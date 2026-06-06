Best of the Week: The tariff that refuses to die

Best of the Week is a weekly newsletter by Siddharth Sharma/Shravani Sinha. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your inbox.

Just when India-US trade talks were looking promising, 99% done, according to the US Ambassador, Washington has thrown in a curveball. The US has proposed fresh 12.5% tariffs on India and 59 other trading partners under Section 301 of its 1974 Trade Act, citing their alleged failure to ban imports made with forced labour. The UK, EU, China, Japan, nearly everyone's on the list.

Advertisement

A little backstory. Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs. To keep some tariff pressure alive, the administration quickly slapped a temporary 10% levy on all trading partners under Section 122, but that expires 24 July and looks unlikely to get a congressional extension. The Section 301 route offers something far more durable. As EY India's Agneshwar Sen puts it, it gives Washington a "comparatively stronger legal basis" to sustain, or even raise, equivalent tariff levels.

For India, the immediate pain could land on its most labour-intensive export sectors like textiles, garments, leather goods, carpets, brassware. A special lower-tariff mechanism for some apparel and textile imports is on the table, but the broad exposure remains significant.

Advertisement

Here's the thing, though these tariffs aren't final yet. Public hearings are set for 7 July, with written comments accepted until 6 July. India's commerce ministry says New Delhi is "engaged" with Washington, and products under Section 232 remain excluded.

Trade experts are urging India to keep its cool. Contest the 301 tariffs on legal grounds (they arguably stretch Section 301's original mandate well beyond its limits), and negotiate the bilateral trade agreement purely on merit, not under duress.

The deal may be 99% done. But in trade negotiations, that last 1% is where all the leverage lives.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: The man Noel Tata trusts to keep Tata Sons private In Tata lore, a rare few outsiders have been called "more Tata than the Tatas." Farokh Subedar, 71, a chartered accountant with 42 years inside the group, is one of them, and right now, he may be Noel Tata's most important ally. As pressure mounts on Tata Sons to go public, from RBI regulations, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's vocal demands, and even a surprising U-turn by two Tata Trustees, Noel has pulled Subedar out of retirement to help hold the line. Subedar's case against listing is rooted in decades of lived experience. Who would have approved bailing out Tata Finance depositors under shareholder scrutiny? Or writing that ₹7,000 crore cheque to NTT Docomo? Or quietly disbursing gratuity to Empress Mills workers with zero legal obligation? "Today, Tata Sons has no debt," Subedar says. “Public shareholders' interests will not be the same as those of patient shareholders who have been around for a hundred years.”

Advertisement

RBI cracked down. The apps just changed lanes. Sairam Krishna earns ₹30 lakh a year. He's a solutions architect, salaried, stable, not the face you'd picture for a payday loan trap. But one medical emergency later, he was repaying over ₹3 lakh a month on a take-home of under ₹2 lakh. It started with mainstream loan platforms. Rejections from traditional lenders pushed him toward payday apps, and once inside that ecosystem, the rollover cycle took over. New loan offers arrived automatically as due dates approached. Recovery agents showed up at his home. One lender copied his company's CFO on an email. The RBI has spent four years tightening digital lending rules. But the apps didn't disappear, they just moved. Instagram ads, WhatsApp funnels, APK downloads. Same product, new pipeline. And the costs remain staggering. One lender reviewed by Mint showed APRs exceeding 600% on a 26-day loan. Technically legal, RBI caps disclosure, not pricing.

Advertisement

The Indian wedding is getting a makeover Something is shifting in how urban India thinks about weddings. Not a revolution, but a rethink. A Mint-YouGov-CPR survey of over 10,000 adults found that while most still want celebrations to be "somewhat lavish," the definition of lavish is changing. Gen Z isn't dreaming of 500-guest banquets, they want intimate destination weddings. Nearly half of all respondents said they're fine skipping gold entirely, with high prices outweighing tradition. The median wedding budget is a surprisingly modest ₹5 lakh. Though one in six respondents would happily spend ₹20 lakh or more. Richer respondents were actually more open to borrowing for weddings, nearly 48% versus 30% overall. "Marry now, pay later" is apparently a mindset. Regional contrasts are sharp too. The South leans frugal despite higher incomes. The North? Ready to splurge. The West keeps it simple.

Advertisement

India has the world's second-largest obese population Nearly one in three Indian women and one in four men are now overweight or obese, according to the latest National Family Health Survey. That's a sharp jump from just five years ago, and it's happening faster than most people realise. The culprits are familiar. Ultra-processed food, shrinking physical activity, and diets heavy on refined carbs and saturated fat. Research also suggests South Asian bodies are biologically more prone to accumulating belly fat, at lower BMIs than Western populations. The health consequences are already visible, with blood sugar levels rising sharply alongside waistlines. Obesity-linked conditions could drain $81 billion from India's economy by 2030. While urban India grapples with excess, nearly one in five adults remains underweight. A country battling hunger and obesity simultaneously, with no national strategy to address either coherently. GLP-1 drugs have arrived, generic versions now at roughly ₹4,000 a month. But that's not the solution.

