Best of the week | What Sunil Mittal and Chandrababu Naidu told Mint, and what they left unsaid

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This week, Mint conducted two major interviews with some of the most important people shaping India’s economy, and a few of their answers surprised us. One of them involves a smile in response to a question about Mukesh Ambani. Another involves a first-of-its-kind law. Sunil Bharti Mittal and Chandrababu Naidu both opened up, and here is a glimpse of what they said.

Sunil Bharti Mittal: “I would never retire” Fifty years in business is a long time. Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the group that owns Airtel, marks the milestone this year. At 69, he is quick to dismiss any talk of a quiet ending.

We reminded him that he once said he would retire at 50. “No, not retire; I would never retire,” he said. What he had meant, he explained, was politics or something away from business.

Then came a rare moment of candour. Could he do it all again, starting from nothing and building a $120 billion enterprise? “For me it’s not going to be possible.” Ground-up building, he says, takes a maniacal, no-weekends, no-family kind of determination. Professionals, in his view, can acquire and improve, but starting from ground zero is another matter.

The conversation turned sharper when we asked about tariffs. Airtel recently brought back its entry-level plan after a hike failed to attract followers. Mittal’s explanation was, in a market this competitive, “you cannot stand alone beyond a point”. But he doesn’t think the problem is only about price. His real argument is about what India’s digital future will demand. China has over a million towers; India has about 350,000. He believes India needs 600,000 to 700,000, and that the unlimited plans priced at ₹400-500 are a “broken architecture” that can’t afford it.

Then there is the AI bet. Airtel once sold minutes, then gigabytes. Tomorrow, Mittal says, the world will be tokens, and he has a plan for that. Billions of dollars are headed towards data centres, and he is even musing about offering customers a cheaper route to open-weight AI models. The balance sheet, he says, has never looked better, with the company debt-free by 2029 and buybacks possible.

There’s much more. Mittal talks candidly about why satellite approvals are stuck, how he really felt when Jio arrived with a free year of service, and whether Airtel is heading to court over the AGR dues. We also asked him a question about Mukesh Ambani. His reaction began with a smile.

And then there’s succession. His twin sons, his daughter and a company where he says he doesn’t sign off on “10 paise” of spending. What he told us about who will eventually lead Bharti is worth reading in full.

View full Image View full Image Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu: “I am pro-business” If Mittal’s story is about what has been built, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s is about what is being promised, and whether it will be kept.

In the last two years, investors have pledged as much as ₹22.5 trillion to the state. But some have raised questions. Can a state with a strained fiscal position honour its incentives? And in a state famous for bruising politics, will policies survive the next election?

Naidu doesn’t dodge. “I am pro-business,” he says, arguing that wealth must come before welfare. He points to 50 amendments that decriminalize minor offences, wider automatic approvals and a promise of no political interference. Then he reveals something that could be a first for India. An Investment Protection Act, meant to ensure that a commitment made by one government can’t be undone by another.

On the money question, he blames the previous government for the fiscal mess and says his government’s credibility has pulled borrowing costs from 13% to below 9%. His answer for nervous investors is an escrow account, with incentive money set aside from tax collections so payments aren’t delayed.

The numbers he shares are striking. About 73% of committed projects have won cabinet approval, and 54% have seen foundations laid. Now he’s focused on start dates, and he rattles one off for Google’s $15 billion AI data centre: 15 August 2028. At this week’s CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, he plans to sign another ₹9.5 trillion in investments, bringing the total to ₹32 trillion. If it all comes through, he says, that means 2.5 million jobs.

Critics say the incentives are unsustainable. Naidu has a one-word reply: “marketing”. He argues that the economic activity data centres draw in will repay the state many times over.

What’s next for Andhra Pradesh? He lists steel, shipbuilding, green energy, quantum technology and more, and one of his ambitions involves turning Tirupati into something no Indian city is yet known for. He also cites a ranking that he says shows the investment drive reaching ordinary people, though whether the data backs him up is a debate worth having.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: Delhi isn’t the only city gasping after Diwali Delhi woke up to its annual grey blanket the morning after Diwali, and the air carried that familiar metallic sting. But the real shock was in the data. At several stations, readings climbed so high that monitors simply went blank for hours. How many data points vanished? More than you’d expect, and the share is rising. Delhi isn’t alone. Over 200 cities saw air quality slide after the festivities, and the worst 24-hour reading didn’t come from the capital at all. Where? We’ll leave that for you.

