Best of the Week | The Tata boardroom coup: How a 3-hour meeting shook India's biggest conglomerate

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Last Thursday, in a renovated fourth-floor room at Bombay House, six people decided the fate of India's most storied business empire, and only one of them walked out feeling like he'd lost.

The ambush Noel Tata arrived armed. He carried a seven-page note opposing RBI's listing order, a two-page argument against giving N. Chandrasekaran a third term, and a 40-page legal opinion from former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. He expected a fight. Instead, he got silence — the board let him speak uninterrupted. Chandrasekaran even complimented his preparation. It felt, briefly, like things were going fine.

They weren't. An hour earlier, Harish Manwani, usually the board's quiet operator, had confronted Noel privately and asked point-blank if he'd support Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Noel said no. Manwani's reply was chilling in its simplicity, "You do what you have to do, I'll do what I have to do."

During the meeting, Manwani took charge of the succession discussion, asked directors to raise hands on a fresh five-year term, and four did. Noel didn't. He presented Chandrachud's opinion, that under Article 121, a chairman's reappointment needs majority support from the Trusts' two nominee directors, and with Venu Srinivasan and Noel split, the vote should have failed. The board disagreed, leaning instead on lawyer Sudipto Sarkar's opinion that Manwani's vote as an independent director could break the tie.

Noel left believing nothing had been finalised, that two legal conditions still needed confirming. Twenty minutes later, at his home, he learned via press release that Chandrasekaran had been reappointed. The next day, Tata group stocks lost ₹52,154 crore in market value.

What they're actually fighting over At the heart of the fight is Tata Sons' Articles of Association, the rulebook that has long given Tata Trusts, holders of 65.9% of the company, unusual protections. Article 104B lets the Trusts nominate a third of the board. Article 121 says no matter can pass without majority support from those Trust nominees. Article 118 outlines a formal selection process for a “new chairman”.

Tata Trusts insists Chandrasekaran's 2022 reappointment followed Article 118, setting a precedent that should've applied again, and that Srinivasan's dissenting vote meant there was no majority, full stop. "The moment one of the two says no, there is no majority," argued Trusts' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Tata Sons sees it differently. It says Article 118 only applies to appointing someone new, not reappointing a sitting chairman, and that Manwani's casting vote was valid precisely because the Trust nominees were tied. On 24 September, Tata Sons doubled down, citing fresh opinions from former CJI U.U. Lalit and Justice B.N. Srikrishna backing the board's move as "legally perfect", in the words of Chandrasekaran's advisor Harish Salve.

A conflict nobody disclosed? What came next muddied matter further. Mint found that Chandrasekaran's wife and son run a company, Hanno One Warehousing, which leased land from TVS Motor, the company chaired by none other than Venu Srinivasan, whose tie-breaking vote helped save Chandrasekaran's job. Neither man flagged this to the Tata Sons board, raising uncomfortable questions since Srinivasan also sits on the committee reviewing Chandrasekaran's performance. Tata Sons says the company's formation was disclosed, just not the specific transaction. Tata Trusts says it heard nothing. Governance experts call it a textbook conflict of interest.

Why every business family is suddenly on the edge Beyond the boardroom drama lies a bigger question rippling through corporate India. If even a 66% shareholder can be outvoted by its own board, is anyone's control truly secure?

Family-business advisors say the episode is already prompting promoters, from Havells to Prestige Estates to Amara Raja, to revisit how their Trust and LLP structures are built, and how much power they've handed to professional managers. "The perception that a professional can seemingly influence the direction of an entire group, could make Indian promoters relook at their holding structures," said corporate advisor Srinath Sridharan.

Not everyone agrees the lessons travel easily, though. Katalyst Advisors' Ketan Dalal points out that Tata's structure is genuinely unique: a charitable trust, not a family wealth vehicle. IIM Calcutta's Saptarshi Purkayastha echoes the caution, saying, "We should be careful about generalizing from Tata."

Still, the unease is real. Even Sona Comstar's RK Family Trust has seen its own succession dispute this year. As one lawyer put it, consolidating shares into a trust doesn't guarantee everyone inside agrees on how to use that control.

What now? For now, the issue remains unresolved. Tata Trusts hasn't decided whether to head to court, saying it is “still being discussed”. Proxy advisory firm IiAS has flagged the episode as unprecedented, warning that “it is unclear how the board expects these decisions to survive a shareholder vote”.

Whether Tata Trusts prevails, as it did against Cyrus Mistry, or whether this marks a genuine shift in how professional boards can outmaneuver even dominant shareholders, remains to be seen.

On to the best of Mint’s journalism from this week: NSE's decade-long wait ends with a modest debut After a 10-year journey through scandal and regulatory limbo, NSE finally listed on Thursday at ₹1,800 per share, just 0.84% above its ₹1,785 issue price, closing 1.8% higher even as the Sensex fell 1.67%. Not exactly fireworks, but comforting nonetheless. CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan credited Sebi's new chairman for finally unlocking the approval. The stock dominated trading, contributing 46% of BSE's entire cash turnover, the day's top-traded scrip by far. Analysts point to NSE's large free float and shareholders booking profits, absorbing fresh demand. Still, strong fundamentals and a rare market-infrastructure franchise kept buyers interested, with Macquarie setting a ₹1,965 target.