Advertisement

India's bond math looks good—until you hedge the rupee Governor Sanjay Malhotra didn't mince words on Friday, the RBI will do "whatever it takes" to prevent disorderly conditions in the currency market. The rupee has had a rough few months. Down over 5% since the US-Iran war began in late February, touching a record low of 96.82 in May. Foreign reserves, once at $723 billion, have slipped to $682 billion. Malhotra has also said the rupee may now be undervalued, cold comfort for foreign investors already spooked by currency volatility. And that's the deeper problem. FPIs have been net sellers of nearly $1.3 billion in Indian debt this financial year. The bond spread over US Treasuries looks attractive on paper, but once you hedge currency risk, the math stops working. Is India approaching stabilisation, or is the worst still ahead? Most experts lean cautiously optimistic, but the variables, as one fund manager put it, "sit outside the bond itself."

Advertisement

Tata Neu loses altitude as Tata Sons trims its valuation Tata Digital has hit a reality check. Tata Sons recently injected nearly ₹3,000 crore into the company at a valuation of $10.3 billion, marking down its value by 5.5% for the first time. The move comes as Tata Neu, the group’s ambitious “everything app”, struggles to win consumers despite over ₹26,000 crore of investments and accumulated losses nearing ₹17,000 crore. The valuation cut has intensified scrutiny from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, who is seeking clearer roadmaps for the group’s cash-burning new ventures. Analysts see the markdown not as a vote of no confidence, but as a signal that Tata Digital must now prove it can turn scale into sustainable profits.

Advertisement

Adani’s hidden infrastructure giant gears up for a bigger role Away from the spotlight, Adani Infra (India) Ltd has quietly grown into one of India’s largest infrastructure platforms. With an order book exceeding ₹50,000 crore and expected annual revenue of nearly ₹10,000 crore, the company is becoming central to the Adani Group’s massive expansion plans across ports, airports, roads and power. Originally a project management arm, AIIL is now looking to strengthen its in-house engineering and construction capabilities through acquisitions, having already bought assets such as Punj Lloyd and a stake in PSP Projects. Backed by the group’s ambitious ₹2 trillion annual investment plan, AIIL is rapidly evolving from a support unit into a full-fledged infrastructure powerhouse.

Tax talent tango: Big Four rivals spark hiring frenzy India’s top audit and advisory firms are locked in a fierce battle for tax talent, with more than 100 partners and senior executives switching firms in the past six to seven months. The hiring rush is being driven by rising demand for expertise in cross-border taxation, tariffs, M&A, retrospective tax disputes and AI-powered tax solutions. Firms such as EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, BDO and Grant Thornton are offering hefty pay hikes, bigger teams and leadership roles to attract top performers. As tax advisory becomes a key growth engine, the sector is witnessing one of its busiest talent reshuffles in years.

Advertisement

IPO market splits in two India’s IPO market is no longer moving in one direction. While mainboard IPOs have slowed sharply amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility and weaker investor sentiment, SME listings continue to attract capital. May 2026 saw no mainboard IPOs, ending a two-year fundraising boom that peaked at a record ₹1.78 trillion in FY26. In contrast, SME IPOs remained active, raising ₹733 crore in May and a record ₹10,955 crore during FY26. Experts say investors have become far more selective, favouring smaller, high-growth companies. With over ₹3.9 trillion worth of IPOs in the pipeline, listings may return, but timing will be crucial.

Monsoon clouds gather, but so do worries The monsoon may have finally arrived in Kerala, but the bigger story is the growing fear of a weak rainy season. The India Meteorological Department has cut its 2026 southwest monsoon forecast to 90% of the long-period average, the weakest outlook since 2015, as weather patterns are expected to shift toward El Niño. While forecasts are never perfect, IMD’s accuracy has improved over time, lending weight to the warning. A below-normal monsoon could hurt kharif sowing, farm incomes and reservoir levels, while pushing up food prices. Economists say India is better prepared than in past El Niño years, but prolonged dry spells in key agricultural regions remain the real risk.

Advertisement

That’s all from us this week. Subscribe to our newsletters and the website for what’s in the news and beyond it. Write to us at newsletters@livemint.com.

About the Author Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strat...Read More ✕ Shravani Sinha Shravani is a financial journalist with close to five years of experience in the industry, specialising in markets and audience-focused newsroom strategy. She is currently part of the subscription and engagement team at Mint, where she plays a key role in managing premium homepages across both the website and apps. Her work sits at the intersection of editorial judgment and reader behaviour, ensuring that high-quality journalism reaches the right audience in the most effective way.



At Mint, Shravani contributes to daily and weekly newsletters such as Top of the Morning, The Evening Brief, and Best of the Week, curating the best stories from Mint reporters. She is also closely involved in amplifying stories through notifications and social media, while actively contributing to product thinking and newsroom planning. Her role reflects a focus on bridging the gap between what the newsroom produces and what readers actively seek to consume.



Shravani began her journalism journey in 2020 after earning a diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media (IIJNM), Bengaluru, backed by an academic foundation in Business Studies and Economics. She started her career at CNBC-TV18 in 2021, where her time on the ticker desk helped her develop a sharp understanding of speed, accuracy, and the demands of real-time financial news.



She later joined GoodReturns, where she played a role in repositioning the platform from a personal finance-focused website to a broader business news destination. After nearly a year and a half, she moved to Mint as a senior correspondent, where she has spent over a year deepening her understanding of newsroom dynamics and audience engagement, continuing to evolve as a journalist.