newsletters
Vivek Kaul: Bob Dylan and a story I won’t be telling my grandchildren
Vivek Kaul 13 min read 11 Dec 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- This week, Vivek Kaul reflects on the timeless appeal of Bob Dylan, the art of being in the moment, and life lessons from music, creativity and choices that shape our journeys.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On 13 November, a Wednesday, I heard and saw Bob Dylan—the greatest living bard—at the Royal Albert Hall in London. I was one of the 5,272 individuals that the Hall can accommodate. It was a dream come true.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less