UPI's free ride is ending From 15 October, a 0.4% fee kicks in on UPI merchant payments above ₹2,000, the first crack in India's zero-MDR era. It's meant to plug a massive funding gap, with the government providing just ₹437 crore against a ₹20,000 crore infrastructure cost. Most transactions will remain untouched, including all per-son-to-person (P2P) transfers and the roughly 95% of merchant payments that fall below the ₹2,000 threshold. But retailers like Nykaa, FirstCry and jewellers could feel real pain, with Nykaa facing a projected ₹29.9 crore hit. Food delivery apps, which typically have tiny basket sizes, will barely notice. Merchants can't pass on the costs to customers directly, but many may raise prices elsewhere. Meanwhile, concentrated players such as PhonePe and Google Pay stand to gain most from the new ₹20,600 crore revenue pool by FY28.

India's markets end H1 FY27 on a nervous note Six months into the fiscal year, India's markets have plenty to digest. GDP grew a healthy 7.8% in the June quarter, but beneath that headline lies a troubling story. Foreign investors pulled out ₹60,847 crore in H1 FY27, nearly double last year's outflow, as the West Asia war dragged on with no end in sight. Nifty 50 managed just a 1.7% gain, a fraction of last year's 6% rise. Brent crude averaged $92 a barrel, squeezing corporate margins to a three-year low of 8.7%. Unlike last year's quick-fading shocks, this one feels stickier. Could Q2 bring even more pressure on profits? With US tariffs still looming and no resolution to the conflict in sight, H1 FY27 closes on an uneasy note.

Nayara vs SAP: A win, but not a shield from sanctions When SAP India cut off Nayara Energy's software support over EU sanctions, it exposed that foreign compliance decisions can quietly cripple Indian infrastructure. The Delhi High Court disagreed, ordering SAP to restore services, ruling that the contract is governed by Indian law and that foreign sanctions must be proven, not just presumed. The court wasn't swayed by SAP's fear of German prosecution either, noting the order binds only SAP India. But is this real protection or just a temporary reprieve? Legal experts warn it's no blanket immunity, just a reminder that sanctions need proving in Indian courts. The bigger worry is India's deep reliance on foreign tech providers, where "a compliance decision taken in Brussels can act as a kill switch," as one lawyer put it.

Gold isn't done yet Gold has already doubled since 2023, but fund managers aren't calling this a top. Central banks keep buying, mine supply barely grows, and rising US debt is fuelling fresh appetite for the metal as a reserve asset. MCX gold now trades at ₹151,483 per 10gm, up from ₹63,412 at its 2023 peak. What could push it higher still? Not falling rates themselves, but the Fed simply signalling it's done hiking, say analysts. For bigger upside, and bigger risk, some fund managers point to gold-mining stocks, which offer operating leverage that physical gold can't match. So is this rally structural, or just another cycle waiting to turn?

Ashok Soota’s next frontier At 83, Ashok Soota is showing little interest in slowing down. After building Wipro’s technology business, co-founding Mindtree and launching Happiest Minds, the veteran entrepreneur is now shifting his focus from technology to healthcare and medical research. His latest move is selling a 22.1% stake in Happiest Minds to ITC Infotech for ₹1,329.7 crore as part of a proposed merger. The capital will support ventures focused on healthcare, longevity and neurological research, including a ₹600 crore commitment to SKAN Research Trust. Soota’s career has been marked by reinvention, disciplined execution and a willingness to make bold bets late in life.

Auto makers lean on temp workers India’s leading automakers are increasingly relying on temporary workers, who now make up 83-92% of the workforce at several major companies. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp have expanded their non-permanent workforce as production and factory capacity grew. The shift offers the flexibility to match staffing with production cycles and manage costs, but also raises concerns over labour shortages, skills continuity and disruptions from wage disputes. At Maruti, temporary workers’ share rose from 71% in FY23 to 87% in FY26. Samvardhana Motherson saw an even bigger jump, from 35% to 88%.

Where young Indians are working More than 40 million people in their twenties live in India’s key poll-bound states, but only about 47% are employed. Uttar Pradesh has the largest young population at 30 million, but its employment participation rate is just 39.7%. Gujarat and Punjab fare better at 58.1% and 54.1%. The data also reveals a sharp divide in the quality and location of jobs. Richer states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have more young people in formal enterprises, while Bihar, UP and West Bengal rely more heavily on family businesses. Rural-urban gaps remain significant, with urban young workers generally spending longer hours at work.

Instamart’s fresh-produce bet Instamart is betting on branded vegetables to stand out in an increasingly crowded quick-commerce market. Its new Nectr private label promises better quality, consistency and everyday pricing, with an early Bengaluru pilot showing higher repeat purchases and retention. But fresh produce is harder to brand than packaged goods: customers still judge freshness, while sourcing, grading, wastage and inventory add to costs. Nectr also comes as Instamart expands its inventory-led model, gaining more control over procurement and pricing. With Blinkit and Zepto able to replicate private-label strategies, the bigger test may be whether Instamart can turn consistent produce into lasting customer trust.

Apple’s MacBook surge Apple’s MacBook business is having a breakout year in India, even as the overall consumer laptop market shrinks. MacBook sales jumped 89% year-on-year in the June quarter, with the MacBook Neo emerging as the key growth driver. Apple sold 425,000 Macs in the first half of 2026, up 54%, giving it a 6.7% market share. Analysts expect full-year sales to approach one million units, potentially lifting Apple into India’s top five laptop makers. The Neo’s relatively accessible price, student offers and rising prices of Windows laptops have helped Apple attract new customers and expand beyond its traditional premium base.