The IPL could soon get bigger The IPL could soon be bigger than the ten-team show fans know. The BCCI is weighing at least two new franchises from the 2028 media rights cycle, and Vadodara and Pune are in the frame, say people familiar with the plans. The price tag is what turns heads. One person in the know says each team could be valued at over $1 billion. Who is circling? A private equity firm, sovereign wealth funds and Indian conglomerates are said to be evaluating bids.

JSW looked at airports and walked away, for now JSW Group has looked at India’s airport business, and for now, it is staying on the ground. The Sajjan Jindal-led group has ruled out bidding in the government’s latest privatization round after an internal review. The verdict? Airports, it concluded, are “a quasi-real estate play”. Parth Jindal told Mint the business simply doesn’t fit anything JSW already does. The 11 smaller airports on offer, he says, aren’t viable for the group, and the big ones are already taken. But the door isn’t fully shut.

The ₹ 5 wi-fi sachet keeping Delhi’s schoolkids online In Delhi’s Batla House, Mohammad Moin’s joint family runs 8-10 mobile connections, yet his four school-going children do their homework on something else: a ₹5 Wi-Fi sachet bought off a neighbour’s router. No broadband bill, no long contract. Just six hours of internet for the price of a Parle-G. It sounds like the perfect fix for India’s price-sensitive millions. So why has the government’s flagship public Wi-Fi scheme managed only a sliver of its 10 million hotspot target? And why have many of the companies listed to run it gone quiet?

How big is India Inc’s pay gap getting? India Inc’s corner offices are getting richer, and the rest of the building is noticing. A Mint analysis of 232 BSE 500 companies found that nearly 45% of executive heads earned more than 100 times their company’s median employee pay in FY26, up from about 40% in FY20. The gap tells its own story. Director pay jumped 38% last year, while employee pay, excluding top executives, grew just 1%. Why the divergence? Experts point to a scarce pool of proven leaders, growing responsibilities and a big shift towards performance-linked pay.

Global money is betting big on India’s lenders Foreign capital is queuing up at the doors of India’s NBFCs. Blackstone has just announced ₹5,000 crore for roughly 16% of IIFL Finance, days after TPG’s Rise Funds backed Arka Fincap. It follows bigger moves earlier this year, including a Japanese banking giant paying nearly ₹40,000 crore for a stake in Shriram Finance. Why the rush? Credit demand is rising, governance has tightened, and a Fitch director says that shift matters enormously to foreign investors. Then there is the capital itself. What does fresh equity do to a lender’s borrowing costs?

India’s small-rocket bet against SpaceX’s giants Elon Musk wants to make space launches dirt cheap by building rockets so big they can carry 100 tonnes in one go. India is betting on the opposite: small rockets, small satellites, rapid launches. SpaceX’s logic is, fly often, carry plenty, and watch the cost per kilogram tumble. India’s four-odd homegrown rockets, from Skyroot to Agnikul, carry around 500 kg each, a sliver of Starship’s capacity. On paper, that looks like a mismatch.

India is suddenly a dollar winner again For foreign investors, India has finally stopped being a painful bet. Between 30 October and 11 November, the Nifty 50 rose 11% in dollar terms, ahead of its 9.5% gain in rupee terms. Until 30 October, that gap ran the other way, with a weak rupee quietly eating into returns. Foreign investors have bought ₹60,698 crore of Indian shares in just 11 days of November, the highest monthly inflow since December 2023. The rupee has recovered, and global markets are cooling off on a once-hot trade.

Nvidia’s India staff were sitting on a $1.7 billion windfall Just a month ago, Nvidia’s Indian employees were sitting on a record windfall. Unvested shares held by staff were worth about $1.73 billion on 6 October, up from roughly $1.2 billion in March. Then the mood changed. First came worries over an AI slowdown, then a scandal around chief executive Jensen Huang and reports of Chinese spying. Hundreds of millions of dollars in paper gains have since melted away, by Mint’s estimate. So are Nvidia’s India staff panicking? A senior executive of over a decade says not quite, and has a theory about why.

India’s budget math looks fine at halftime The government’s books look better than feared at the halfway mark, but don’t let that fool you. Between April and September, the fiscal deficit hit 42.1% of the budget estimate, worse than last year’s 36.5% yet still below the 50% mark. Capital spending didn’t take a hit either. Who deserves the credit? Mostly dividends and disinvestment, which did the heavy lifting while tax collections lagged. That cushion is thinning, and in the last two years most of the deficit has shown up after September.