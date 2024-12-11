Vivek Kaul: Bob Dylan and a story I won’t be telling my grandchildren

I hadn’t discovered the godliness in the qawalis of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the soulfulness in the couplets of Waseem Barelvi, Nida Fazli and Salman Akhtar, which went beyond their love for the beloved, the neat black humour of Akbar Allahabadi, the mass-marketness, for the lack of a better term, of Altaf Raja, the beautiful and packed bookshops of London, the simple pleasure of reading Ian Rankin on a rainy day in Mumbai, the lovely prose of John le Carré, Philip Roth, Jonathan Raban and John Updike (I know, I know, all dead white men) and more recently that of Sally Rooney and Kate Atkinson, the very precise sarcasm of Harishankar Parsai and Sharad Joshi, the dark Scandinavian police procedurals of Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö, Henning Mankell, Hakan Nesser, Jo Nesbø and Camilla Läckberg, the middle-class concerns of the Kolkata trilogy of Satyajit Ray, the New-Jersey angst of Bruce Springsteen, and finally, the universal-poetry of Bob Dylan.