, the market may reward selective stock-picking rather than broad-based enthusiasm.

Zee-JioStar dispute heads to mediation The copyright dispute between Zee Entertainment and Reliance-Disney joint venture JioStar is headed to mediation after both sides agreed to explore a settlement. Zee has accused JioStar of continuing to stream and broadcast content containing its copyrighted music even after licensing agreements expired, and is reportedly seeking $3 million in damages. A Delhi High Court order asked the parties to appear before its mediation centre on 20 May and directed JioStar to stop using the disputed content within 15 days. The case underscores the rising importance of music rights as media and streaming companies battle over valuable digital content libraries.

Weight-loss drug boom faces safety scrutiny India’s booming weight-loss drug market is facing closer scrutiny as authorities review 300-400 suspected adverse reactions linked to semaglutide, the blockbuster obesity treatment behind brands like Ozempic and Wegovy. Officials are evaluating reports of severe nausea, vomiting and other side-effects, with the review potentially leading to stronger warnings, tighter prescription rules and label changes. The concern comes as cheaper generic versions fuel wider adoption across India. Doctors say semaglutide can be highly effective, but caution that misuse through online prescriptions and unsupervised consumption is rising rapidly, especially as demand surges amid India’s growing obesity crisis.

Aluminium stocks surge as cement struggles Geopolitical tensions are widening the gap between aluminium and cement stocks. Since the latest US-Iran conflict, aluminium players like National Aluminium Company Limited and Hindalco Industries Limited have rallied on fears of supply disruptions and rising global prices. Cement companies, including Ambuja Cements Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd, have fallen as higher fuel and energy costs squeeze margins. Analysts say aluminium typically benefits during geopolitical stress because it is globally traded and energy-intensive, while cement, a domestic demand-driven sector, struggles to pass on rising costs quickly.

India’s brutal new summer India’s summers are changing fast, and this year offered a stark reminder. In late April, all 50 of the world’s hottest cities were in India, with temperatures crossing 46°C in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. While recent rain brought temporary relief, the larger trend is worrying. Summers are arriving earlier, lasting longer and staying hotter, even through the night. Data shows India’s average summer temperatures have steadily climbed over the past century, while “very warm nights” are becoming more common. The consequences are serious, from rising health risks and sleepless nights to lost productivity for millions working outdoors.